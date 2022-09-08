U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.91
    +12.04 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,673.45
    +92.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,803.71
    +11.82 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.08
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    +1.94 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.10
    -10.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.11 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1508
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9360
    +0.1980 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,220.50
    +279.80 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.18
    -0.62 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Lithium-ion battery recycling Market (Grow at a steady ~22% CAGR) Comparison by Rating, ToC, Page Count, and Price only at Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights
·7 min read
Douglas Insights
Douglas Insights

Major countries covered in the Lithium-ion battery recycling Market report include Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Israel, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, etc.

Isle Of Man, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights enables effective market research for its clients by including the Lithium-ion battery recycling Market report in its comparison engine. Industry professionals and individuals can access research reports by different publishers and compare them using the issued rating, date, price, and a list of tables. Douglas Insights' comparison engine is the first of its kind in the world. It's developed to help clients boost their productivity and make informed decisions based on market evaluation results.

Lithium-ion battery recycling refers to gathering lithium-ion batteries from various sources, such as automobiles, industrial equipment, consumer goods, and electronic devices, as well as the recovery of metals through recycling procedures. The global market estimate includes income from sales of these recoverable metals or elements, regardless of whether they are used in further recycling or other applications that require a second use. The majority of metals recovered are used to make batteries.

The international lithium-ion battery recycling market is anticipated to expand due to governmental laws, emission reduction, and public awareness. The expansion of the lithium-ion battery recycling industry is somehow constrained by poor separation of hazardous elements from batteries, faulty disassembly, and inappropriate shredding.

Market Report Scope-

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2022-2030

Market Value in 2021

USD XX billion

CAGR

~22%

Forecast units

USD Bn

Base Year

2021

Past data

2016 – 2021

Forecast period

2030

Regions covered

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Israel, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, etc.

Companies covered

American Battery Technology Company, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Accurec Recycling GmbH, Akkuser Oy, Fortum Corporation, Duesenfeld GmbH, Li-Cycle Corp., Retriev Technologies, Inc., Umicore, and Lithion Recycling, Inc.  Other distinguished names in the value chain are Primobius, Neometals Ltd., Green Li-ion Pvt, Redux GmbH, and, Ltd., SungEel MCC Americas.

Compare the reports on Lithium-ion battery recycling Market-  https://douglasinsights.com/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market  

The availability of coating materials to minimize the risk of combustion and short-circuiting, as well as the attractive design of batteries, are predicted to open up new growth opportunities for the worldwide market.

The world market is divided based on source, battery chemistry, recycling method, end-user, and locale. Lithium-iron phosphate, Lithium-manganese oxide, lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt, lithium-titanate oxide and lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminium oxide are the several battery chemical subgroups that make up the market. Based on the source, it includes power tools, electric cars, and gadgets. And in terms of recycling processes, it is divided into pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy, and physical/mechanical. The end-user industries are categorized as: automotive and non-automotive. The market is examined regionally across Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Due to increased demand for lithium-manganese oxide batteries for industrial demand for electricity, fuel, and water pipes, security systems, smoke and fire alarms, and other storage technology, the battery chemistry segment will dominate the market in 2020. Lithium-ion batteries also have benefits, including long-term dependability, durability, and high thermal stability, which are expected to drive market expansion over the projection year.

Because super-efficient battery sources are used in mobile phones, computers, cameras, and other electronic gadgets, the electronics segment had the most significant market share in terms of source over the forecast timeline. Additionally, the benefits of lithium-ion batteries, such as their high electrical density, ease of maintenance, low self-discharge, and other factors, are anticipated to drive the market’s expansion throughout the surveyed period.

Lockdowns enforced during the COVID-19 outbreak led to a transitory restriction on production, processing, and trade activity among manufacturing sectors, which lost market share for lithium batteries from various automobile and non-automotive clients.

As a result, market growth declined after the first quarter of 2020. The market eventually rebounded by the first quarter of 2021; however, the initiation of COVID-19 vaccinations in many countries worldwide is anticipated to strengthen the global economy. The market for recycling lithium-ion batteries globally includes comprehensive information on the key players in the sector.

The market’s key competitors include American Battery Technology Company, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Accurec Recycling GmbH, Akkuser Oy, Fortum Corporation, Duesenfeld GmbH, Li-Cycle Corp., Retriev Technologies, Inc., Umicore, and Lithion Recycling, Inc.  Other distinguished names in the value chain are Primobius, Neometals Ltd., Green Li-ion Pvt, Redux GmbH, and, Ltd., SungEel MCC Americas. 

To remain competitive in the market, big corporations are implementing various methods, including introducing new technologies, corporate growth, agreements, partnerships, and collaboration.

Using sustainable clean fuels is becoming more prevalent in the automotive sector. The transportation system relies heavily on oil as a fuel, raising issues among economists and environmentalists alike. The use of electric vehicles is growing along with environmental consciousness. EDVs are being used more frequently, causing an increase in the demand for lithium-ion batteries, as these are necessary for a constant supply of power.

The EV market is anticipated to expand due to factors like energy efficiency, environmental protection, and public consumption. The growth of new battery technology and the minimal maintenance needs of these lithium-ion batteries are contributing to the surge in the popularity of electric vehicles.

Create custom Project on Lithium Ion Battery Separator Market

Key questions answered in this report

  • COVID 19 impact analysis on global Lithium-ion battery recycling industry.

  • What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Lithium-ion battery recycling market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

  • What is driving Lithium-ion battery recycling market?

  • What are the key challenges to market growth?

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Lithium-ion battery recycling market?

  • Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

  • What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

  • Statistics on Lithium-ion battery recycling and spending worldwide

  • Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Lithium-ion battery recycling across industries

  • Notable developments going on in the industry

  • Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Compare the reports on Lithium-ion battery recycling Market-  https://douglasinsights.com/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Similar Market Research Report Comparisons: 

Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market - The Lithium-Ion Battery Cathodes Market is projected to experience significant growth over the forecasted time period. Lithium-Ion Battery Cathodes provide higher performance, higher efficiency, and longer life and have hence become the go-to choice for most electronics. 

Lithium Thionyl Chloride Battery Market - Lithium thionyl chloride batteries include an anode made of lithium metal and a cathode made of thionyl chloride. They are non-rechargeable batteries and are used as new-energy batteries in electronics. A single battery can supply power to devices for months and sometimes even years before they need to be replaced.

Lithium Ion Battery Market - Rechargeable Li-ion batteries, often known as LIBs, are found in hybrid and electric vehicles as well as in computers and cellphones. Due to their light weight, high energy density, and potential to recharge, lithium-ion batteries are used in various applications.

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market - Compare Reports on Lithium Sulfur Battery Market by Price, Table of Contents, Number of pages and Publisher rating. Select any 3 reports of Lithium Sulfur Battery Market to compare.

Lithium Ion Battery Separator Market - Compare Reports on Lithium Ion Battery Separator Market by Price, Table of Contents, Number of pages and Publisher rating. Select any 3 reports of Lithium Ion Battery Separator Market to compare.

About Douglas Insights- 

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

CONTACT: Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose sharply Thursday morning after the widely followed EV maker announced a new partnership. Rivian said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mercedes-Benz Van division of Daimler AG for a new joint venture to manufacture electric vans. The vehicles will be tailored for individual customers similar to the electric delivery vans (EDVs) Rivian currently produces for Amazon.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium

    Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 5 Stocks. It is no secret that big technology stocks are undergoing a period of prolonged turmoil as […]

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -33.33% and 18.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

    The agency approved Daxxify, a formidable new competitor to the anti-wrinkle injection Botox. The latter’s market dominance could be challenged.

  • American Eagle Outfitters stock dives after earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for American Eagle Outfitters.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value stocks and go directly to read 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September. Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for over 50 years […]

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    It generates most of its revenue by selling its charging systems to businesses, which either provide them to customers or use them to charge their own fleets, while the rest comes from subscription fees, which it collects from drivers who access its charging stations. ChargePoint's revenue only rose 1% in fiscal 2021, but it surged 65% to $242 million in fiscal 2022 (which ended this January) as it scaled up its charging network. Analysts expect its revenue to soar 99% to $482 million this year as even more businesses install EV charging stations.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) Worth Betting on Now?

    Glaxo (GSK) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Apple launch: First impressions on new iPhones, Watches, AirPods

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show from Cupertino, California, to discuss Wednesday's Apple Event and the first impressions for the tech company's latest lineup.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Powell Speech; AMD, First Solar Climb On Buy Ratings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Cato Institute's monetary conference.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as Wall Street mulls Powell rate comments

    U.S. stocks barreled lower in back-and-forth trading Thursday after a rebound rally in the prior session helped all three major averages log gains of well above 1%.