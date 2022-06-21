Lithium Americas Announces 2022 AGM Results

Lithium Americas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



A requisite majority of shareholders, casting votes in person or by proxy, approved the following items of business at the Meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at nine;

electing each of the nine incumbent directors nominated by management;

re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) as the Company’s auditor; and

approving a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.

Votes were cast on the matters noted above as follows:

Election of Board of Directors

Number of Directors Votes For Votes Against Setting the number of directors at nine 42,054,406 (98.86%) 483,077 (1.14%) Director Votes For Votes Withheld George Ireland 41,671,914 (97.97%) 865,570 (2.03%) Fabiana Chubbs 41,461,079 (97.47%) 1,076,405 (2.53%) Kelvin Dushnisky 41,135,680 (96.70%) 1,401,805 (3.30%) Jonathan Evans 41,957,067 (98.64%) 580,417 (1.36%) Dr. Yuan Gao 37,881,520 (89.05%) 4,655,965 (10.95%) John Kanellitsas 41,088,159 (96.59%) 1,449,326 (3.41%) Jinhee Magie 41,332,972 (97.17%) 1,204,512 (2.83%) Franco Mignacco 41,238,860 (96.95%) 1,298,625 (3.05%) Xiaoshen Wang 37,188,584 (87.43%) 5,348,901 (12.57%)

Appointment of the Auditors

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld Appointing PwC as the auditors 72,728,305 (99.24%) 558,305 (0.76%)

Advisory Vote

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 40,915,602 (96.19%) 1,621,882 (3.81%)

Further details concerning voting results are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas Corp. is focused on developing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Lithium Americas is a Canadian-based company listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LAC) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LAC).

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778-656-5820

Email: ir@lithiumamericas.com

Website: www.lithiumamericas.com



