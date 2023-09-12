U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.18
    -16.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,603.03
    -60.69 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,850.23
    -67.67 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.96
    +5.82 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    +1.70 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    -15.10 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2940
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0040 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1120
    +0.5620 (+0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,209.50
    +586.10 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    561.44
    +6.49 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.57
    +28.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,776.37
    +308.61 (+0.95%)
     

Lira Bears in Retreat After Turkey’s Supersized Rate Hikes

Kerim Karakaya
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s shift to more conventional economic policies, supported by the central bank’s jumbo interest-rate hike last month, has sent the cost of hedging against lira depreciation to a two-year low. The extra cost to protect against lira weakness in the coming month — compared with hedging against gains — dropped to 4.05 percentage points on Tuesday, the lowest since October 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan overhauled his economy team following an election in May, naming former Wall Street bankers Mehmet Simsek and Hafize Gaye Erkan as head of treasury and central bank governor, respectively.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.