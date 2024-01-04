Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAAC) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.'s (TSE:LAAC) future prospects. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The CA$1.3b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$94m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$13m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Lithium Americas (Argentina) will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the Canadian Metals and Mining analysts is that Lithium Americas (Argentina) is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$65m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 1.5%, which is a somewhat cautious outlook. If this rate turns out to be too low, the company may become profitable faster than analysts expect.

TSX:LAAC Earnings Per Share Growth January 4th 2024

Underlying developments driving Lithium Americas (Argentina)'s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, periods of lower growth in the upcoming years is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 16% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

