Lithium-ion Battery Market - 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Augmented Demand from Consumer Electronics Market |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow by USD 58.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 32.65% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for lithium-ion batteries in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing penetration of renewable energy, EVs, and consumer electronics will facilitate the lithium-ion battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For more insights on the market share of various regions- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Lithium-ion Battery Market Analysis Report by Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Utilities, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/lithium-ion-battery-market-industry-analysis
Lithium-ion Battery Market - Drivers
The augmented demand from the consumer electronics market due to enhanced consumer spending is one of the major factors driving lithium-ion battery market growth.
Urbanization and an increase in the number of people earning in a family have led to an upsurge in disposable incomes worldwide.
The increase in disposable incomes permits middle-class individuals to increase their living standards, which means that these people are willing to spend more on gadgets like laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables, owing to which the consumer electronics market is growing rapidly.
As most of such consumer electronic goods operate on lithium-ion batteries, it is leading to the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.
Lithium-ion Battery Market - Trends
The increased shipments of smart wearables will be a major trend that will fuel the growth of the lithium-ion battery market size.
With the aim of capitalizing on the growing interest in this technology, many wearable product manufacturers have rolled out newer and updated versions of their products with vast improvements from their first-generation counterparts. They are also offering products that have improved performance and features to maintain the sales momentum of wearable devices.
The significant decline in the cost of wearable devices has increased the adoption rate of these devices in both developed and developing countries.
As smart wearables use lithium-ion batteries as the power source, the lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow simultaneously with an increase in the adoption of smart wearables.
Lithium-ion Battery Market - Challenges
Factors such as the growing popularity of fuel cell solutions may impede the market growth.
To know about more drivers, trends & challenges -Download a free sample now!
Some of key Lithium-ion Battery Players:
The Li-ion battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A and partnerships to compete in the market.
A123 Systems LLC
Amperex Technology Ltd.
BYD Co. Ltd.
Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.
Envision Energy USA Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
LG Chem Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Corp.
Lithium-ion Battery Market - Segmentation Analysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025
Utilities - size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report
Related Reports:
The battery market in Western Africa is expected to increase by USD 7.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%.Download a free sample now!
The lead-acid battery market in Bangladesh is expected to increase by USD 75.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%. Download a free sample now!
Lithium-ion Battery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.65%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 58.05 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
27.73
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A123 Systems LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Appendix
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
A123 Systems LLC
Amperex Technology Ltd.
BYD Co. Ltd.
Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.
Envision Energy USA Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
LG Chem Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithium-ion-battery-market---48-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-the-augmented-demand-from-consumer-electronics-market-17000-technavio-reports-301500241.html
SOURCE Technavio