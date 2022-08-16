U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,308.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,119.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,654.75
    -3.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.03
    +0.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.09
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3900
    +0.1750 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,859.00
    -239.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.36
    -4.55 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.89 (-0.01%)
     

From 'literally zero' experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund

Harri Weber
·2 min read

If you ask me, climate tech investor Contrarian Ventures isn't so contrarian anymore.

The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it's doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it's trendy.

But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase — debuted with a $13.6 million fund in 2017, its focus was "obviously contrarian," founding partner Rokas Peciulaitis told TechCrunch, as the "industries in vogue at the time were AI and Fintech."

The launch also marked an unexpected pivot for Peciulaitis, who says he dove into the scene with "literally zero climate tech sector experience." He'd recently left an inflation-trading job at Bank of America, where the work was "not fulfilling in the slightest," Peciulaitis said in a nod to the bank's reputation as a major funder of fossil fuels.

In 2017, Pitchbook recorded 578 climate tech deals globally, altogether worth $12.5 billion. The sector has since tripled in size, as climate change-driven extreme weather events occupy evermore space in our collective consciousness. To that point: Pitchbook tracked 1,130 climate tech deals globally in 2021, topping $44.8 billion in value. Climate tech is cool now, but Peciulaitis' Lithuania-based venture firm is sticking with its name anyways.

Like any venture capital firm, Contrarian says that it stands out through its emphasis on "developing excellent relationships with founders." Materially, the firm invests in tech that could help decarbonize transportation, industrial processes, energy and buildings.

Contrarian has completed 21 deals to date, and this year it expanded beyond Lithuania with new partners in Berlin and London. The firm backs emerging startups in Europe as well as Israel, but nowhere else in the Middle East. Currently, the firm does not invest in agriculture-related tech, though the category has a significant carbon footprint of its own.

In an email, Contrarian said it counts London-based tech VC Molten Ventures among its limited partners. The firm declined to share a full list of its LPs, but stated that none of them were fossil fuel companies.

Recommended Stories

  • Down 48%, Should Investors Buy and Hold PayPal for 5 Years?

    Mobile payment pioneer PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has returned to earth after surging to all-time highs in the thick of the pandemic. The war on cash, which refers to the shift away from physical currency in favor of digital payments, is well under way, and PayPal is advantageously positioned to significantly benefit from the secular trend. According to Grand View Research, the global digital payment market is forecast to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% through 2030.

  • Climate Change and the Energy Transition at Enbridge

    As the world’s population grows and more people are lifted out of poverty, society faces a dual challenge—meeting the increasing global need for affordable, reliable energy, while reducing GHG emis...

  • Bill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the middle of July — with temperatures surging through one of the hottest summers in US history, half of the country in drought — and the Senate’s all-important member, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, had slammed the brakes on legislation to combat global warming. Again.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot Spo

  • Ice core pulled up in Antarctica ‘contains air from five million years ago’

    An ice core which contains samples of Earth’s atmosphere from five million years ago has been pulled up from the continent’s Ong Valley, researchers have said.

  • From cow farts to blackouts: The GOP figures circulating wild theories about the new climate bill

    Representative Bob Good of Virginia called the climate crisis a ‘hoax’ during debate on the House floor

  • AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

    Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening. The June Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which was conducted before Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, shows majorities of U.S. adults think the government and corporations have a significant responsibility to address climate change. Overall, 35% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about the impact of climate change on them personally, down from 44% in August 2019.

  • Even With Biggest-Ever Climate Bill, US Lags China’s Green Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- The historic US climate deal that has now passed both chambers of Congress is being touted as one of the most ambitious decarbonization commitments made by any government to date. Is it?Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsSingapore’s Next

  • Biden Just Signed the Inflation Reduction Act. Now the Hard Work on Climate Really Begins

    The next chapter of the climate fight involves a tug of war between industry, activists, and policymakers.

  • The Mad Plan to Save Earth by Flooding It With Phytoplankton

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe main conversation around climate change primarily focuses on one thing: how much carbon is in the air—and by extension, how to reduce it. However, what is less talked about but may become incredibly important is how much carbon is in our oceans. There is 50 times more carbon in the ocean than the atmosphere. Some climate researchers believe if we could just slightly increase the amount of carbon the ocean can absorb from the atmosphere, we could avo

  • Central Asia Might Completely Run Out of Freshwater by 2060

    Bartosz Hadyniak via GettyThe impact of climate change is typically about extremes—and, sometimes, conflicting ones. On the one hand, upticks in global temperatures are expected to melt more glaciers and ice shelves and lead to a dangerous rise in sea levels. On the other hand, we can also expect more devastating droughts—particularly in some of the most populated regions of the world.That’s the case in a new study published on August 15 in the journal Nature Climate Change that found that a lar

  • Here’s How Bad Taylor Swift’s And Other Celebs' Private Jet Emissions Really Are For The Environment

    The stakes are higher than you think.View Entire Post ›

  • Climate change has increased risk of California "megaflood"

    A new study from researchers at UCLA has determined that climate change has nearly doubled the change of what they called a "megaflood" in Southern California.

  • 125 degrees? Bradenton, Florida temperatures are rising and the future looks hotter

    A new study predicts Manatee County will see the second-highest increase in local hot days of any Florida county over the next 30 years.

  • Climate Bill Compromises Leave a Sour Taste With Activists

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThe sweeping Inflation Reduction Act just passed by Congress will not only slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, Democrats say, it w

  • Northeastern farmers face new challenges with severe drought

    Vermont farmer Brian Kemp is used to seeing the pastures at Mountain Meadows Farm grow slower in the hot, late summer, but this year the grass is at a standstill. “I don’t think there is any normal anymore," Kemp said. The impacts of climate change have been felt throughout the Northeastern U.S. with rising sea levels, heavy precipitation and storm surges causing flooding and coastal erosion.

  • The next steps in the fight against climate change after the budget bill

    Although the Inflation Reduction Act will be the largest federal action ever taken to confront climate change, it will fall short of the U.S.'s pledge to reduce emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030. Here's how the country could close that gap.

  • What Comes After the Coming Climate Anarchy?

    Our civilization is slowly collapsing—but the next one is already rising

  • A megaflood could bring over 8 feet of water to parts of California

    Climate change has already doubled the likelihood of catastrophic flooding in the state, researchers found, and without a limit on greenhouse gas emissions, it'll only get worse.

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Meta Platforms (META) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.