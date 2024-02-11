'Literally a level of 10 times more': Cojo's Toy World prepares to move to bigger space.

NEW BEDFORD — Cojo’s Toy World, a popular destination for toy enthusiasts, is moving around the corner to the former Paradise McFee Gallery at 104 William Street.

“We opened up March 16, 2021, so we were thinking of maybe closing up for a few weeks then, to set up shop at the new place," co-owner Ted Bolduc said.

Currently located at 763 Purchase St., Bolduc and his cousin and co-owner Jason Aguiar, have been planning the move for some time now. The new location will be a major upgrade in terms of space.

“We're going from 400 square feet to a place to over like 2500 square feet,” Bolduc said. “It's huge, which means we can not only have way more toys, but we're also gonna have a lot more than wackiness... we're just gonna take it to literally a level of 10 times more.”

Jason Swenson is surrounded by wrestling greats as he checks out the extensive collection of wrestling toys available at Cojo's Toy World in downtown New Bedford. Cojo's Toy World will be moving from its current location on Purchase Street to William Street.

The new location also allows for more elaborate and creative store displays, according to Bolduc who is working with his friend Jeremy to create a new sign for the store.

“It's insane. The new sign will be 25 wide and 3 feet tall," Bolduc added. “I feel like we're going to slowly make our way on the Mount Rushmore of downtown businesses,” Bolduc said. “Like alongside No Problemo, New Bedford Barber Company, and other stores."

The move will also give Bolduc and Aguiar more room to work on their special displays, like their popular Castle Grayskull replica from the series "He-Man."

"Tomorrow we actually have like 10 people coming to help us renovate. We're going to be breaking through about four layers of flooring to bring back the original floor from the 1960s and finish it," he said.

More exciting community events planned for the space

With the new, bigger space, Bolduc and Aguiar are excited to host more events and involve the community even more. “We have plans in the works,” Bolduc said. “The best thing is we can probably comfortably fit 40 to 50 people in there at once now."

Among the new events they have planned is “Thursday Night Trades,” where customers can bring their toys and trade with each other.

Ted Bolduc holds a custom-made wrestling belt he calls the Master of the Toy Universe Title belt at his Cojo's Toy World on Purchase Street in New Bedford. Ted, an active wrestler himself, was recently featured in a WWE SmackDown match.

“We just thought it would be like a cool community event,” Bolduc said. “As long as nobody's doing any financial transactions, I think it would be a cool thing to do once a month. It just brings the community together and maybe we'll order some pizzas or something.”

Bolduc said he hopes to continue growing and becoming a staple in the community.

“I hope people just keep supporting us. I think the best thing is that we're growing not only as a business, but we're growing as people. We're constantly learning new things," he added.

“We're really looking forward to what this new chapter will bring for us and we can't wait to welcome our customers into our new, bigger and better location.”

