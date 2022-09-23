U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,672.85
    -85.14 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,447.63
    -629.05 (-2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,816.98
    -249.83 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,671.01
    -51.30 (-2.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.33
    -5.16 (-6.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.70
    -27.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.79 (-4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9722
    -0.0116 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7290
    +0.0210 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0344 (-3.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1450
    +0.8100 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,719.18
    -251.59 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.89
    -14.64 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market are BYD Company Ltd. , A123 Systems LLC, K2 Energy, Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co. , Ltd. , OptimumNano Energy, LiFeBATT, Inc. , Lithium Werks, CENS Energy Tech Co.

New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316982/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd., RELiON Batteries, Victron Energy B.V, China Sun Group, Valence Technology, Lithium Technology Corporation, Formosa Energy & Material Technology and Bharat Power Solutions.

The global lithium iron phosphate batteries market is expected to grow from $6.01 billion in 2021 to $6.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The lithium iron phosphate batteries market is expected to grow to $11.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

The lithium iron phosphate batteries market consists of sales of lithium iron phosphate batteries by entities (organizations, partnerships, sole traders) that refer to a type of lithium-ion battery, which uses lithium iron phosphate as the cathode material, and a graphitic carbon electrode with metallic support as the anode.Lithium iron phosphate is a chemical compound LiFePO4 or LFP, which has good electrochemical performance and low resistance.

The chemical cosmetic of LFP batteries gives them a high current rating, good thermal stability, and a long lifecycle.

The main lithium iron phosphate batteries power capacities include 0–16,250 mAh, 16,251–50,000 mAh, 50,001–100,000 mAh and 100,001–540,000 mAh.The 0–16,250 mAh batteries have a capacity of 0- 16,250 mAh and are used in lighter applications.

The different types of lithium iron phosphate batteries include portable and stationary for different industries including automotive, power, and industrial.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market in 2021. The regions covered in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The lithium iron phosphate batteries market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides lithium iron phosphate batteries market statistics, including lithium iron phosphate batteries industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a lithium iron phosphate batteries market share, detailed lithium iron phosphate batteries market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the lithium iron phosphate batteries industry. This lithium iron phosphate batteries market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Increasing demand for electrical vehicles will propel the expansion of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market.Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are preferred in electric vehicles as they have a longer life and do not contain cobalt, reducing the cost of the battery, which allows manufacturers to lower the price of their electric vehicles.

According to World Resource Institute (WRI), EV sales grew from but 1% of the market share in 2010 to 54% of the market share in 2020.The global electric vehicle sales increased by 109% in 2021, over the previous year.

Hence, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the lithium iron phosphate batteries market in the forecast period.

Product innovation are shaping the lithium iron phosphate batteries market.Companies are creating new and innovative products to satisfy market needs.

For instance, in 2021, Chinese battery manufacturer, Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd., introduced a new high-energy-density lithium iron phosphate (LFP) lithium-ion battery cell rated at 210 Wh/kg, which is on par with NCM523 lithium-ion cells. The company used silicon anode materials and an in-house developed high-performance LFP cathode to enhance battery efficiency.

In March 2022, Reliance New Energy Limited, an Indian-based technology Company, acquired Lithium Werks, for $61 Million.The deal would help Reliance further strengthen its cell chemistry technology leadership and accelerate the setting up of multi-gigawatt-hour scale battery manufacturing in India.

Lithium Werks is a UK-based company that involved cobalt-free lithium battery technology.

The countries covered in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316982/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Here’s What Makes AT&T (T) a Smart Investment Choice

    Chartwell Investment Partners, an asset management company, released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the second quarter, Chartwell-managed accounts fell in line with their respective index benchmarks, however, the Chartwell Dividend Model outperformed by a significant margin versus its benchmark. Go over the fund’s top […]

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]

  • Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson is selling. If you want to skip our analysis of Neilson’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson is Selling These 15 Stocks. Kerr Neilson is a billionaire investor who co-founded Platinum Asset Management with Andrew Clifford nearly 28 […]

  • Apple: A Worst Case Technical Story

    I had only been at my home computer for an hour this Friday morning writing for Real Money, but a growing number of subscribers are asking about my technical view of Apple . Prices have failed at the underside of the cresting 50-day and 200-day moving averages this month. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has declined from the middle of August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed below the zero line for a sell signal.

  • 2 Things Warren Buffett Just Did for the First Time This Century

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. It's jaw-dropping returns like this that have garnered Buffett quite the following from professional and everyday investors alike. The easiest way to track what Buffett and his investment team are buying, selling, and holding is to keep tabs on Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • If you’re selling stocks because the Fed is hiking interest rates, you may be suffering from ‘inflation illusion’

    Forget everything you think you know about the relationship between interest rates and the stock market.

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 3 Cloud Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Plenty of high-growth cloud stocks skyrocketed in value over the past two years, yet quickly surrendered all those gains this year as rising interest rates drove investors back toward more conservative investments. Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) cloud-based communication platform handles text messages, voice calls, videos, and other integrated features in mobile apps. Instead of building those features from scratch -- which can be buggy, time-consuming, and difficult to scale as an app gains more users -- developers can outsource the work to Twilio with just a few lines of code.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • Stocks Are Tumbling Again. Where the S&P 500 Might Be Headed Next.

    The S&P 500 could revisit its 52-week intraday low of 3636—or go even lower. But there could also be an "impulsive rally" that takes the index past 4100.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • ‘You fight inflation with economic pain’: Billionaire Ray Dalio just issued dire warning to investors — this is what he holds to prepare for the tough times ahead

    The hedge fund legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • MSFT and 9 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the companies that have just increased their dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, and go directly to read MSFT and 4 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends. After the pandemic-related hiatus, many American companies started raising their dividends to attract shareholders. According to a report by […]

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • Why Ford, ChargePoint, and Blink Charging Are Plunging This Week

    Even some federal funding help for the EV sector couldn't keep stocks in the sector from crashing this week.

  • Traders Brace for S&P 500 Free Fall as Chart Supports Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- The spillover from the UK’s proposed tax cuts is washing into the US stock market.The S&P 500 fell as much as 1.9% on Friday, bringing its rout in the week past 4.5%. The index already closed below the closely watched level of 3,800 this week, leaving the June bear-market low of 3,666 as the next line of support on technical charts.The UK government unveiled a sweeping tax-cut plan that crashed the pound and the nation’s bonds as investors fretted over the stimulative effects with

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $11.86, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day.