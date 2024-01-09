Listen to 911 call | Baby found dead in dumpster was infant boy, police say

Workers of a roofing company in Hollywood found a child inside a dumpster Monday morning when they went to throw away debris, according to a 911 call released by the police department Tuesday.

Infinity Roofing workers found the body shortly before 8 a.m. in a box in the bin outside of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Rodman Street. Few details were released by Tuesday afternoon.

The baby was an infant boy, according to Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi. Fire rescue crews medically assessed the boy at the scene to see if he was alive, but he was pronounced dead there, she said.

The man who called 911 knew only that the baby was “a little child,” he told the operator when asked how old the baby was.

“Yes, good morning. I am calling because one of my job sites, we’re a roofing company, we have a found a child in a dumpster,” the caller said. “Child, a kid, a human,” he repeated to the dispatcher.

“My crew arrived to the site to start the day, and I guess they realized when they were going to throw debris into the dumpster … that they see the child inside,” the caller said. The dispatcher instructed the caller to tell the workers not to disturb anything at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can email or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Staff writer Shira Moolten contributed to this report.