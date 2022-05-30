Lithium Market to Worth $6.62 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™
Companies covered in lithium market are FMC Corporation (India), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), SQM S.A. (Chile), Tianqi Lithium (Australia), International Lithium Corp. (China), LSC Lithium Corporation (Canada), American Lithium Corp. (Canada), Livent (U.S.), Avalon Advanced Materials (Canada), Sayona Mining Limited (Australia) and more players profiled.
Pune, India, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium market size was $3.64 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from $3.83 billion in 2021 to $6.62 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Lithium Market, 2021-2028.”
According to our researchers, prompt progressions in the rechargeable batteries for laptops, mobile phones, Electric Vehicles (EVs), as well as digital cameras, directed by the growth in the Li-ion battery market across the world shall power the product demand. Growing demand for batteries, glass & ceramics, lubricants, foundry and others is anticipated to nurture the growth of the market.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lithium-market-104052
List of Key Players Covered in the Report
FMC Corporation (India)
Albemarle Corporation (U.S.)
SQM S.A. (Chile)
Tianqi Lithium (Australia)
International Lithium Corp. (China)
LSC Lithium Corporation (Canada)
American Lithium Corp. (Canada)
Livent (U.S.)
Avalon Advanced Materials (Canada)
Sayona Mining Limited (Australia)
Other Key Players
Report Scope & Segmentation
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
USD 3.83 Billion
Revenue forecast in 2028
USD 6.62 Billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of almost 8.1% 2021-2028
Base Year
2022
Historic Years
2017 - 2019
Forecast Years
2021 - 2028
Segments Covered
By Product, By Application
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative Units
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered
Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Number of Companies Covered
FMC Corporation (India), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), SQM S.A. (Chile), Tianqi Lithium (Australia), International Lithium Corp. (China), LSC Lithium Corporation (Canada), American Lithium Corp. (Canada), Livent (U.S.), Avalon Advanced Materials (Canada), Sayona Mining Limited (Australia)
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
COVID-19 Impact
COVID-19 Pandemic to Influence Battery Sector
The COVID-19 pandemic has flustered the global industrial production by disturbing the raw materials as well as course of the supply chain. The pandemic has had a radical influence on the manufacturing sector across the world. Companies are transforming their supply chains, particularly industries that are reliant on import business.
Segmentation
Product, Application, and Region are studied for the Market
Based on product
Carbonate
Hydroxide
In terms of application
Batteries
glass & ceramics
lubricant
medical
polymers
metallurgy
The batteries segment accounted for the major market share in 2020 and is probable to endure its domination during the forecast timeframe.
Geographically
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/lithium-market-104052
Report Coverage
The report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered.
The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.
Drivers and Restraints
Rising Embracement of Electric Vehicles to Assist Market Growth
The evolution of the automotive industry over the past few years, coupled with technological advances will have a massive impact on the EV market. EVs are designed to replace conventional travelling ways owing to advancement in technology, low carbon emission, low maintenance, smoother drive, convenience of charging at home, reduced engine sound, and high fuel economy. EVs help reduce air pollution in densely populated areas and GHG emissions. This is expected to boost the lithium market growth during the mentioned timeframe.
Regional Insights
North America held the maximum lithium market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The rising implementation of cleaner energy sources, owing to strict supervisory guidelines is increasing the regional growth.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the maximum share of the global market, owing to extensive utilization in the industrial and commercial sector involving power, chemical, electronics, industrial, and general manufacturing among others.
Europe has perceived a considerable industrial development in the past decade. The rising investment of the European Union for R&D in automobile, ICT, and healthcare sectors is the prime aspect driving the growth.
Competitive Landscape
Acquisitions Commenced by Significant Companies to Encourage Market Growth
The dominating players in the market frequently choose effective tactics to thrust their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with confronting least conceivable complications. One such resourceful strategy is purchasing competitive companies and further fortifying a profit for both the companies.
Industry Development
June 2021: Ganfeng Lithium declared to upsurge its lithium carbonate generation by 600,000 tons equal to a year, as requirement for the commodity utilized in electric-vehicle batteries rises. The company is set to sell approximately USD 630 million in novel shares to enhance capacity and fund latent investments.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/lithium-market-104052
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Emerging Trends
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Industry SWOT Analysis
Regulatory Analysis
Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Joint Ventures, Collaboration, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Lithium Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Product (Value/Volume)
Carbonate
Hydroxide
Others
By Application (Value/Volume)
Batteries
Glass & Ceramics
Lubricant
Medical
Polymers
Metallurgy
Others
By Region (Value/Volume)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
TOC Continued…!
Speak to Our Expert:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lithium-market-104052
Read Related Insights:
Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chemistry (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide), By Source (Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Power Tools, and Others), By Process (Physical/Mechanical, Hydrometallurgical, and Pyrometallurgical), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Polyethylene-oxide (PEO), Lithium Phosphorus Oxy-Nitride (LiPON), Sulfide Glass), By End-User (Portable Electronics, Automotive, Residential, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029
Lithium Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (99.5 % , >99.5 %), By Application (Power Battery, 3C battery, Others) and Regional Forecast 2022-2029
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com