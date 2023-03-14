U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Lirio Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

·2 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, the leading provider of Precision Nudging and personalization solutions for the healthcare sector, today announced the company's cloud-based, AI-powered software platform and key facilities have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. Lirio has also received an updated SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report and NIST certification, further bolstering its deep commitment to data privacy and security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's cloud-based software platform, data centers, and offices have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Lirio in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," said Justin Beaver, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Lirio. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Lirio's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Lirio

Lirio's personalization engine for digital health combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence into Precision Nudging technology to deliver tailored behavioral interventions that overcome person-specific barriers to action. The company has received multiple awards for its excellence in applied artificial intelligence, was named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, and is HITRUST® r2 certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and NIST certified. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com.

CONTACT:
Patrick Hunt
8658395776
355479@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lirio-achieves-hitrust-risk-based-2-year-certification-to-manage-risk-improve-security-posture-and-meet-compliance-requirements-301771586.html

SOURCE Lirio

