Lirio Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative

Lirio will receive computing credits and technical expertise from Amazon Web Services for Data-driven Personalization in Healthcare Engagement for Inclusive Outreach and Equitable Outcomes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment, supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity.

Through the initiative, AWS offers AWS credits and customized technical expertise to selected organizations around the world to use AWS services to improve health outcomes and health equity in any of the following areas: 1) increasing access to health services for underserved communities; 2) addressing social determinants of health; 3) leveraging data to promote more equitable and inclusive systems of care; and 4) advancing equity in diagnostics and screening.

Lirio's participation in AWS's Health Equity Initiative is co-led by Chief Technology Officer Justin Beaver PhD who is focused on infrastructure and software capabilities, and Chief Behavioral Officer Amy Bucher, PhD, who leads the health equity research component of the program.

"Health equity is part of Lirio's purpose," Bucher said. "We are honored to be recognized by AWS for our commitment to social impact and applaud them for supporting our quest to equitably move people to better health. This assistance from AWS will not only advance our capabilities, but also support a more robust research program to ensure we are helping people from underserved groups access the care they need."

The support from AWS will advance Lirio's efforts to deliver health equity by creating behavioral content that address the barriers people from underserved groups experience in seeking and accessing care, and using AI to hyper-personalize outreach so it is appropriate for each individual. Through this initiative, Lirio will launch the next generation of its award-winning data-driven AI platform. This will expand the scope of Lirio's data-driven decisions to personalize additional aspects of behavioral outreach to better meet the needs of the diverse populations they serve.

Enabled by the AWS Health Equity Initiative, Lirio will work with at least one health system partner that has health equity as a strategic initiative and focus on key questions of healthcare utilization, the effectiveness of various elements of data-driven personalization (message, channel, etc.) on equitable outcomes, and the overall impact on both the general population and specific underserved groups. Lirio will leverage AWS for significant additional computational and data resources to extend its existing reinforcement learning algorithms for recommendations, data pipelining, model training, and results analysis.

"AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood," said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. "Cloud technology can help address inequities in global health to expand access to the services people need to live longer, healthier lives–no matter who they are or where they live. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping Lirio and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes."

About Lirio

Lirio's personalization engine for digital health combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence into Precision Nudging™ technology to deliver tailored behavioral interventions that overcome person-specific barriers to action. The company has received multiple awards for its excellence in applied artificial intelligence, was named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, and is HITRUST® CSF certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and NIST certified. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com.

