Lithium Foil Market to Garner $40.9 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 19.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Growing demand for lithium foil in medical implants, automotive, and electronics & electric components drives the growth of the global lithium foil market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lithium Foil Market by Purity level (Less than 99.5%, 99.5% and above), by End Use Industry (Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Others), by Thickness (less than 0.02 mm, 0.02 to 0.10 mm, 0.2 mm and above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global lithium foil industry was estimated at $7.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $40.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31971

Determinants of growth:

Growing demand for lithium foil in medical implants, automotive, and electronics & electric components drives the growth of the global lithium foil market. On the other hand, presence of alternatives such as copper foil and aluminum foil restrain the growth to some extent. However, increasing acceptance of electrical vehicles and lithium batteries would create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the pandemic caused a number of interruptions in the Li-ion battery supply chain, which also impacted the stationary energy storage and electric vehicle markets across the globe and hampered the growth of the lithium foil market.

  • With an increase in the implementation of lithium foils in batteries used in enormously growing end-use products such as electric vehicles, smart wearable, IoT devices and RFID tags, the market gradually got back on track.

The 99.5% and above segment to dominate by 2031:

Based on purity level, the 99.5% and above segment generated more than four-fifths of the global lithium foil market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing demand for pure lithium foil as it offers a number of benefits.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31971

The electrical and electronics segment to maintain the lion's share:

By end-use industry, the electrical and electronics segment garnered nearly three-fifths of the global lithium foil market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031. The fact that Li-ion batteries are commonly used in small electronics (smartphones, tablets, drones) and electric vehicles fuels the segment growth.

The less than 0.02 mm segment to rule the roost:

By type, the less than 0.02 mm segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global lithium foil market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the fact that 0.2 mm lithium foils happen to withstanding very high temperatures, exhibit excellent electrical properties, and are extremely durable.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating around two-fifths of the global lithium foil market. The same region would also garner the fastest CAGR of 19.7% by 2031. This is owing to the increasing deployment of lithium in electric vehicles.

Key players in the industry:

  • Albemarle Corporation

  • BASF SE

  • China Energy Lithium Co., Ltd.

  • American Elements, Ltd.

  • Nanoshel LLC

  • Merck KGaA

  • The Honjo Chemical Corporation

  • Ganfeng Lithium Co.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • UACJ Foil Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global lithium foil market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lithium-foil-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

Lithium Chloride Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Copper Foil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cold Form Blister Foil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Copper Sulfate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Copper Smelting Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

