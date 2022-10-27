U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,108.00
    +236.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,395.75
    -50.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.00
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.24
    +0.33 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.20
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.37
    -0.12 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0051
    -0.0035 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.57
    -0.89 (-3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5730
    +0.2130 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,602.38
    -34.02 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.87
    +12.28 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.67
    +8.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Lithium Americas Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Lithium Americas
·12 min read
Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas or the Company”) has reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“Q3 2022”).

HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina

Caucharí-Olaroz

  • Construction continues to progress towards production with key areas of the processing plant commenced commissioning in late Q3 2022.

  • With construction nearing completion, focus remains on prioritizing production volume over product quality during ramp-up.

    • As previously announced in July 2022, construction on a portion of the purification process designed to achieve battery-quality was deferred to the first half of 2023.

    • The Company expects to provide an update and guidance on production ramp-up schedule around the end of 2022.

  • Due primarily to the low official Argentine exchange rate and high local inflation, capital cost estimates at the official exchange rate have been revised to $852 million (on a 100% basis), up 15% from $741 million previously; however, at the substantially more favorable market-based exchange rate available and the streamlined production plan, the Company expects that there will be no material change to its total funding requirements for Stage 1.

    • As of September 30, 2022, 85% of the budget has been spent with a substantial portion deferred until 2023, to complete the purification process.

    • As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $63 million (49% share) in capital costs remaining at the official Argentine exchange rate, requiring funding of an estimated $31 million based on the latest market-based exchange rate.

  • Development planning for Stage 2 expansion of at least 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent continues to progress to align with completion of Stage 1.

    • In Q2 2022, the seven local communities in the vicinity of the project approved the proposed expansion.

Pastos Grandes

  • The Company continues to advance the Pastos Grandes $30 million development plan, with completion of the plan and a resulting construction decision expected for the second half of 2023.

    • Following the recent exploration results from the adjacent property owned by Arena Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AN) and additional modelling of the basin, the Company is updating its exploration plan.

United States

Thacker Pass

  • The Lithium Technical Development Center (“LiTDC”) in Reno continues to operate based on the Thacker Pass flowsheet processing raw ore to final battery-quality lithium carbonate.

    • As of September 2022, over 100 tonnes of lithium ore were collected at Thacker Pass to feed the LiTDC to produce product samples for potential customers and partners.

    • Results of ongoing test work to de-risk each step of the flowsheet continues to be in line with expectations.

  • In Q2 2022, cultural work on approximately 13,000 acres was completed as required under the National Environmental Policy Act and conducted by an independent consultant, with the oversight and assistance of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe (“Tribe”). No areas of archeological significance were identified at Thacker Pass.

  • In October 2022, the Company signed a Community Benefits Agreement with the Tribe, to establish a framework for continued collaboration and define long-term benefits for the Tribe.

  • On August 11, 2022, briefings were submitted for the appeal of the issuance of the Record of Decision (“ROD”) for Thacker Pass. The US District Court, District of Nevada has scheduled an oral hearing for January 5, 2023.

  • Lithium Americas is moving ahead with pre-construction activities, including the selection of an engineering, procurement and construction management firm to execute the development and construction plan for Thacker Pass.

  • The Company is also evaluating potential investment, partnership and supply agreements to support the development of a North American supply chain. In addition, Lithium Americas continues to progress the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program application.

  • The timing for completion of a feasibility study is now scheduled for Q1 2023, in order to reflect ongoing feedback from strategic partnership and financing process, results of LiTDC operations and to align with the anticipated timing of the ROD appeal ruling.

Corporate

  • As at September 30, 2022, the Company had $392 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits, with an additional $75 million in available credit.

  • On July 18, 2022, the Company made an equity investment in Ascend Elements, Inc. (“Ascend Elements”), a US-based lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered material company, by way of a subscription for Series C-1 preferred shares for $5 million.

  • On September 20, 2022, the Company entered a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Green Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:GT1) (“GT1”), in which it owns a 5% stake, to advance a common goal of developing an integrated lithium chemical supply chain in North America.

  • In September 2022, the Company was recognized on the TSX30 for the second consecutive year, ranking as one of the top 30 performers on the TSX.

  • The Company continues to advance a potential separation of its US and Argentina operations to unlock shareholder value and better position each business to pursue its independent strategy and growth.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The Technical Information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rene LeBlanc, PhD, SME, Chief Technical Officer of Lithium Americas, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Selected consolidated financial information is presented as follows:

(in US$ million except per share information)

Quarter ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

$

 

 

$

Expenses

 

(25.3)

 

 

(16.6)

Net loss

 

(40.9)

 

 

(17.2)

Loss per share – basic

 

(0.30)

 

 

(0.14)


(in US$ million)

As at September 30, 2022

 

As at December 31, 2021

 

 

$

 

 

$

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits

 

392.2

 

 

510.6

Total assets

 

1,023.9

 

 

817.3

Total long-term liabilities

 

(243.6)

 

 

(272.8)

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total assets increased primarily due to the acquisition of Millennial Lithium Corp., and investments in GT1 and Ascend Elements. Total long-term liabilities decreased due to $12.8 million decrease in fair value of convertible senior notes derivative liability and repayment of $24.7 million limited recourse loan facility balance and accumulated interest.

The higher net loss in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021 is primarily attributable to $18.4 million loss on change in fair value of convertible notes derivative driven by an increase in market value of the Company’s shares during the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $8.3 million share of loss of Cauchari-Olaroz which was primarily related to foreign exchange loss on the project’s loans and deferred taxes during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Lithium Americas’ condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which are available on the Company’s website and SEDAR. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is focused on advancing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States to production. In Argentina, Caucharí-Olaroz is advancing towards first production and Pastos Grandes represents regional growth. In the United States, Thacker Pass has received its Record of Decision and is advancing towards construction. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778-656-5820
Email: ir@lithiumamericas.com
Website: www.lithiumamericas.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (which we refer to collectively as forward-looking information) under the provisions of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, among other things, statements related to: successful development of the Caucharí-Olaroz project, the Thacker Pass project and the Pastos Grandes project, including timing, progress, construction, milestones, scale, anticipated production and results thereof; plans to prioritize commissioning and the expected timing to complete deferred construction items such as the purification process as a result of such prioritization; expected timing to provide an update on the production ramp up schedule for the Caucharí-Olaroz project; expectations that funding requirements for Stage 1 of the Caucharí-Olaroz project will remain static, including in light of inflationary and other economic conditions; the Company’s ability to fund its development programs through debt or equity financing, including through government loan programs, and the expected outcome of debt or other financing strategies the Company is pursuing, including the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program application; expectations concerning timing for completion of a feasibility study for the Thacker Pass project; that results from testing of the Thacker Pass flowsheet at the Lithium Technical Center will be successful; expected timing and outcome of litigation or regulatory processes concerning permits for the Thacker Pass project; plans to advance an integrated lithium chemical supply chain in North America in cooperation with partners; the potential for partnership and financing scenarios for the Thacker Pass project; and the proposed separation of the Company’s business, its structure and completion thereof.

Forward-looking information is based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such information. Such information reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company today, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to fund, advance and develop its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; capital costs, operating costs, and sustaining capital requirements of the Caucharí-Olaroz project and the Thacker Pass project, significant increases to such estimates and ability to finance any such increases; a cordial business relationship between the Company and its strategic partners, including Ganfeng Lithium for the Caucharí-Olaroz project; ability of the Company to secure additional debt or equity funding as needed to advance its projects uncertainties relating to maintaining mining, exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Nevada and Argentina, and the outcome of any litigation or regulatory processes concerning such permits; realizing on the expected benefits from transactions with existing partners; stable and supportive legislative, regulatory and community environments in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; demand for lithium, including that such demand is supported by continued growth in the electric vehicle market; the Company’s ability to produce battery grade lithium products; the impact of increasing competition in the lithium business, and the Company’s competitive position in the industry; currency exchange and interest rates; general economic conditions, including inflationary conditions and their impact on the Company’s projects, contractors and suppliers; the feasibility and costs of proposed project designs and plans; availability of technology, including low carbon energy sources and water rights, on acceptable terms to advance the Thacker Pass project; stability and inflation of the Argentinian peso, including any foreign exchange or capital controls which may be enacted in respect thereof, and the effect of current or any additional regulations on the Company’s operations; the impact of unknown financial contingencies, including costs of litigation and regulatory processes, on the Company’s operations; gains or losses, in each case, if any, from short-term investments in Argentine bonds and equities; estimates of and unpredictable changes to the market prices for lithium products; technological advancements and changes; estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves, including whether mineral resources will ever be developed into mineral reserves; reliability of technical data; that pending patent applications are approved; government regulation of mining operations and M&A activity, and treatment under governmental, regulatory and taxation regimes; accuracy of development budget and construction estimates; expected benefits from investments made in third parties; changes to the Company’s current and future business plans and the strategic alternatives available to the Company; and stock market and economic conditions generally.

Forward-looking information also involves known and unknown risks that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, inherent risks in the development of capital intensive mineral projects (including as co-owners), variations in mineral resources and mineral reserves, changes in budget estimation, global demand for lithium, recovery rates and lithium pricing, risks associated with successfully securing adequate financing, including the outcome of the Company’s loan application with the U.S. Department of Energy, changes in project parameters and funding thereof, risks related to growth of lithium markets and pricing for products thereof, changes in legislation, governmental or community policy, changes in public perception concerning mining projects generally and opposition thereto, political risk associated with foreign operations, permitting risk, including receipt of new permits and maintenance of existing permits, outcomes of litigation and regulatory processes concerning the Company’s projects, title and access risk, cost overruns, unpredictable weather and maintenance of natural resources, risks associated with climate change and its impact on the Company’s projects and operations, unanticipated delays, intellectual property risks, currency and interest rate fluctuations, operational risks, health and safety risks, cybersecurity risks, economic conditions, and general market and industry conditions. Additional risks, assumptions and other factors are set out in the Company’s most recent annual management discussion analysis and annual information form, copies of which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks and assumptions, given the inherent uncertainties in such forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results to differ materially. Forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.


Recommended Stories

  • Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $26.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Why is Meta stock tanking? 'The wrong number at the wrong time,' analyst explains

    Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alibaba Stock?

    Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock price tumbled to an all-time low on Oct. 24 after Xi Jinping was confirmed for a third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi's reelection wasn't surprising, but his replacement of several moderate members of the CCP's politburo standing committee with hardline loyalists indicated China would likely retain its controversial zero-COVID policies, tightly regulate the private sector, and continue to butt heads with the U.S. Why did Alibaba's stock crumble?

  • Altria misses profit and revenue expectations as inflation weighs on tobacco spending, stock slips

    Shares of Altria Group Inc. fell 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the Marlboro cigarette and heated tobacco company missed earnings expectations, as elevated gas prices and high inflation weighed on spending trends by adult tobacco consumers (ATCs). The company swung to net income of $224 million, or 12 cents a share, from a loss of $2.72 billion, or $1.48 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 from $1.22 but missed the F

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Meta’s Zuckerberg Seeks ‘Patience’ as Costs Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. slumped about 20% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Con

  • Meta stock tanks after earnings miss on revenue, lighter-than-expected Q4 guidance

    Meta reported Q3 earnings missing on earnings per share, while offering lighter-than-expected guidance.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • Here’s what needs to happen for the stock market to bottom, according to Goldman Sachs strategists

    The pressure for tighter financial conditions is not yet at an end, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Analysts slash their ratings on Meta as costs balloon. ‘The bad news is you suck, the good news is you can only get better.’

    Analysts were downgrading their ratings and price targets on Meta Platforms after the tech giant reported burning its cash on the metaverse and weak digital ad sales.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s planning t

  • Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates

    Best known as the one-stop-shop platform for online businesses, Shopify is slowly moving into offline payments and adding more tools for businesses to connect with their shoppers online and build on the growth of influencers on social media. The new tools, such as the offline payments devices, it provides retailers could help Shopify cope with a post-pandemic slowdown in e-commerce. For the fourth quarter, Shopify expects GMV growth to outperform the broader U.S. retail market.

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.

  • Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

    Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit". Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers. The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.