U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,380.15
    +91.45 (+2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,044.89
    +821.06 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,650.21
    +176.63 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.65
    +32.64 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.67
    -1.14 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.40
    -36.90 (-1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.53 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0059 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9950
    +0.0260 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3407
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6620
    +0.1850 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,898.33
    +2,247.42 (+6.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.61
    +17.49 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Lisa Allen Promoted to General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gray Television, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GTN
  • GTN-A
Gray Television, Inc.
Gray Television, Inc.

Lisa Allen

Lisa Allen
Lisa Allen

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today promoted Lisa Allen to the new position of Vice President and General Manager of Washington Operations, effective immediately.

Since May 2019, Lisa has served as Executive Producer of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.” This weekend political show is anchored by Gray’s Chief National Political Correspondent and focuses on policy actions and national events impacting local communities. Lisa has also co-produced in-depth investigative programs featuring Ms. Van Susteren and other journalists within the company.

In her new role, Lisa will manage the various elements that comprise Gray’s operations on Capitol Hill and ensure their close integration with other newsrooms and resources across the company. Gray’s Washington operations include the following:

  • the Washington DC News Bureau that serves local newsrooms in all of Gray’s markets, headed by DC Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro;

  • Legal and political analysis for individual stations by Greta Van Susteren;

  • Political reporting led by White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor Jon Decker;

  • the Washington-based team of investigative journalists under Gray’s Vice President of Investigations, Lee Zurik; and

  • Washington-based fellowships and internships.

Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President-Local Media explained, “Our Washington operations are expanding to serve our growing company’s reach, making it necessary for a strong local leader who understands both our challenges and our strengths. We are thrilled to promote Lisa Allen to this new role, as she will ensure that we continue to provide our stations and our audiences with the highest possible level of unique, quality journalism from the nation’s capital while also accelerating collaborative political content partnerships involving Gray’s DC Team.”

Prior to joining Gray, Lisa was a Supervising Producer for Newsy in Chicago. Previously, she held various producer roles at television stations in New York, Chicago, and Detroit. She holds a Master of Arts in Media Studies & International Affairs from the New School and is a graduate of Wayne State University.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.

# # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Gray Contacts: Website: www.gray.tv Contact: Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President, 504-352-4019


Recommended Stories

  • Strayer Education (STRA) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Strategic Education's conference call, in which we will discuss fourth quarter 2021 results. With us today are Robert Silberman, executive chairman; Karl McDonnell, president and chief executive officer; and Daniel Jackson, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s debut appeals court ruling sided with unions

    US president Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court today (Feb. 25)—if confirmed, she would become the first Black woman in the role. Jackson, 51, has served as a federal judge since 2013, and was promoted to the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit last year. The DC Circuit is viewed as the second most powerful court in the US for its role influencing policy and law.

  • Government puts pressure on BP over Russian interests

    Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to BP’s boss to raise concerns over the company’s 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

  • Meghan McCain Says Everything Late Father Told Her About Russia and Putin 'Has Come True'

    "Every single warning he gave for years and years so many ignored," Meghan McCain wrote of dad John McCain on Thursday

  • Putin calls Ukraine government 'drug addicts and neo-Nazis'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin calls on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the country's leadership which he describes as "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis". Addressing the Ukrainian military in a televised address, he urges them to "take power." "It seems that it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis," he says.

  • USPS snubs EVs, Biden with next-gen delivery fleet deal

    The U.S. Postal Service is sticking with its original plan to replace up to 90% of its mail delivery fleet with gasoline-powered vehicles from Oshkosh Corp. The decision dashes the hopes of the Biden administration, which had lobbied the independent agency to switch to a predominantly electric vehicle fleet. The Postal Service finalized its decision, which it outlines in a 384-page document, after reviewing comments from the Environmental Protection Agency and evaluating the potential environmental impacts of its next-generation delivery vehicle (NGDV) program.

  • Elon Musk and brother face insider trading probe over Tesla shares sale

    Elon Musk and his brother are being investigated by US regulators over recent sales of Tesla shares, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Americans divided by race on Biden promise to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court: poll

    Americans are divided by race on President Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, according to a new poll.The survey, conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs, found that 63 percent of Black Americans say it is very or extremely important to them personally that a Black woman sits on the Supreme Court, compared to 21 percent of white Americans and 33 percent...

  • 'Robert E. Lee is not a war,' SC city argues to move marker

    A marker honoring a Confederate general is not protected from removal under South Carolina law because the way the 2000 act was written only protects monuments to specific wars and “Robert E. Lee is not a war," the city of Charleston plans to argue in court. The city removed the marker from in front of the downtown Charleston Charter School for Math and Science last July after the principal said the stone memorial had become a “pain point” at the now majority-minority school which was also the first to integrate in the city. State Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote a letter to Charleston saying the city broke South Carolina's monument protection law called the Heritage Act, which protects statues, street names, markers and anything else considered historic from being changed or removed without permission of the state Legislature.

  • Top Republicans condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine – days after Trump called Putin a ‘genius’

    A few senior GOP figures criticise Biden during the invasion, but most refrain from taking same tack as Trump

  • Putin pledges to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine, which is led by a non-Nazi Jewish president

    Putin pledges to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine, which is led by a non-Nazi Jewish president

  • Arguments heard at Iowa Supreme Court could impact state abortion access

    Arguments heard at Iowa Supreme Court could impact state abortion access

  • Gov. Hochul gives update on Ukraine, COVID and storm preps

    Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state leaders hold briefing Thursday morning.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman selected for the nation’s top court

    Jackson, 51, has long been considered the leading contender for the post.

  • Nepali police clash with protesters opposed to U.S. aid grant

    KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Nepal's parliament on Thursday postponed debate on $500 million in U.S. aid that critics say undermines sovereignty as protesters opposed to the proposed funds clashed with police outside the assembly, officials and witnesses said. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide the aid in a grant to fund an electricity transmission line and road improvement project. But opponents, many wary of U.S. influence in the region, say the aid would undermine Nepal's laws and sovereignty, as it would not have sufficient oversight over the projects.

  • Firefighters battle fires in Hesperia and Oro Grande

    San Bernardino County Fire officials on Wednesday responded to one fire in Hesperia and two in Oro Grande.

  • Britain could expel all Russian citizens from the UK, senior Conservative MP says

    Tom Tugendhat has urged Boris Johnson to take a tougher stance against Putin.

  • UN chief pleads with Putin to bring troops back to Russia

    U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres tweeted Wednesday night pleading for Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring troops back to Russia amid an invasion into Ukraine. "Under the present circumstances, I must change my appeal: President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said. "This conflict must stop now," he added. The comments come after the U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday...

  • Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

    Putin threatens countries 'tempted to intervene' in Ukraine

  • Putin has created ‘complete rupture’ in U.S.-Russia ties, Biden says

    President Joe Biden on Thursday charged that Russian President Vladimir Putin has created a total breakdown of ties between Washington and Moscow, after Russia mounted an invasion of Ukraine.