U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.90
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.18 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4110
    +1.3260 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,795.74
    +420.91 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Lithium Americas Announces 2022 AGM Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lithium Americas
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LAC
  • FREL
Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

A requisite majority of shareholders, casting votes in person or by proxy, approved the following items of business at the Meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at nine;

  • electing each of the nine incumbent directors nominated by management;

  • re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) as the Company’s auditor; and

  • approving a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.

Votes were cast on the matters noted above as follows:

Election of Board of Directors

Number of Directors

Votes For

Votes Against

Setting the number of directors at nine

42,054,406 (98.86%)

483,077 (1.14%)

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

George Ireland

41,671,914 (97.97%)

865,570 (2.03%)

Fabiana Chubbs

41,461,079 (97.47%)

1,076,405 (2.53%)

Kelvin Dushnisky

41,135,680 (96.70%)

1,401,805 (3.30%)

Jonathan Evans

41,957,067 (98.64%)

580,417 (1.36%)

Dr. Yuan Gao

37,881,520 (89.05%)

4,655,965 (10.95%)

John Kanellitsas

41,088,159 (96.59%)

1,449,326 (3.41%)

Jinhee Magie

41,332,972 (97.17%)

1,204,512 (2.83%)

Franco Mignacco

41,238,860 (96.95%)

1,298,625 (3.05%)

Xiaoshen Wang

37,188,584 (87.43%)

5,348,901 (12.57%)

Appointment of the Auditors

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Appointing PwC as the auditors

72,728,305 (99.24%)

558,305 (0.76%)

Advisory Vote

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

40,915,602 (96.19%)

1,621,882 (3.81%)

Further details concerning voting results are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas Corp. is focused on developing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Lithium Americas is a Canadian-based company listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LAC) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LAC).

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778-656-5820
Email: ir@lithiumamericas.com
Website: www.lithiumamericas.com


Recommended Stories