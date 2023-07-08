Lithium Ionic Corp.'s (CVE:LTH) largest shareholders are retail investors with 60% ownership, insiders own 19%

Key Insights

Lithium Ionic's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 20 investors have a majority stake in the company with 39% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls Lithium Ionic Corp. (CVE:LTH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 60% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 19% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Lithium Ionic.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lithium Ionic?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Lithium Ionic does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Lithium Ionic's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 10% of Lithium Ionic shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. with 10% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Helio Diniz, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 20 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Lithium Ionic

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Lithium Ionic Corp.. Insiders have a CA$54m stake in this CA$280m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 60% of Lithium Ionic. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Lithium Ionic is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

