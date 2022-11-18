Lithium Ion Battery Global Market Report 2022: Flourishing Electric Vehicle Production Bodes Well for Sector

Company Logo

The "Lithium Ion Battery Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lithium-ion batteries have gained immense popularity in recent years on account of higher energy density and lower self-discharge rates as compared to other battery cells. Some of the major types of lithium-ion batteries include lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2), lithium manganese oxide (LiMn2O4), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (LiNiMnCoO2 or NMC), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (LiNiCoAlO2), and lithium titanate (Li4Ti5O12).

Lithium-ion batteries are available in various shapes namely, cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch cells. Depending on the end-use application, manufacturers of various electronic and electric products can make use of these types of batteries accordingly. Lithium-ion batteries have been increasingly used in various consumer electronics such as cell phones, portable PCs, and tablets, among others. Another application of these batteries gaining ground in recent years is their use in various electric vehicles including cars and bikes. This segment has witnessed heavy investments with some of the leading providers of lithium-ion battery working towards increasing their production capacity for electric vehicle batteries across the world.



One of the major factors driving the demand for lithium-ion batteries is the increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, among others. Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) based batteries offer numerous benefits such as high energy density, low self-discharge rate, compact size, and longer lifespan.

Thereby, since its introduction, these batteries have gained immense popularity in various end-use segments. Another factor driving the overall lithium-ion battery market includes the rising production of electric vehicles across the world. Numerous developed markets across the world have been increasingly investing in the production of electric vehicles in recent years. Thereby, there has been a rise in demand for large lithium-ion batteries in the automotive segment.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the lithium-ion battery industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2020 - 2021)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis



Market Segmentation

Cell

Cylindrical

Transportation Equipment

Pouch

Application

Cellphones

Portable PCs

Tablets

Automotive and E-bikes

Power Tools

Others (Digital Cameras, MP3 Players, Camcoders and Games, among others)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Lithium Ion Battery market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Lithium Ion Battery market?

Which is the largest regional market for Lithium Ion Battery market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Lithium Ion Battery market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Lithium Ion Battery market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Lithium Ion Battery Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Lithium Ion Battery Market: By Cell, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Lithium Ion Battery Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. North America Lithium Ion Battery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Lithium Ion Battery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Panasonic Corporation

SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD.

LG Chem

Sony Energy Devices Corporation

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Tesla Inc.

Valence Technology Inc.

