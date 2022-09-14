U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Lithium Ionic Intersects 1.68% Li2O over 21m, incl. 2.22% Li2O over 9m and 1.77% Li2O over 11m on its recently acquired Galvani Claims, Brazil

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports additional excellent drilling results from the Galvani claims, which the Company recently acquired (see Sept. 12, 2022, press release) following a thorough due diligence review. The Galvani claims, as well as its neighbouring 100%-owned Itinga Lithium Project (Areas 1-5) are located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, in the same district as the lithium producing CBL mine and Sigma Lithium’s Barreiro deposit (20.4Mt grading 1.4% Li2O) (see Figure 1, location map).

New Galvani Drill Results Highlights (See Figure 2 and Table 1)

  • Drill intercept of 1.68% Li2O over 20.7m, incl. 2.22% Li2O over 8.63m (ARDD-22-009)

  • Drill intercept of 1.77% Li2O over 10.85m (ARDD-22-013)

  • Drill intercept of 1.30% Li2O over 38.5m (ARDD-22-014)

Previously Reported Drill Result Highlights from Galvani Claims

  • Drill intercept of 1.94% Li2O over 19.78m, incl. 2.33% Li2O over 7.35m

  • Drill intercept of 1.27% Li2O over 10.77m, incl. 1.70% Li2O over 3.53m

  • Drill intercept of 1.57% Li2O over 24.93m, incl. 2.10% Li2O over 7.45m

  • Drill intercept of 1.17% Li2O over 42.05m, incl. 1.95% Li2O over 11.72m

Blake Hylands, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, “We are very encouraged to continue intersecting shallow and high-grade lithium zones within our now acquired Galvani claims and we look forward to conducting further exploration to improve our understanding of the structural controls of mineralization in this area with the belief that we will be able to define a meaningful resource in the near-term.”

Subsequent to the completed acquisition of the Galvani claims announced on September 12, 2022, the Company will be expanding upon the drill program it initiated in June 2022. As part of its due diligence review, Lithium Ionic successfully confirmed historic drilling results and also identified new zones of mineralization beyond the ~0.7km strike pegmatite with strong lithium values over significant widths. The Company has engaged Foraco International, a prominent global drilling company with extensive experience working with other local lithium companies in the region, who has recently mobilized two additional drill rigs on its properties to ramp up drilling efforts. The Company is now aggressively drilling with a total of five drill rigs.

The Galvani property is located less than 4 kilometres from Sigma Lithium’s Xuxa deposit (over 17Mt grading 1.55% Li2O M+I). The high grade and large widths of the intercepts to date demonstrate excellent potential to outline a significant resource very quickly. Mineralization is hosted in spodumene bearing pegmatites sourced from the same granitic intrusive, which characterizes Lithium Ionic’s Project Area 1, CBL’s lithium mining operation, and Sigma Lithium’s resources (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Itinga Project (Areas 1-5) and Galvani Claims location and geology map. Note the surface expression of the CBL lithium mine in the northeast corner of Project Area 1 and Sigma Lithium’s Barreiro deposit to the southeast.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19aa1952-de6d-4371-87c9-a94ffa9adfc6

Figure 2: Galvani Pegmatite and Drill Hole Locations
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/900ccf25-407d-4754-91f6-bf0a2e8298a9 

Table 1. Galvani Drill Results

 

From

To

Metres

Li2O (%)

Nb (ppm)

Sn (ppm)

Ta (ppm)

ARDD-22-009

 

58.80

79.50

20.70

1.68

47.00

121.00

37.00

incl.

65.10

73.73

8.63

2.22

51.00

151.00

42.00

ARDD-22-011

NSV

ARDD-22-013

 

84.15

95.00

10.85

1.77

27.00

76.00

21.00

ARDD-22-014

 

31.98

70.48

38.50

1.30

33.00

94.00

21.00


About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian-based lithium-focused mining company with properties covering ~2,000 hectares located in the prolific Aracuai lithium province in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, which boasts excellent infrastructure, including highways, access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, and nearby commercial ports. Its Itinga and Galvani claims are located in the same district as the lithium-producing CBL mine and development-stage Sigma Lithium Corp.’s (TSXV: SGML; NASDAQ: SGML) large Barreiro and Xuxa lithium deposits.

Quality Assurance and Control

During the drill program, assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at SGS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples. Every sample was processed with Drying, crushing from 75% to 3 mm, homogenization, quartering in Jones, spraying 250 to 300 g of sample in steel mill 95% to 150. SGS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ICP90A analysis.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.

For more information please contact:

Lithium Ionic Corp.
Blake Hylands, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
Email: bhylands@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the prospectivity of the Itinga Project and the Galvani claims, the mineralization and development of the Itinga Project, Galvani claims and other mining projects and prospects thereof. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


