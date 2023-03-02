Lithium-Ion Battery Market is expected to grow at 13.1 percent CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2029

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Lithium-Ion Battery Market was valued at US $ 52.93 Bn. in 2021. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Portland, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global biotechnology business-consulting firm, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Lithium-Ion Battery Market ”. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and the domain expert has analyzed the Lithium-Ion Battery Market from a global as well as a regional perspective. The total market opportunity for Lithium-Ion Battery Market was USD 52.93 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1 percent through the forecast period to reach USD 141.71 Bn by 2029.

Market Size in 2021 USD 52.93 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 141.71 Bn CAGR 13.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 300 No. of Tables 130 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered Type, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market equipped with market size and growth rate. It is segmented by material type, valve type, application, and Region, with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new Lithium-Ion Battery Market entrants. The report is an investor guide that provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

The report provides analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market by country, regional and global presence. The report covers the Lithium-Ion Battery market strategies followed by major players and provide their analysis on the basis of growth in the last few years in the industry which helps investors and major companies decide their investments and to make data-driven decisions.

The competitive analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market provides details of the goods and services, the company’s target market, the changes in consumer patterns over the forecast period and pricing comparison. Several parameters such as price, services offered, target audience, design of the product and quality are assessed in the Lithium-Ion Battery market report. Major manufacturers in the industry are listed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancements adopted, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture and strategic alliances in detail.

Data from the Lithium-Ion Battery Market is collected by primary and secondary research methods. Lithium-Ion Battery Market Surveys, and telephonic interviews with industry experts, market leaders, and entrepreneurs were included in the primary research methods. Secondary data was collected from a selected sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. The data includes official databases of various organizations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, company records, press releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. The report thus provides a comprehensive analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market with market gaps and investment recommendations.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Overview

Lithium-Ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery, which uses a reversible reduction of lithium ions for the storage of energy. These batteries are used in portable consumer electronics and electric vehicles. As compared to rechargeable batteries , Lithium-Ion batteries have high energy densities, with no memory effect (small memory effect). Cost, performance, and safety characteristics vary depending on the type of Li-Ion battery. Lithium-Ion batteries are used in EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs, which is the major factor expected to fuel the Lithium-Ion Battery Market growth.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Dynamics

Use of Lithium-Ion batteries in the power grid and energy storage systems, works to produce renewable energy and store the same energy for the future. Low cost of batteries, low self-discharge rate and required less installation space, are some major factors for the growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Market. Lithium-Ion batteries are more resistant to high temperatures, ideal to use in remote areas, and are used in thermal control applications.

Demand of Lithium-Ion batteries for consumer electronics in products such as mobile phones and laptops are expected to boost the Lithium-Ion Battery Market growth. Rechargeable qualities of the battery, high power, and high energy density compared to other battery types are the factors leading to an increase in demand of Lithium-Ion Battery Market. These batteries have fast charging capacity with low environmental impact as lithium is non-toxic and can be recycled.

Rising demand for other batteries, such as lead-acid batteries, sodium nickel chloride and lithium-air batteries in consumer electronics and in energy storage system are the factors that are expected to hinder the Lithium-Ion Battery Market growth.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region held the largest Lithium-Ion Battery Market share around 47.1 percent in 2021. Increasing demand for Electric Vehicles, consumer electronic products such as smartphones, and laptops in countries like China, India, Japan, and Singapore are expected to influence the Asia Pacific regional Market growth.

North American region is expected to witness a significant growth of 13.61 percent of CAGR over the forecast period. Growing automotive sector and rising demand for Electric Vehicle is expected to drive the Lithium-Ion Battery Market growth in emerging economies like United States and Canada.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation

By Type:

Li-NMC

LFP

LCO

LTO

By Application:

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Key Players include:

BYD COMPANY

LG CHEM

PANASONIC CORPORATION

SAMSUNG SDI

BAK GROUP

GS YUASA CORPORATION

HITACHI

JOHNSON CONTROLS

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

LITHIUM WERKS

CATL

A123 Systems LLC

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation,

Saft

Sony Corporation

Tesla Inc

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.



Key questions answered in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market are:

What is Lithium-Ion Battery?

What was the Lithium-Ion Battery market size in 2021?

What is the growth rate of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Lithium-Ion Battery market growth?

Which segment dominated the Lithium-Ion Battery market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Lithium-Ion Battery market?

Which region held the largest share in the Lithium-Ion Battery market?

Who are the key players in the Lithium-Ion Battery market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, and application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

