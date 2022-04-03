NEW LISTING AT CO-OP SELLS OUT IMMEDIATELY TWICE AND DOUBLES THEIR ORDER

VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to back-to-back sellouts of their delicious low-sugar Better-For-You confectionery at Co-Op, the company doubled its future orders. Federated Co-operatives Limited is a large procurement and distribution network across Western Canada. The federation has 160 members across the region and annual revenue over $10.7 billion. The Co-Op has over 23,000 employees and a loyal customer base that is incentivized to shop at their locations.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Erica Williams announced, "We are incredibly happy with the Company's momentum this year. The back-to-back sell outs of our delicious gummies at Co-Op shows that people are pushing towards making healthier choices and we are a leading supplier of these Better-For-You products. The steps we made earlier this year to increase capacity are paying off as our orders are increasing at many of our partnered locations."

Co-Op is a highly recognizable brand across Western Canada where they operate grocery stores, gas stations, and more. Since 2009, it has also been ranked one of the largest co-operatives in Canada. Further Erica Williams states, "Our Company has been working to build a loyal and passionate customer base, which is what we also see in our partners at Co-Op. Based on the back-to-back sellouts I see us building the same kind of loyal following at Co-Op and as all our other retailers."

THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

