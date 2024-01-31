LISTEN: Kate Hudson launches music career with debut single, ‘Talk About Love’

Kate Hudson, known for acting in blockbuster films such as “Almost Famous,” “Glass Onion” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” appears to be pivoting to a career in music with the release of her debut single on Tuesday.

“Talk About Love,” described as a “whirling euphoria of rock/pop voltage,” is Hudson’s first music release, reports CNN. The song was written by the actress and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, a former singer and guitarist for the L.A.-based band Chief, along with award-winning songwriter and 4 Non Blondes lead singer, Linda Perry.

“TALK ABOUT LOVE IS OUT NOW,” Hudson wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday, with a short snippet of the single. “Turn it up loud, put your car window down, let your hair fly around you, breath, know you are worthy of love and then TALK ABOUT IT.”

“I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful,” Hudson said in a statement. “But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!”

The Oscar-nominated actress said she’s planning to release a full album later this year, and while the career-pivot marks new territory, music is in her blood.

Hudson is the daughter of musician Bill Hudson and actress Goldie Hawn, who also released her own album in 1972.

The 44-year-old has previously flaunted her singing ability onscreen during a five-episode stint on Fox musical series “Glee” between 2012 and 2013, as well as in the 2009 film “Nine.”