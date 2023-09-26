Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lithium Americas Corp.'s (TSE:LAC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The CA$3.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$94m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Lithium Americas' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Lithium Americas is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Canadian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$31m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 45% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Lithium Americas' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 16% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

