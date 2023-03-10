U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.63
    -36.69 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,043.67
    -211.19 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,194.64
    -143.71 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.87
    -43.72 (-2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.75
    +1.03 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.60
    +34.00 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    20.56
    +0.39 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    +0.0080 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2200 (-5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0136 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8280
    -1.3340 (-0.98%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,955.00
    -1,531.11 (-7.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.55
    -0.28 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
BREAKING:

Silicon Valley Bank becomes largest to fail since financial crisis

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Global Market Report 2023

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market are BYD Company Ltd., A123 Systems LLC, K2 Energy, Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co., Ltd., OptimumNano Energy, LiFeBATT, Inc., Lithium Werks, CENS Energy Tech Co. Ltd., RELiON Batteries, Victron Energy B.V, China Sun Group, Valence Technology, Lithium Technology Corporation, Formosa Energy & Material Technology and Bharat Power Solutions.

Source: ReportLinker Research
Source: ReportLinker Research

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316982/?utm_source=PRN

The global lithium iron phosphate battery market grew from $7.59 billion in 2022 to $8.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The lithium iron phosphate battery market is expected to grow to $11.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The lithium iron phosphate batteries market consists of sales of portable and stationary lithium iron phosphate batteries.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Lithium iron phosphate battery refers to a particular type of lithium-ion battery that has a graphitic carbon electrode with metallic support for the anode and employs lithium iron phosphate as the cathode material to produce high current ratings and good thermal stability.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market in 2022. The regions covered in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main lithium iron phosphate batteries power capacities include 0–16,250 mAh, 16,251–50,000 mAh, 50,001–100,000 mAh and 100,001–540,000 mAh.The 0–16,250 mAh batteries have a capacity of 0- 16,250 mAh and are used in lighter applications.

The different types of lithium iron phosphate batteries include portable and stationary for different industries including automotive, power, and industrial.

Increasing demand for electrical vehicles will propel the expansion of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market.Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are preferred in electric vehicles as they have a longer life and do not contain cobalt, reducing the cost of the battery, which allows manufacturers to lower the price of their electric vehicles.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report in 2021, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization for energy, two-thirds of new electric car registrations and two-thirds of the stock in 2020 were battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Additionally, China has the greatest fleet size of electric vehicles with 4.5 million units and Europe experienced the largest annual growth, rising to 3.2 million in the year 2020. Hence, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the lithium iron phosphate batteries market in the forecast period.

Product innovation are shaping the lithium iron phosphate batteries market.Companies are creating new and innovative products to satisfy market needs.

For instance, in 2021, Chinese battery manufacturer, Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd., introduced a new high-energy-density lithium iron phosphate (LFP) lithium-ion battery cell rated at 210 Wh/kg, which is on par with NCM523 lithium-ion cells. The company used silicon anode materials and an in-house developed high-performance LFP cathode to enhance battery efficiency.

In March 2022, Reliance New Energy Limited, an Indian-based technology Company, acquired Lithium Werks, for $61 Million.The deal would help Reliance further strengthen its cell chemistry technology leadership and accelerate the setting up of multi-gigawatt-hour scale battery manufacturing in India.

Lithium Werks is a UK-based company that involved cobalt-free lithium battery technology.

The countries covered in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The lithium iron phosphate batteries market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides lithium iron phosphate batteries market statistics, including lithium iron phosphate batteries industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a lithium iron phosphate batteries market share, detailed lithium iron phosphate batteries market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the lithium iron phosphate batteries industry. This lithium iron phosphate batteries market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316982/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-global-market-report-2023-301768227.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • ‘Too big to fail’ is back as Bill Ackman says government should consider a Silicon Valley Bank bailout

    The founder of Pershing Square Capital Management said the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank "could destroy a long-term driver of the economy."

  • Silicon Valley Bank shoots self in foot

    It may go down in the history books about Silicon Valley: the time that its most prominent bank, a bank founded nearly 40 years earlier, inflicted such grievous injury on itself that it had to be rescued by another bank or else risk going down in flames in a single day. If you’re just catching up, here’s what happened: Silicon Valley Bank lost $1.8 billion in the sale of U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that it had invested in, owing to rising interest rates. The plan was to sell $1.25 billion of its common stock to investors, $500 million in convertible preferred shares, and $500 million of its common stock in a separate transaction to the private equity firm General Atlantic.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Bank of America (BAC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Xi adds oversight risk to China EV battery growth plans

    The world's largest battery maker CATL and its rivals in China were put on notice this week with a message from the top. When Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “both pleased and concerned” about CATL’s electric vehicle (EV) battery dominance, industry executives and regulators heard a caution to be ready to throttle back expansion to keep the current boom from collapsing in a bust of overcapacity. Xi’s remarks, made in response to a presentation by CATL's chairman Robin Zeng on the sidelines of China's annual parliament on Monday, showed CATL has drawn the attention of top Chinese officials.

  • Who Saw It Coming? Short Sellers Were Out Front of Bank Upheaval

    (Bloomberg) -- While this week’s bank-stock drama blindsided most of the market, at least one corner of Wall Street spied trouble ahead.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still R

  • SVB Financial Shut Down by Regulators

    The Silicon Valley-based lender was forced to sell securities to realign its portfolio in response to higher interest rates.

  • Sunrun’s Connection to SVB May Be Hurting Its Stock

    SVB Financial Group, which was shut down by regulators on Friday, was a lender to clean energy firms like Sunrun, which is the largest residential solar developer in the U.S.

  • SVB Financial Fails, Silicon Valley Bank Closed; Many Bank Stocks Still Reeling

    The FDIC said SVB Financial has failed, with Silicon Valley Bank closed by regulators. Bank stocks are falling again Friday, but off lows.

  • Bond Yields Plunge Most Since 2008 as Traders Rethink Fed Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Government-bond yields headed for their biggest drop since 2008 as signs of distress at a California lender spurred traders to reassess the pace of US monetary tightening and boost wagers on a rate cut later this year.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Adv

  • GE Stock Extends Huge Rally With GE Aerospace 'Ready To Soar' — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy after its huge rally? The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024, management said at a March 9 investor event.

  • Why Silicon Valley Bank's crisis is rattling America's biggest banks

    The struggles of SVB Financial are spooking investors across the banking world, highlighting the new risks posed by rising interest rates.

  • Republic First Shares Jump 10% on News of $125 Million Capital Raise

    By John Jannarone Shares of Philadelphia-based regional bank Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRBK) jumped as much as 10% Friday morning after the company announced it had agreed to a $125 million equity capital raise, the culmination of a strategic review it began in September. The bank said it would sell shares to affiliates of […] The post Republic First Shares Jump 10% on News of $125 Million Capital Raise appeared first on CorpGov.

  • Piedmont, Atlantic to seek legal advice against short-seller's claims

    Blue Orca alleged in a report on Wednesday that the mining licenses obtained by Atlantic in Ghana were through what appeared to be "textbook corruption". In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc.

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • Here's how to retire with a millionaire's income stream ⁠— even if you don't have a seven-figure nest egg just yet

    You don’t need to be 65 to start collecting these dividend checks.

  • Ackman Says US Should Mull SVB Bailout as Possible Option

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government should consider a “highly dilutive” bailout of SVB Financial Group if a private capital solution can’t be provided, according to Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About t

  • SVB Shares Halted for Pending News After Sinking Another 69%

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group shares extended their plunge before being halted in premarket trading for pending news as prominent venture capitalists recommended companies withdraw their money from the lender, sparking further worries over its financial health and liquidity in the wider banking sector.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's

  • Dow Jones Slides On Strong Jobs Report; Silicon Valley Bank Crashes 66% On Bank Run Fears

    The Dow Jones dropped Friday on a strong jobs report. Silicon Valley Bank crashed 66% on growing fears of a bank run.