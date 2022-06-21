Lithium Americas Announces 2022 AGM Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the “Meeting”).
A requisite majority of shareholders, casting votes in person or by proxy, approved the following items of business at the Meeting:
setting the size of the Board of Directors at nine;
electing each of the nine incumbent directors nominated by management;
re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) as the Company’s auditor; and
approving a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.
Votes were cast on the matters noted above as follows:
Election of Board of Directors
Number of Directors
Votes For
Votes Against
Setting the number of directors at nine
42,054,406 (98.86%)
483,077 (1.14%)
Director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
George Ireland
41,671,914 (97.97%)
865,570 (2.03%)
Fabiana Chubbs
41,461,079 (97.47%)
1,076,405 (2.53%)
Kelvin Dushnisky
41,135,680 (96.70%)
1,401,805 (3.30%)
Jonathan Evans
41,957,067 (98.64%)
580,417 (1.36%)
Dr. Yuan Gao
37,881,520 (89.05%)
4,655,965 (10.95%)
John Kanellitsas
41,088,159 (96.59%)
1,449,326 (3.41%)
Jinhee Magie
41,332,972 (97.17%)
1,204,512 (2.83%)
Franco Mignacco
41,238,860 (96.95%)
1,298,625 (3.05%)
Xiaoshen Wang
37,188,584 (87.43%)
5,348,901 (12.57%)
Appointment of the Auditors
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Appointing PwC as the auditors
72,728,305 (99.24%)
558,305 (0.76%)
Advisory Vote
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
40,915,602 (96.19%)
1,621,882 (3.81%)
Further details concerning voting results are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS
Lithium Americas Corp. is focused on developing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Lithium Americas is a Canadian-based company listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LAC) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LAC).
