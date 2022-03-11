U.S. markets closed

Lithium-ion Battery Market - 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Augmented Demand from Consumer Electronics Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow by USD 58.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 32.65% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for lithium-ion batteries in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing penetration of renewable energy, EVs, and consumer electronics will facilitate the lithium-ion battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lithium-ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lithium-ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Lithium-ion Battery Market Analysis Report by Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Utilities, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/lithium-ion-battery-market-industry-analysis

Lithium-ion Battery Market - Drivers

  • The augmented demand from the consumer electronics market due to enhanced consumer spending is one of the major factors driving lithium-ion battery market growth.

  • Urbanization and an increase in the number of people earning in a family have led to an upsurge in disposable incomes worldwide.

  • The increase in disposable incomes permits middle-class individuals to increase their living standards, which means that these people are willing to spend more on gadgets like laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables, owing to which the consumer electronics market is growing rapidly.

  • As most of such consumer electronic goods operate on lithium-ion batteries, it is leading to the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.

Lithium-ion Battery Market - Trends

  • The increased shipments of smart wearables will be a major trend that will fuel the growth of the lithium-ion battery market size.

  • With the aim of capitalizing on the growing interest in this technology, many wearable product manufacturers have rolled out newer and updated versions of their products with vast improvements from their first-generation counterparts. They are also offering products that have improved performance and features to maintain the sales momentum of wearable devices.

  • The significant decline in the cost of wearable devices has increased the adoption rate of these devices in both developed and developing countries.

  • As smart wearables use lithium-ion batteries as the power source, the lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow simultaneously with an increase in the adoption of smart wearables.

Lithium-ion Battery Market - Challenges

  • Factors such as the growing popularity of fuel cell solutions may impede the market growth.

To know about more drivers, trends & challenges -Download a free sample now!

Some of key Lithium-ion Battery Players:

The Li-ion battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A and partnerships to compete in the market.

  • A123 Systems LLC

  • Amperex Technology Ltd.

  • BYD Co. Ltd.

  • Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

  • Envision Energy USA Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Lithium-ion Battery Market - Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Utilities - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

  • The battery market in Western Africa is expected to increase by USD 7.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%.Download a free sample now!

  • The lead-acid battery market in Bangladesh is expected to increase by USD 75.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%. Download a free sample now!

Lithium-ion Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 58.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.73

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A123 Systems LLC, Amperex Technology Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Appendix

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • A123 Systems LLC

  • Amperex Technology Ltd.

  • BYD Co. Ltd.

  • Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co. Ltd.

  • Envision Energy USA Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithium-ion-battery-market---48-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-the-augmented-demand-from-consumer-electronics-market-17000-technavio-reports-301500241.html

SOURCE Technavio

