Lithium Americas Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) has reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“Q3 2022”).



HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina

Caucharí-Olaroz

Construction continues to progress towards production with key areas of the processing plant commenced commissioning in late Q3 2022.

With construction nearing completion, focus remains on prioritizing production volume over product quality during ramp-up. As previously announced in July 2022, construction on a portion of the purification process designed to achieve battery-quality was deferred to the first half of 2023. The Company expects to provide an update and guidance on production ramp-up schedule around the end of 2022.

Due primarily to the low official Argentine exchange rate and high local inflation, capital cost estimates at the official exchange rate have been revised to $852 million (on a 100% basis), up 15% from $741 million previously; however, at the substantially more favorable market-based exchange rate available and the streamlined production plan, the Company expects that there will be no material change to its total funding requirements for Stage 1. As of September 30, 2022, 85% of the budget has been spent with a substantial portion deferred until 2023, to complete the purification process. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $63 million (49% share) in capital costs remaining at the official Argentine exchange rate, requiring funding of an estimated $31 million based on the latest market-based exchange rate.

Development planning for Stage 2 expansion of at least 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent continues to progress to align with completion of Stage 1. In Q2 2022, the seven local communities in the vicinity of the project approved the proposed expansion.





Pastos Grandes

The Company continues to advance the Pastos Grandes $30 million development plan, with completion of the plan and a resulting construction decision expected for the second half of 2023. Following the recent exploration results from the adjacent property owned by Arena Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AN) and additional modelling of the basin, the Company is updating its exploration plan.



United States

Thacker Pass

The Lithium Technical Development Center (“ LiTDC ”) in Reno continues to operate based on the Thacker Pass flowsheet processing raw ore to final battery-quality lithium carbonate. As of September 2022, over 100 tonnes of lithium ore were collected at Thacker Pass to feed the LiTDC to produce product samples for potential customers and partners. Results of ongoing test work to de-risk each step of the flowsheet continues to be in line with expectations.

In Q2 2022, cultural work on approximately 13,000 acres was completed as required under the National Environmental Policy Act and conducted by an independent consultant, with the oversight and assistance of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe (“ Tribe ”). No areas of archeological significance were identified at Thacker Pass.

In October 2022, the Company signed a Community Benefits Agreement with the Tribe, to establish a framework for continued collaboration and define long-term benefits for the Tribe.

On August 11, 2022, briefings were submitted for the appeal of the issuance of the Record of Decision (“ ROD ”) for Thacker Pass. The US District Court, District of Nevada has scheduled an oral hearing for January 5, 2023.

Lithium Americas is moving ahead with pre-construction activities, including the selection of an engineering, procurement and construction management firm to execute the development and construction plan for Thacker Pass.

The Company is also evaluating potential investment, partnership and supply agreements to support the development of a North American supply chain. In addition, Lithium Americas continues to progress the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program application.

The timing for completion of a feasibility study is now scheduled for Q1 2023, in order to reflect ongoing feedback from strategic partnership and financing process, results of LiTDC operations and to align with the anticipated timing of the ROD appeal ruling.



Corporate

As at September 30, 2022, the Company had $392 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits, with an additional $75 million in available credit.

On July 18, 2022, the Company made an equity investment in Ascend Elements, Inc. (“ Ascend Elements ”), a US-based lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered material company, by way of a subscription for Series C-1 preferred shares for $5 million.

On September 20, 2022, the Company entered a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Green Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:GT1) (“ GT1 ”), in which it owns a 5% stake, to advance a common goal of developing an integrated lithium chemical supply chain in North America.

In September 2022, the Company was recognized on the TSX30 for the second consecutive year, ranking as one of the top 30 performers on the TSX.

The Company continues to advance a potential separation of its US and Argentina operations to unlock shareholder value and better position each business to pursue its independent strategy and growth.



TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The Technical Information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rene LeBlanc, PhD, SME, Chief Technical Officer of Lithium Americas, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Selected consolidated financial information is presented as follows:

(in US$ million except per share information) Quarter ended September 30, 2022 2021 $ $ Expenses (25.3) (16.6) Net loss (40.9) (17.2) Loss per share – basic (0.30) (0.14)





(in US$ million) As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 $ $ Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits 392.2 510.6 Total assets 1,023.9 817.3 Total long-term liabilities (243.6) (272.8)

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total assets increased primarily due to the acquisition of Millennial Lithium Corp., and investments in GT1 and Ascend Elements. Total long-term liabilities decreased due to $12.8 million decrease in fair value of convertible senior notes derivative liability and repayment of $24.7 million limited recourse loan facility balance and accumulated interest.

The higher net loss in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021 is primarily attributable to $18.4 million loss on change in fair value of convertible notes derivative driven by an increase in market value of the Company’s shares during the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $8.3 million share of loss of Cauchari-Olaroz which was primarily related to foreign exchange loss on the project’s loans and deferred taxes during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Lithium Americas’ condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which are available on the Company’s website and SEDAR. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is focused on advancing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States to production. In Argentina, Caucharí-Olaroz is advancing towards first production and Pastos Grandes represents regional growth. In the United States, Thacker Pass has received its Record of Decision and is advancing towards construction. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

