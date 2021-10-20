Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Increases Revenue 70%, EPS 47%, And Adjusted EPS 63%, Record Third Quarter Performance

ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE FOR THIRD QUARTER

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest third quarter revenue and earnings per share in company history.

Third quarter 2021 revenue increased 70% to $6.2 billion from $3.6 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

Third quarter 2021 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $10.11, a 47% increase from $6.86 per diluted share reported in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted third quarter 2021 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $11.21, a 63% increase compared to $6.89 per diluted share in the same period of 2020.

Third quarter 2021 net income was $309 million, a 95% increase compared to net income of $159 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted third quarter 2021 net income was $342 million, a 115% increase compared to adjusted net income of $160 million for the same period of 2020.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2021 third quarter adjusted results exclude a $1.10 per diluted share net non-core charges related to a non-cash unrealized investment loss, the redemption of senior notes, acquisition expenses, an asset impairment, and insurance reserves. The 2020 third quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.03 per diluted share net non-core charge related to insurance reserves and acquisition expenses.

Third Quarter-over-Quarter Comparisons and Operating Highlights:

Revenues increased 70.4%

New vehicle retail revenues increased 53.9%

Used vehicle retail revenues increased 90.2%

36,600 unit sales generated from Lithia e-commerce platforms, 25% of total retail unit sales (excluding Driveway)

Achieved milestone of 1,000 Driveway Shop units

F&I per unit increased 25.8% to $2,074

Service, body, and parts revenues increased 60.9%

Total vehicle gross profit per unit increased 32.7% to $6,175

Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit improved by 380 basis points from 59.6% to 55.8%

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the dynamism of LAD's model," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway's President and CEO. "We excelled at procuring used vehicles during the challenging environment, enabling us to offer consumers the most diverse inventory available, driving same store volume increases while continuing to increase margins. In addition, Driveway and our store e-commerce offerings are positioned to gain incremental market share as consumers seek out a more transparent and frictionless buying experience."

For the first nine months of 2021 revenues increased 80% to $16.5 billion, compared to $9.2 billion in 2020.

Net income attributable to LAD for the first nine months of 2021 was $26.91 per diluted share, compared to $12.18 per diluted share in 2020, an increase of 121%. Adjusted net income attributable to LAD per diluted share for the first nine months of 2021 increased 127% to $28.52 from $12.59 in the same period of 2020.

Corporate Development

During the quarter, we completed several acquisitions expected to contribute $1.7 billion in annualized revenue, including partnering with Pfaff Automotive to enter Canada, our first international acquisition, and expanding our United States footprint into new markets.

"Year-to-date we have acquired $6.2 billion in annualized revenue and are pacing ahead of schedule toward our goal of achieving $50 billion in revenue and $50 of earnings per share by 2025," said DeBoer. "The pipeline is robust and we continue to identify accretive deals that strategically expand our network while meeting our disciplined return thresholds."

Balance Sheet Update

We ended the third quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in cash and availability on our revolving lines of credit. In addition, our unfinanced real estate could provide additional liquidity of approximately $729 million.

Dividend Payment

Our Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.35 per share related to third quarter 2021 financial results. We expect to pay the dividend on November 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation

The third quarter 2021 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the third quarter 2021 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit www.lithiainvestorrelations.com and click on webcasts.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

LAD is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in North America. As the leading provider of personal transportation solutions in North America, LAD is among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 and is currently ranked #231 (#2 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #3 on 10-Year TSR and #12 on 10-year Revenue growth in 2021). By providing a wide array of products and services for the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle through various consumer channels, LAD builds magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to improve market share, consumer loyalty and profitability. LAD's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. LAD continues to lead the industry's consolidation, and this combined with Driveway's e-commerce in-home experiences, further accelerates the massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

LAD Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions except per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

%

Nine months ended

September 30,

%





Increase



Increase



2021

2020

(Decrease)

2021

2020

(Decrease) Revenues:























New vehicle retail

$ 2,898.2



$ 1,883.3



53.9 %

$ 8,237.7



$ 4,624.6



78.1 % Used vehicle retail

2,079.5



1,093.2



90.2



5,236.6



2,889.7



81.2

Used vehicle wholesale

260.9



98.8



164.1



613.5



216.8



183.0

Finance and insurance

297.0



160.5



85.0



765.0



407.2



87.9

Service, body and parts

578.3



359.5



60.9



1,503.4



964.9



55.8

Fleet and other

55.9



24.9



124.5



166.0



79.3



109.3

Total revenues

6,169.8



3,620.2



70.4 %

16,522.2



9,182.5



79.9 % Cost of sales:























New vehicle retail

2,548.9



1,743.2



46.2



7,418.0



4,314.2



71.9

Used vehicle retail

1,846.9



948.4



94.7



4,635.2



2,556.8



81.3

Used vehicle wholesale

255.2



91.2



179.8



586.8



206.5



184.2

Service, body and parts

275.8



163.6



68.6



704.3



456.5



54.3

Fleet and other

53.9



22.2



142.8



162.7



71.6



127.2

Total cost of sales

4,980.7



2,968.6



67.8



13,507.0



7,605.6



77.6

Gross profit

1,189.1



651.6



82.5 %

3,015.2



1,576.9



91.2 % Asset impairments

1.9



—



NM



1.9



7.9



NM

SG&A expense

673.3



389.1



73.0



1,757.6



1,039.6



69.1

Depreciation and amortization

34.4



22.9



50.2



91.5



67.3



36.0

Income from operations

479.5



239.6



100.1 %

1,164.2



462.1



151.9 % Floor plan interest expense

(3.6)



(6.1)



(41.0)



(16.9)



(28.3)



(40.3)

Other interest expense

(28.0)



(16.6)



68.7



(79.6)



(50.4)



57.9

Other income, net

(25.7)



2.2



NM



(14.6)



8.2



NM

Income before income taxes

422.2



219.1



92.7 %

1,053.0



391.6



168.9 % Income tax expense

(113.2)



(60.3)



87.7



(282.9)



(108.9)



159.8

Income tax rate

26.8 %

27.5 %





26.9 %

27.8 %



Net income

$ 309.0



$ 158.8



94.6 %

$ 770.1



$ 282.7



172.4 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.1)



—



NM



(1.1)



—



NM

Net income attributable to LAD

$ 307.9



$ 158.8



93.9 %

$ 769.0



$ 282.7



172.0 %

























Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:























Net income per share

$ 10.11



$ 6.86



47.4 %

$ 26.91



$ 12.18



120.9 %

























Diluted shares outstanding

30.5



23.1



32.0 %

28.6



23.2



23.3 % NM - not meaningful





LAD Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,

%

Nine months ended

September 30,

%





Increase



Increase



2021

2020

(Decrease)

2021

2020

(Decrease) Gross margin























New vehicle retail

12.1 %

7.4 %

470 bps

10.0 %

6.7 %

330 bps Used vehicle retail

11.2



13.2



(200)



11.5



11.5



—

Finance and insurance

100.0



100.0



—



100.0



100.0



—

Service, body and parts

52.3



54.5



(220)



53.2



52.7



50

Gross profit margin

19.3



18.0



130



18.2



17.2



100



























Unit sales























New vehicle retail

66,894



47,923



39.6 %

195,934



118,699



65.1 % Used vehicle retail

76,362



49,363



54.7



205,643



135,499



51.8

Total retail units sold

143,256



97,286



47.3



401,577



254,198



58.0



























Average selling price























New vehicle retail

$ 43,325



$ 39,298



10.2 %

$ 42,043



$ 38,960



7.9 % Used vehicle retail

27,233



22,145



23.0



25,464



21,326



19.4



























Average gross profit per unit























New vehicle retail

$ 5,221



$ 2,922



78.7 %

$ 4,184



$ 2,615



60.0 % Used vehicle retail

3,046



2,932



3.9



2,924



2,457



19.0

Finance and insurance

2,074



1,649



25.8



1,905





1,602









18.9



