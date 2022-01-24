U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.50
    +31.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,377.00
    +220.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,549.75
    +123.25 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.90
    +18.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.81
    +0.67 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    +7.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7900
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,148.08
    -274.52 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.34
    +569.66 (+234.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,554.74
    +32.48 (+0.12%)
     

Lithium ion Capacitor Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2028| E Lithium ion Capacitor Market Agreement between Ameresco Inc and Northwestern University to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Lithium ion Capacitor Market Are LICAP Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), TAIYO YUDEN (Japan), JSR Micro NV (Belgium), Electro Standards Laboratories (U.S.), Socomec Group (France), VINATech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Spel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Elecorev Ramway India Private Limited (India), Yunasko (Ukraine)

Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lithium ion Capacitor Market size is expected to touch USD 35.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 23.8 million in 2020 and reached USD 24.7 million in 2021. Rising demand for capacitors from industrial and automotive applications and its adoption in distribution and power generation sectors are likely to incite market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Lithium ion Capacitor Market, 2021-2028.”

LIC possess superior power density and are safer compared to lithium-ion batteries as the capacitors experience thermal runaway reactions. They have a higher voltage than electric double-layer capacitors (EDLC), increasing demand from industrial and automotive applications. Furthermore, LIC’s possess higher energy density and make their adoption easy in several end-use applications. In addition, the rising adoption of capacitors in distribution and power is expected to boost the market's growth in the upcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

List of Key Companies in Lithium ion Capacitor Market Market:

  • LICAP Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

  • TAIYO YUDEN (Japan)

  • JSR Micro NV (Belgium)

  • Electro Standards Laboratories (U.S.)

  • Socomec Group (France)

  • VINATech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Spel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Elecorev Ramway India Private Limited (India)

  • Yunasko (Ukraine)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 35.6 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

23.8 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

By Product, By Application, By Region







Growth Drivers



Increasing Adoption in Renewable Power Generation and Distribution Segment to Boost Industry Growth



Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics & Energy Harvesting to Aid LIC Market Dynamics


COVID-19 Impact

Lack of Labor and Supply Chain Disruptions to Impede Industry Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the lack of labor and supply chain disruptions. The halt on manufacturing led to the lack of raw materials needed to produce capacitors, affecting the supply chain. Further, the lack of labor resulted in reduced production, leading to backlogs. However, adopting technologically advanced production techniques, reduced capacities, and part-time shifts may enable companies to recover losses and meet deadlines. These factors are likely to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

Segments

By product, the market is segmented into laminating type and radial type.

Based on application, it is classified into the industrial machine, UPS, transportation, energy storage, and others.

Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Bolster Market Growth

The rising adoption of fuel vehicle alternatives and increasing fuel prices lead to the adoption of electric vehicles. Faster charge and discharge properties of lithium-ion capacities are expected to propel adoption. Furthermore, cost reductions and technological advancements are likely to surge LIC’s sales. The capacitors are also used in consumer electronics such as GPS chips, barcode scanners, RFID tags, LED flashlights, thermal printers, wearable devices, mobile phones, and laptops. In addition, lower costs associated with the capacitors are likely to boost LIC's adoption. These factors are likely to drive the Lithium ion Capacitor Market growth.

However, lower energy density compared to alternative products is expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Electricity and Increasing Industrialization to Incite Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Lithium ion Capacitor Market share because of the rising demand for electricity from textiles, information technology, and automobiles. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 10.90 million in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. In addition, increasing industrialization activities is expected to propel market development.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market shareholder due to the extensive adoption of lithium-ion capacitors for energy storage applications. Further, the adoption of capacitors in uninterrupted power supply applications is expected to boost industry growth.

In Europe, the presence of key market players and technological innovations are likely to boost market development in the upcoming years.

Quick Buy:- Lithium ion Capacitor Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103790

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Products to Enhance Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to offer innovative features and enhance their brand image. For example, VINATech Co., Ltd. announced its new range of 3.8V lithium-ion capacitors in May 2021. The capacitors possess a wide operating temperature range, high capacitance, low self-discharge, and high operating voltage. This announcement may enable the company to boost its brand image. Also, the adoption of better materials and technologically advanced production technologies also enable companies to improve product quality and boost market position.

Major Table of Contents:


Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porter Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Lithium ion Capacitor Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Radial Type

      • Laminating Type

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Energy Storage

      • Transportation

      • UPS

      • Industrial Machine

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Radial Type

      • Laminating Type

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Energy Storage

      • Transportation

      • UPS

      • Industrial Machine

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • US

      • Canada

  • Europe Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Radial Type

      • Laminating Type

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Energy Storage

      • Transportation

      • UPS

      • Industrial Machine

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • UK

      • Germany

      • France

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Russia

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Radial Type

      • Laminating Type

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Energy Storage

      • Transportation

      • UPS

      • Industrial Machine

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • China

      • India

      • Japan

      • Australia

      • Southeast Asia

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America Lithium ion Capacitor Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Radial Type

      • Laminating Type

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Energy Storage

      • Transportation

      • UPS

      • Industrial Machine

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • Brazil

      • Mexico

      • Rest of Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/lithium-ion-capacitor-market-103790

Industry Development

  • January 2021: AFWERX opted for Nanoramic Laboratories FastCap lithium-ion capacitor for its Mobile and Fixed Energy Storage Challenge. The lithium-ion capacitors offer an extensive temperature of nearly -55°c and a high power range.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Solar Backsheet Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Fluoropolymer, Non-fluoropolymer), By Installation Techniques (Flat Roof Solar, Pitched Roof Solar, Ground Mount Solar & others), By Thickness (Less than 100mm, 100-500mm & Greater than 500mm), By Application (Commercial, Industrial & Utilities), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Australia Wind Turbine Operation and Maintenance Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Scheduled and Unscheduled), By Location (Onshore and Offshore), and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Meter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Smart Electric Meter, Smart Gas Meter, Smart Water Meter) By Technology (Automatic Meter Reading {AMR} and Advanced Meter Infrastructure), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Heat Interface Unit Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Heat Exchangers, Controllers, Pumps, Sensors, Valves), By Product (Indirect, Direct), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Well Casing & Cementing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Casing, Cementing), By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), By Service (Casing Pipe, Casing Equipment & Service, Cementing Equipment & Service), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S. :+1 424 253 0390

U.K. : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShares in Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of elec

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukrain

  • Oil Opens Week With Jump on Outlook for Stronger Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskGlobal benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel after a run of five straight weekly

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

    After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.

  • Activist Investor Said to Push Peloton to Fire CEO, Seek Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is set to face calls from an activist investor to fire its chief executive officer and pursue a sale, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskBlackwells Capital LLC, which has a stak