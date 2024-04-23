List: The fastest growing jobs in Ohio right now

CLEVELAND (Stacker // Canva) – With the country eager to put the pandemic firmly in the rear-view mirror, the American economy continued to boom in 2023.

The national unemployment rate remained around 3.6%, while the total number of people employed grew to roughly 152 million, up from 148 million in 2022.

The economy has seen several significant changes in recent years.

Many people are leaving expensive coastal states such as California and New York and moving to more affordable places in the Mountain West region and the South, buoyed by companies that have embraced remote work.

What’s more, in a reversal of past trends, wages grew the fastest for lower-earning workers.

Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in Ohio.

Occupations were ranked by the percentage increase in employment between 2022 and 2023.

Jobs were excluded from the ranking if they had fewer than 1,000 people working in them in the state.

Keep reading to learn which jobs are growing the fastest in Ohio.

50. Family medicine physicians

close-up of a doctor's gown with stethoscope
close-up of a doctor's gown with stethoscope

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +31.6% (1,220 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,080— Employment in 2022: 3,860— Median annual salary in 2023: $74,410

49. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +31.9% (2,140 employees) — Employment in 2023: 8,840— Employment in 2022: 6,700— Median annual salary in 2023: $76,000

48. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.1% (420 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,730— Employment in 2022: 1,310— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,670

47. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.1% (530 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,180— Employment in 2022: 1,650— Median annual salary in 2023: $62,070

46. Office machine operators, except computer

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.9% (250 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,010— Employment in 2022: 760— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,120

45. Crossing guards and flaggers

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +33.7% (660 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,620— Employment in 2022: 1,960— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,800

44. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +34.2% (1,500 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,890— Employment in 2022: 4,390— Median annual salary in 2023: $24,320

43. Cargo and freight agents

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +35.2% (890 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,420— Employment in 2022: 2,530— Median annual salary in 2023: $45,210

42. Emergency medicine physicians

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +35.6% (310 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,180— Employment in 2022: 870— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

41. Education administrators, all other

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +36.8% (430 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,600— Employment in 2022: 1,170— Median annual salary in 2023: $69,950

40. Tree trimmers and pruners

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +37.1% (490 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,810— Employment in 2022: 1,320— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,300

39. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +37.4% (580 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,130— Employment in 2022: 1,550— Median annual salary in 2023: $48,000

38. Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +38.2% (840 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,040— Employment in 2022: 2,200— Median annual salary in 2023: $44,360

37. Food processing workers, all other

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +38.2% (680 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,460— Employment in 2022: 1,780— Median annual salary in 2023: $35,240

36. Information security analysts

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.2% (1,650 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,380— Employment in 2022: 3,730— Median annual salary in 2023: $106,460

35. Educational instruction and library workers, all other

Many books stacked with blurred background of bookstore full of books. Photo with copyspace
Many books stacked with blurred background of bookstore full of books. Photo with copyspace

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.3% (510 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,660— Employment in 2022: 1,150— Median annual salary in 2023: $46,810

34. Broadcast technicians

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.6% (370 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,200— Employment in 2022: 830— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

33. Library technicians

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.1% (1,560 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,020— Employment in 2022: 3,460— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,850

32. Physicians, all other

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.9% (5,920 employees) — Employment in 2023: 18,810— Employment in 2022: 12,890— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

31. Healthcare diagnosing or treating practitioners, all other

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.4% (320 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,010— Employment in 2022: 690— Median annual salary in 2023: $86,680

30. Coin, vending, and amusement machine servicers and repairers

Close up view of woman's finger pushing number button on keyboard of snack vending machine. Self-used technology and consumption concept.
Close up view of woman's finger pushing number button on keyboard of snack vending machine. Self-used technology and consumption concept.

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +47.7% (720 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,230— Employment in 2022: 1,510— Median annual salary in 2023: $34,300

29. Insulation workers, floor, ceiling, and wall

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +48.1% (520 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,600— Employment in 2022: 1,080— Median annual salary in 2023: $61,470

28. Database architects

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +49.2% (620 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,880— Employment in 2022: 1,260— Median annual salary in 2023: $127,230

27. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +50.7% (350 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,040— Employment in 2022: 690— Median annual salary in 2023: $55,250

26. Mechanical drafters

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +51.8% (880 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,580— Employment in 2022: 1,700— Median annual salary in 2023: $63,320

25. Materials engineers

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +52.0% (780 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,280— Employment in 2022: 1,500— Median annual salary in 2023: $101,620

24. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +54.1% (7,710 employees) — Employment in 2023: 21,960— Employment in 2022: 14,250— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,620

23. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.1% (380 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,070— Employment in 2022: 690— Median annual salary in 2023: $77,480

22. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.1% (430 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,210— Employment in 2022: 780— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,960

21. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Young female scientist working in laboratory
Young female scientist working in laboratory

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.6% (750 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,100— Employment in 2022: 1,350— Median annual salary in 2023: $81,470

20. Medical transcriptionists

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.7% (490 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,370— Employment in 2022: 880— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,150

19. Agricultural equipment operators

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +56.3% (360 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,000— Employment in 2022: 640— Median annual salary in 2023: $49,060

18. Art directors

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +60.2% (530 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,410— Employment in 2022: 880— Median annual salary in 2023: $91,700

17. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +60.4% (580 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,540— Employment in 2022: 960— Median annual salary in 2023: $59,830

16. Motor vehicle operators, all other

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +61.6% (1,410 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,700— Employment in 2022: 2,290— Median annual salary in 2023: $31,990

15. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +61.6% (530 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,390— Employment in 2022: 860— Median annual salary in 2023: $48,100

14. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Close-up of a welder wielding sparks . Welder Welding Metal In Workshop
Close-up of a welder wielding sparks . Welder Welding Metal In Workshop

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +62.4% (1,130 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,940— Employment in 2022: 1,810— Median annual salary in 2023: $46,410

13. Pipelayers

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +62.5% (450 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,170— Employment in 2022: 720— Median annual salary in 2023: $50,890

12. Life, physical, and social science technicians, all other

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +64.1% (840 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,150— Employment in 2022: 1,310— Median annual salary in 2023: $44,480

11. Substitute teachers, short-term

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +76.4% (4,010 employees) — Employment in 2023: 9,260— Employment in 2022: 5,250— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,150

10. Education teachers, postsecondary

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +80.0% (1,480 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,330— Employment in 2022: 1,850— Median annual salary in 2023: $66,320

9. Crushing, grinding, and polishing machine setters, operators, and tenders

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +83.3% (650 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,430— Employment in 2022: 780— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,560

8. Biological technicians

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +84.5% (1,420 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,100— Employment in 2022: 1,680— Median annual salary in 2023: $56,220

7. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +89.9% (1,240 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,620— Employment in 2022: 1,380— Median annual salary in 2023: $49,350

6. Metal workers and plastic workers, all other

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +94.1% (960 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,980— Employment in 2022: 1,020— Median annual salary in 2023: $41,600

5. Insulation workers, mechanical

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +96.7% (580 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,180— Employment in 2022: 600— Median annual salary in 2023: $68,860

4. Library assistants, clerical

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +109.1% (3,010 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,770— Employment in 2022: 2,760— Median annual salary in 2023: $33,600

3. Radiologists

Two doctors looking at x-ray images on digital tablet
Two doctors looking at x-ray images on digital tablet

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +116.7% (630 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,170— Employment in 2022: 540— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable

2. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +141.2% (720 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,230— Employment in 2022: 510— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,860

1. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

  • Increase in employment 2022-2023: +178.4% (910 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,420— Employment in 2022: 510— Median annual salary in 2023: $97,060This story features data reporting and writing by Wade Zhou and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

