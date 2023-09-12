Lira Bears in Retreat After Turkey’s Supersized Rate Hikes

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Influential ruling party lawmaker Hiroshige Seko signalled his abiding preference for an ultra-loose monetary policy on Tuesday, following hawkish comments by Japan's central bank chief that pushed up the yen and bond yields. In an interview on Saturday, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank might have enough data by year-end to determine whether it can end negative interest rates, shocking markets that did not see such a move as imminent. While rising raw material costs are pushing up prices, Japan has yet to achieve demand-driven, sustained inflation of 2% that the central bank is aiming for, he said.