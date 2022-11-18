U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.00
    +15.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,668.00
    +87.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,767.00
    +56.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.00
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    +0.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.40
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    +0.29 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0369
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1918
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8890
    -0.3570 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,766.15
    +223.48 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.17
    +4.75 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.98
    +67.44 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Lithium Ion Battery Global Market Report 2022: Flourishing Electric Vehicle Production Bodes Well for Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Ion Battery Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lithium-ion batteries have gained immense popularity in recent years on account of higher energy density and lower self-discharge rates as compared to other battery cells. Some of the major types of lithium-ion batteries include lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2), lithium manganese oxide (LiMn2O4), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (LiNiMnCoO2 or NMC), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (LiNiCoAlO2), and lithium titanate (Li4Ti5O12).

Lithium-ion batteries are available in various shapes namely, cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch cells. Depending on the end-use application, manufacturers of various electronic and electric products can make use of these types of batteries accordingly. Lithium-ion batteries have been increasingly used in various consumer electronics such as cell phones, portable PCs, and tablets, among others. Another application of these batteries gaining ground in recent years is their use in various electric vehicles including cars and bikes. This segment has witnessed heavy investments with some of the leading providers of lithium-ion battery working towards increasing their production capacity for electric vehicle batteries across the world.

One of the major factors driving the demand for lithium-ion batteries is the increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, among others. Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) based batteries offer numerous benefits such as high energy density, low self-discharge rate, compact size, and longer lifespan.

Thereby, since its introduction, these batteries have gained immense popularity in various end-use segments. Another factor driving the overall lithium-ion battery market includes the rising production of electric vehicles across the world. Numerous developed markets across the world have been increasingly investing in the production of electric vehicles in recent years. Thereby, there has been a rise in demand for large lithium-ion batteries in the automotive segment.

Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

  • Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the lithium-ion battery industry

  • Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

  • In-depth competitive environment analysis

  • Trailing 2-Year market size data (2020 - 2021)

  • SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis


Market Segmentation
Cell

  • Cylindrical

  • Transportation Equipment

  • Pouch

Application

  • Cellphones

  • Portable PCs

  • Tablets

  • Automotive and E-bikes

  • Power Tools

  • Others (Digital Cameras, MP3 Players, Camcoders and Games, among others)

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Lithium Ion Battery market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Lithium Ion Battery market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Lithium Ion Battery market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Lithium Ion Battery market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Lithium Ion Battery market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Lithium Ion Battery Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Lithium Ion Battery Market: By Cell, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Lithium Ion Battery Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. North America Lithium Ion Battery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Lithium Ion Battery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD.

  • LG Chem

  • Sony Energy Devices Corporation

  • Maxwell Technologies Inc.

  • Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

  • Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

  • BYD Company Limited

  • Amperex Technology Limited

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Valence Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ma0fl7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Shortage of Legacy Chips Keeping Ford CEO Up at Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sees a prolonged shortage of mature chips that automakers need for their vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay Debts“It’s too painful. We need to understand yo

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wro

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now Amid Upcoming Layoffs?

    In this video, I will be talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recent cost cuts announcements. The stock down more than 40% this year but with the upcoming layoffs, cost restructuring, and continued growth this might present investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term.

  • Google Paid Activision $360 Million to Not Compete, Epic Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google paid Activision Blizzard Inc. and Riot Games millions of dollars to not launch competing app stores or to prevent developers from making Android apps outside of the Play Store, according to a court filing from Epic Games Inc. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Tow

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • What Warren Buffett's $4 Billion Bet Means for Semiconductor Stocks

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) just received a considerable credibility boost. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed in its third quarter 2022 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it now owns more than 60 million shares of the chip giant. Given the company's importance to the chip industry, the purchase may prompt interest not only in TSMC, but numerous other chip stocks as well.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • World's largest iPhone factory needs 100K new workers ahead of holidays

    Taiwanese manufacturing giant and Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn is in need of tens of thousands of new workers at their Zhenzhou facilities to return to full production capacity.

  • Down 20%, Is BMW Stock a Buy?

    Consider BMW Group (OTC: BMWYY), a brand that may not be the first one to spring to mind among automakers, but one that merits consideration. A casual investor might only think of the company's namesake brand, a premium marque with products that, in the U.S. market, start with the $37,400 BMW 230i Coupe and top out with the $145,000 Alpina XB7. This means the majority of BMW models fall well above the cost of an average new car of $48,281.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the trading vehicle at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.