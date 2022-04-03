U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,658.71
    -1,005.88 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
NEW LISTING AT CO-OP SELLS OUT IMMEDIATELY TWICE AND DOUBLES THEIR ORDER

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to back-to-back sellouts of their delicious low-sugar Better-For-You confectionery at Co-Op, the company doubled its future orders. Federated Co-operatives Limited is a large procurement and distribution network across Western Canada. The federation has 160 members across the region and annual revenue over $10.7 billion. The Co-Op has over 23,000 employees and a loyal customer base that is incentivized to shop at their locations.

The Yumy Candy Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)
The Yumy Candy Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Erica Williams announced, "We are incredibly happy with the Company's momentum this year. The back-to-back sell outs of our delicious gummies at Co-Op shows that people are pushing towards making healthier choices and we are a leading supplier of these Better-For-You products. The steps we made earlier this year to increase capacity are paying off as our orders are increasing at many of our partnered locations."

Co-Op is a highly recognizable brand across Western Canada where they operate grocery stores, gas stations, and more. Since 2009, it has also been ranked one of the largest co-operatives in Canada. Further Erica Williams states, "Our Company has been working to build a loyal and passionate customer base, which is what we also see in our partners at Co-Op. Based on the back-to-back sellouts I see us building the same kind of loyal following at Co-Op and as all our other retailers."

THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/02/c3371.html

