U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.50
    -9.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,843.00
    -101.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,036.75
    -8.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.20
    -9.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.65
    -5.36 (-5.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    -28.00 (-1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.30 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9850
    -0.1970 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,344.26
    -375.64 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.37
    -2.82 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Set to Grow at 15.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by P&S Intelligence. The lithium-ion battery market revenue will reach to $165,847.8 million by 2030, at a high 15.3% CAGR. Among all the battery chemistries, NMC remains the most popular because of its high thermal stability, long life, and high energy storage capacity. This makes Li-NMC batteries ideal for consumer electronics and electric vehicles (EVs), both of which are witnessing a burgeoning demand.

P&amp;S Intelligence
P&S Intelligence

Another key reason for the rising usage of Li-ion batteries is the growth in renewable energy production. As per the IEA, renewable energy usage in 2020 grew by 3% from 2019 due to the commissioning of over 60 GW of wind power and more than 100 GW of solar power plants around the world. Even though renewable energy is beneficial, its output is unreliable. This is why the low energy output during periods of peak demand needs to be supplemented with the energy stored in batteries during periods of excess production.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/lithium-ion-battery-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report

  • Moreover, their reducing prices are leading to the rising demand for these energy storage systems. With the increasing demand for EVs, consumer electronics, and renewable energy compelling energy technology companies to augment battery production, the prices of these systems are coming down.

  • Moreover, lithium-ion battery market players are currently focusing on reducing the cobalt content in NMC batteries, which will ultimately make them and, in turn, EVs, cheaper for the masses.

  • The EV demand is itself being driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to air pollution, diminishing crude oil reserves, and increasing fossil fuel prices.

  • Therefore, the highest demand for lithium-ion batteries is generated in the automotive sector (primarily EVs), a situation that will not likely change till 2030. Moreover, among EVs, BEVs are the largest application area for these systems.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic dampened the growth prospects for the lithium-ion battery market because of the reduced industrial and commercial activities. This was visible in the shutdown of many automotive and consumer electronics factories and decrease in renewable capacity additions.

  • Despite all this, APAC remained the largest consumer of these energy storage devices because of the strong government support for EVs. Moreover, as per the World Economic Forum, during the pandemic, sales of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets, through online channels rose massively, with people isolated and working from home.

The usage of iron trifluoride in the cathode brings opportunities for lithium-ion battery market players, by potentially widening the application area of these devices. Most of the conventional cathode materials are able to transfer a single electron to the anode, which limits the battery energy density. However, iron trifluoride can transfer three electrons, thereby increasing the energy density by three times.

Browse detailed report on Li-Ion Battery Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study 2022-2030

Therefore, BYD Company Limited, Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K. Company Ltd., Amperex Technology Limited, Toshiba Corporation, and Tesla Inc., are investing heavy sums in R&D, for enhancing the battery technology. For instance, Toyota and Panasonic came together in February 2020 to develop high-capacity and -output prismatic automotive lithium-ion batteries.

Browse Other Related Reports

Li-Ion Battery Recycling Market - Globally, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the lithium-ion battery recycling market in the years gone by and it is predicted to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period as well.

Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market - One of the prominent trends presently being witnessed in the automotive lithium-ion battery market is the rising incorporation of lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) batteries in electric vehicles across the globe.

Second-Life Automotive Li-Ion Battery Market - Across the globe, the demand for second-life automotive lithium-ion batteries was found to be the highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the last few years.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithium-ion-battery-market-set-to-grow-at-15-3-cagr-through-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301502585.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Sells China Media Firm Shares as Scrutiny Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. sold its entire stake in the tech outlet 36Kr Holdings Inc., the latest asset disposal in its bid to comply with demands by China’s regulators.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Bei

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated Fr

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.