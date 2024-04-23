List: The fastest growing jobs in Ohio right now
***Learn about the richest cities in Ohio in the video above.***
CLEVELAND (Stacker // Canva) – With the country eager to put the pandemic firmly in the rear-view mirror, the American economy continued to boom in 2023.
The national unemployment rate remained around 3.6%, while the total number of people employed grew to roughly 152 million, up from 148 million in 2022.
The economy has seen several significant changes in recent years.
Photos: Otherworldly restaurant officially opening at Tower City Center this week
Many people are leaving expensive coastal states such as California and New York and moving to more affordable places in the Mountain West region and the South, buoyed by companies that have embraced remote work.
What’s more, in a reversal of past trends, wages grew the fastest for lower-earning workers.
Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in Ohio.
Could Dutch-style mortgages work in the US?
Occupations were ranked by the percentage increase in employment between 2022 and 2023.
Jobs were excluded from the ranking if they had fewer than 1,000 people working in them in the state.
Keep reading to learn which jobs are growing the fastest in Ohio.
50. Family medicine physicians
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +31.6% (1,220 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,080— Employment in 2022: 3,860— Median annual salary in 2023: $74,410
49. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +31.9% (2,140 employees) — Employment in 2023: 8,840— Employment in 2022: 6,700— Median annual salary in 2023: $76,000
48. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.1% (420 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,730— Employment in 2022: 1,310— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,670
47. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.1% (530 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,180— Employment in 2022: 1,650— Median annual salary in 2023: $62,070
46. Office machine operators, except computer
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +32.9% (250 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,010— Employment in 2022: 760— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,120
45. Crossing guards and flaggers
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +33.7% (660 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,620— Employment in 2022: 1,960— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,800
44. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +34.2% (1,500 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,890— Employment in 2022: 4,390— Median annual salary in 2023: $24,320
43. Cargo and freight agents
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +35.2% (890 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,420— Employment in 2022: 2,530— Median annual salary in 2023: $45,210
42. Emergency medicine physicians
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +35.6% (310 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,180— Employment in 2022: 870— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable
41. Education administrators, all other
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +36.8% (430 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,600— Employment in 2022: 1,170— Median annual salary in 2023: $69,950
40. Tree trimmers and pruners
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +37.1% (490 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,810— Employment in 2022: 1,320— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,300
39. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +37.4% (580 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,130— Employment in 2022: 1,550— Median annual salary in 2023: $48,000
38. Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +38.2% (840 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,040— Employment in 2022: 2,200— Median annual salary in 2023: $44,360
37. Food processing workers, all other
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +38.2% (680 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,460— Employment in 2022: 1,780— Median annual salary in 2023: $35,240
36. Information security analysts
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.2% (1,650 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,380— Employment in 2022: 3,730— Median annual salary in 2023: $106,460
35. Educational instruction and library workers, all other
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.3% (510 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,660— Employment in 2022: 1,150— Median annual salary in 2023: $46,810
34. Broadcast technicians
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +44.6% (370 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,200— Employment in 2022: 830— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable
33. Library technicians
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.1% (1,560 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,020— Employment in 2022: 3,460— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,850
32. Physicians, all other
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +45.9% (5,920 employees) — Employment in 2023: 18,810— Employment in 2022: 12,890— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable
31. Healthcare diagnosing or treating practitioners, all other
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +46.4% (320 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,010— Employment in 2022: 690— Median annual salary in 2023: $86,680
30. Coin, vending, and amusement machine servicers and repairers
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +47.7% (720 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,230— Employment in 2022: 1,510— Median annual salary in 2023: $34,300
29. Insulation workers, floor, ceiling, and wall
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +48.1% (520 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,600— Employment in 2022: 1,080— Median annual salary in 2023: $61,470
28. Database architects
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +49.2% (620 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,880— Employment in 2022: 1,260— Median annual salary in 2023: $127,230
27. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +50.7% (350 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,040— Employment in 2022: 690— Median annual salary in 2023: $55,250
26. Mechanical drafters
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +51.8% (880 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,580— Employment in 2022: 1,700— Median annual salary in 2023: $63,320
25. Materials engineers
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +52.0% (780 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,280— Employment in 2022: 1,500— Median annual salary in 2023: $101,620
24. Computer numerically controlled tool operators
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +54.1% (7,710 employees) — Employment in 2023: 21,960— Employment in 2022: 14,250— Median annual salary in 2023: $47,620
23. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.1% (380 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,070— Employment in 2022: 690— Median annual salary in 2023: $77,480
22. Food cooking machine operators and tenders
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.1% (430 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,210— Employment in 2022: 780— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,960
21. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.6% (750 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,100— Employment in 2022: 1,350— Median annual salary in 2023: $81,470
20. Medical transcriptionists
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +55.7% (490 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,370— Employment in 2022: 880— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,150
19. Agricultural equipment operators
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +56.3% (360 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,000— Employment in 2022: 640— Median annual salary in 2023: $49,060
18. Art directors
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +60.2% (530 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,410— Employment in 2022: 880— Median annual salary in 2023: $91,700
17. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +60.4% (580 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,540— Employment in 2022: 960— Median annual salary in 2023: $59,830
16. Motor vehicle operators, all other
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +61.6% (1,410 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,700— Employment in 2022: 2,290— Median annual salary in 2023: $31,990
15. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +61.6% (530 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,390— Employment in 2022: 860— Median annual salary in 2023: $48,100
14. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +62.4% (1,130 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,940— Employment in 2022: 1,810— Median annual salary in 2023: $46,410
13. Pipelayers
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +62.5% (450 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,170— Employment in 2022: 720— Median annual salary in 2023: $50,890
12. Life, physical, and social science technicians, all other
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +64.1% (840 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,150— Employment in 2022: 1,310— Median annual salary in 2023: $44,480
11. Substitute teachers, short-term
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +76.4% (4,010 employees) — Employment in 2023: 9,260— Employment in 2022: 5,250— Median annual salary in 2023: $36,150
10. Education teachers, postsecondary
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +80.0% (1,480 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,330— Employment in 2022: 1,850— Median annual salary in 2023: $66,320
9. Crushing, grinding, and polishing machine setters, operators, and tenders
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +83.3% (650 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,430— Employment in 2022: 780— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,560
8. Biological technicians
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +84.5% (1,420 employees) — Employment in 2023: 3,100— Employment in 2022: 1,680— Median annual salary in 2023: $56,220
7. Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +89.9% (1,240 employees) — Employment in 2023: 2,620— Employment in 2022: 1,380— Median annual salary in 2023: $49,350
6. Metal workers and plastic workers, all other
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +94.1% (960 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,980— Employment in 2022: 1,020— Median annual salary in 2023: $41,600
5. Insulation workers, mechanical
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +96.7% (580 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,180— Employment in 2022: 600— Median annual salary in 2023: $68,860
4. Library assistants, clerical
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +109.1% (3,010 employees) — Employment in 2023: 5,770— Employment in 2022: 2,760— Median annual salary in 2023: $33,600
3. Radiologists
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +116.7% (630 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,170— Employment in 2022: 540— Median annual salary in 2023: Data unavailable
2. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +141.2% (720 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,230— Employment in 2022: 510— Median annual salary in 2023: $37,860
1. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Increase in employment 2022-2023: +178.4% (910 employees) — Employment in 2023: 1,420— Employment in 2022: 510— Median annual salary in 2023: $97,060This story features data reporting and writing by Wade Zhou and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.