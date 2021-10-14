Lirio Launches Precision Nudging™ Solution to Improve Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening Adherence

Rochester Regional Health First to Deploy the Solution

KNOXVILLE and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, whose Precision Nudging™ solution promotes health through AI-powered behavior change, today announced the launch of a new Precision Nudging solution to encourage people to schedule and attend colorectal cancer screenings with their healthcare providers. Rochester Regional Health (RRH) in New York is the first health system to deploy the solution for its patient population.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths among American men and women. ACS recommends colorectal cancer (CRC) screenings every 10 years for people aged 45-75 who have average risk levels. Well over 20 million patients for whom CRC screenings are recommended have never had one.

"The science on early detection and better outcomes is clear," said Chandra Osborn, PhD, MPH, Lirio's Chief Behavioral Officer. "People who receive routine, recommended colon cancer screenings present with an earlier stage of disease, if cancer is detected, and have better outcomes regardless of the stage of diagnosed cancer compared to people who don't get regular colonoscopies. They also have a longer life expectancy, better quality of life, and lower health care costs."

People who receive an early diagnosis have survivability rates over 90%. Those diagnosed with colorectal cancer spend between $40,000-80,000 on treatment. In the United States, this totals more than $14 billion in annual spending on CRC treatment. Typically, the earlier that someone is diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the less it costs to treat them.

"Some people get so busy with the day-to-day that they forget about their health," said Patrick Okolo, MD, executive director of Gastroenterology at Rochester Regional Health. "This platform will help remind patients of important screenings which are critical in detecting and treating colorectal and other cancers."

Story continues

Lirio's solution is designed to move people to not just schedule and attend a CRC screening appointment, but also to engage in other important behaviors, like following necessary prep procedures. Health systems can customize the solution to fit their own clinical guidelines. Lirio and Rochester Regional Health estimate that there are over 250,000 people in the immediate Rochester area who meet recommended eligibility requirements and haven't yet gotten a CRC screening.

About Lirio

Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence with Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journeys to better health. Like precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging™ allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral interventions to overcome person-specific barriers to action. Interventions are delivered at the right time and place to drive scalable behavior change, effectively engage and activate individuals to make appropriate health decisions and take recommended actions to preserve and improve their health. The company was recently awarded Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces and is HITRUST®-certified for information security.

Media Contact:

Patrick Hunt

865-839-5776

321356@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lirio-launches-precision-nudging-solution-to-improve-colorectal-cancer-crc-screening-adherence-301400195.html

SOURCE Lirio