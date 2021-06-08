U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,233.28
    +6.76 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,604.14
    -26.10 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,980.22
    +98.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,330.39
    +11.21 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.79
    -0.44 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.40
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    27.80
    -0.22 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    -0.0430 (-2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4127
    -0.0054 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4570
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,768.50
    -3,720.55 (-10.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.69
    -12.17 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.56
    +36.34 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

Liteboxer, the Peloton of boxing, raises $20 million Series A

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

Liteboxer, the Peloton for boxing, has announced the close of a $20 million Series A funding round led by Nimble Ventures. B. Riley Venture Capital participated, alongside existing investors Raptor Group and Will Ventures.

Liteboxer launched publicly to the world in July of 2020, announcing an in-home device that brings gamification, hit music, and a touch of entertainment to a boxing workout. The patented hardware includes a system of lights that smartly pair with music to give the user an intense workout that feels more like a game. Hit where the light goes off, on beat with the music, until your ass has sufficiently been kicked.

Content is a big piece of the puzzle with Liteboxer. For $29/month, users get access to unlimited training sessions and workouts led by Liteboxer trainers. The Liteboxer also has a Quick Play option, that forgoes the trainer content and lets users workout based on the song they choose.

This comes by way of an exclusive partnership with Universal Music. Liteboxer always has a rotation of 100 Universal Music songs available to users, and the system is able to automatically pair the lighting with the beat of the music for lighter-weight workouts.

Liteboxer, the Peloton for boxing, enters the ring

Not only are users competing with themselves, but they can also connect with other friends to compete against one another.

Engagement is the name of the game for Liteboxer, according to cofounders Jeff Morin (CEO) and Todd Dagres (Chairman). They say that since shipping equipment in October, they're seeing users, on average, doing a Liteboxer workout four to five times a week.

Since launch, the company has made some tweaks. For one, the original focus on the trainer side was on the technique of boxing. But given. the importance of music to the workouts, Liteboxer has realized the impact that an entertaining trainer can have.

"Rhythm has been so important," said Morin. "We've learned that you can't train rhythm if someone doesn't have that. We've seen trainers with more spin class experience be able to feel the cadence. of the music, and know when the beat drop is coming, and craft these programs that are basically an art piece or performance."

The company is also looking at its employment of these trainers, shifting from 1099 to part-time employment and seriously considering full-time W2 employment for them, as well.

This latest round of funding is meant to fuel growth and power initiatives aimed at getting the device out in the wild so more people can see and experience it. The cofounders explained that this was one of the big challenges of launching during the pandemic with a product like this.

This brings the company's total funding to $28.5 million.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. 'recaptured' $2.3 mln in Bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

    Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 Bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial after last month's hack of its systems that led to massive shortages at U.S. East Coast gas stations.The Justice Department has "found and recaptured the majority" of the ransom paid by Colonial, Monaco said.An affidavit filed on Monday said the FBI was in possession of a private key to unlock the hackers' Bitcoin wallet. It was unclear how the FBI gained access to this key.A judge in San Francisco approved the seizure of funds from this "cryptocurrency address," which the filing said was located in the Northern District of California.Colonial Pipeline had said it paid the hackers nearly $5 million to regain access. Bitcoin's value has dropped in recent weeks, trading at around $36,000 on Monday after hitting $63,000 in April."Today, we've turned the tables on DarkSide," said Monaco, referring to a ransomware group widely believed to have been behind the crippling fuel pipeline attack.The hack caused a shutdown lasting several days, leading to a spike in gas prices, panic buying and localized fuel shortages. It posed a major political headache for President Joe Biden as the U.S. economy was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Princess Eugenie Shows Off Her Sporty Mom Style in a New Photo with Baby August

    The young royal keeps it casual in her latest mother-son snap.

  • ‘The Boys’: First Look At Jensen Ackles As Soldier Boy

    Amazon has dropped the first image of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in the upcoming third season of The Boys. The photo was released Monday on the show’s official Twitter account. You can see the full image below. Ackles’ Soldier Boy is the original Superhero. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became […]

  • A Chinese fashion site’s TGIF post went terribly wrong in the eyes of Beijing

    Xiaohongshu's Weibo post might have meant to engage users excited for the weekend, but the timing coincided with the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

  • Mom captures the simple ways she models consent while parenting: ‘Consent and boundaries are so important’

    This is one lesson you can never start too early!

  • How to Watch the Tour de France

    From cable TV to live streaming from multiple camera angles, here are your options for watching the 2021 Tour.

  • EU quizzes industry over euro clearing as LSE offers olive branch

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union is asking financial market participants to suggest legislative changes that would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc as Britain's stock exchange offered an olive branch. Britain's access to the EU financial market was largely severed after Brexit fully took effect on Dec. 31, 2020 and the London Stock Exchange Group's clearing unit LCH has permission to serve EU customers only until June 2022. The EU's executive European Commission is due to hold workshops with customers of clearing houses about shifting euro interest rate swaps contracts worth trillions of euros from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

  • AMC Stock Surge: Do You Have 'FOMO'? How To Buy Hot Stocks With Less Risk

    Meme stocks like AMC and GameStop are once again getting a lot of attention. Though they can skyrocket in the short term, their volatility is a concern for investors looking for steady outperformance. But for investors who want to ride the wave of what's trending, there's an ETF for that – the recently launched FOMO ETF. Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, explains how investors can use the "fear of missing out" to their advantage.

  • Apollo Faces Canada Pension Review as Stain Outlasts Black

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s largest private equity backers may be pulling back from Apollo Global Management Inc. as the buyout giant struggles to move past the taint of a co-founder’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages $500 billion, is weighing whether to keep investing with Apollo, according to a person with knowledge of the Toronto-based fund’s deliberations. The CPPIB is disappointed with Apollo’s fund performance and

  • Roku CFO Steve Louden On Connected TV Landscape, Outlook

    Like many growth names this year, Roku stock is taking a break. But the streaming video platform had a huge run in 2020, surging about 150%. The TV advertising landscape is continuing to evolve and content remains king. Roku CFO Steve Louden discusses how the company is positioned for the future.

  • SoftBank Fund Invests $50 Million in Black and Latinx-Led Tech Startups in a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank created the Opportunity Fund barely a week after the murder of George Floyd. The firm committed to invest $100 million in companies led by underrepresented racial minorities, establishing the largest fund of its kind. A year later, SoftBank has already allocated half the cash and anticipates creating a second fund by year-end.It’s far too early to tell whether the investments will be successful. The money is reaching about 50 young technology companies around the U.S. and

  • Samsung bets on Europe 5G orders to grow network equipment business

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics is banking on Europe to maintain growth momentum in its network equipment business, a senior executive said, as 5G rollout widens and industry leader Huawei Technologies of China focuses on its domestic market. Although the South Korean tech company is global No. 1 in memory chips and smartphones, in 5G network equipment it ranks fifth behind Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia and ZTE based on the latest four quarters, with a 10-15% market share in the first quarter of 2021, according to market research firm Dell'Oro Group. But as Samsung landed a $6.6 billion deal with U.S. telecoms company Verizon in September, followed by a deal with Japan's NTT Docomo in March, "impressions have changed", Woojune Kim, executive vice president of Samsung's networks business, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

  • Billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes in some years, report says

    Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for June 7, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 1.2159.

  • Top Tarkett Shareholders Rebuff Family’s ‘Opportunistic’ Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of Tarkett SA’s largest investors said an effort to delist the French floor maker by its controlling family is opportunistic and undervalues the company, raising questions about whether the move will succeed.Investment firms Magallanes Value Investors SA and Tweedy Browne Co. told Bloomberg News they would not support the Deconinck family’s April offer to buy the shares it doesn’t already own for 20 euros each and withdraw it from the Euronext Paris exchange.“This offer is ver

  • A meme stock’s downward spiral: GameStop’s 14-year Fortune 500 run comes to an end

    GameStop’s shares are up a staggering 1,218% this year—but its revenue is barely half of what it was a decade ago.

  • ‘Warren Buffett of crypto’ Mike Novogratz sees looming bitcoin price catalysts

    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets has a new favorite stock

    As GameStop and AMC continue their rocket ship ride, individual investors are looking for the next big thing.

  • Since 2008, this has been the biggest signal for stock direction. Here’s where it’s telling investors to go now.

    Our call of the day says a single indicator is telling them which stock sectors are the best bet right now.

  • ‘Resist the temptation’ to short AMC Entertainment, other meme stocks ‘because these prices can go to unimaginable highs,’ says Interactive Brokers founder

    Betting against stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop Corp., may be a fool's errand and particularly dangerous in a climate of a meme-stock revolution that has helped to propel the value of socially driven assets into the stratosphere, warns Thomas Peterffy.