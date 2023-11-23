Lisbon councilors extend ambulance contract, reactivate Public Safety Committee

Nov. 23—LISBON — The Town Council agreed Wednesday to extend the ambulance contract with Lisbon Emergency, though parts of it have yet to be negotiated.

During a work session at the beginning of the meeting, councilors heard from ambulance officials and public safety officials about the two primary options the town was considering for ambulance coverage. The town could either extend its current contract or accept the ambulance department as a town entity.

Lisbon Emergency is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving Lisbon and Bowdoin. Like many other ambulance departments, it is experiencing funding issues.

Projected costs for bringing the station under town ownership would be roughly $1.4 million for a staff of four employees and roughly $1.6 million for a staff of eight, according to meeting documents.

If the town were to renew its contract with the service, it would cost roughly $443,105.51 for fiscal year 2025, compared to $334,626.96 for fiscal year 2024.

Councilors decided to extend the contract, with amendments, but directed the town manager to reactivate the Public Safety Committee to resolve issues with the level of service and use of ambulance.

In other business, Town Manager Glenn Michalowski gave updates about the Public Safety Study, which was initiated by town officials to look into the feasibility of a new public safety building for the police and fire departments, and consideration of other options.

Port City Architecture, the firm conducting the study, is placing emphasis on a combined public safety building, according to meeting documents. It recommends moving the departments into one building and have it centrally located in town. It also recommends a building that resembles a cross so emergency vehicles can move efficiently in and around the building.

Michalowski recommended councilors approve $10,000 from the special reserve account to further consider properties outlined in the study where a building might be feasible. He also recommended that councilors direct the Public Safety Committee to consider the next steps in the plan for a new building and make recommendations to councilors.

Councilors approved his requests.

Livermore Falls looking for one more volunteer to serve on substation design committee