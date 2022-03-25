U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,628.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,771.00
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.10
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.64
    -1.70 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.80
    -11.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    -1.48 (-6.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7210
    -0.5990 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,132.22
    +1,093.80 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.69
    +32.75 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.22
    +2.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Lithium Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the lithium batteries market are Hitachi Maxell, Ultralife, Energizer, FDK Corporation, Tadiran, Vitzrocell, EVE Energy, Panasonic, SAFT, and Varta. The global lithium primary batteries market is expected to grow from $2.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247470/?utm_source=GNW
69 billion in 2021 to $2.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.5%.

The lithium batteries market consists of sales of batteries that use lithium metal or lithium compounds as an anode by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture lithium primary batteries. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types of lithium batteries are lithium/thionyl chloride battery (Li/SOCl2), lithium/manganese dioxide battery (Li/MnO2) and lithium/polycarbon monofluoride battery (Li/CFX).Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMnO2) batteries use manganese as the cathode and lithium as the anode.

To improve ion flow, the battery is designed as a spinel.It includes lithium salt that serves as an “organic solvent” needed to abridge the current traveling between the anode and the cathode.

The voltage of lithium batteries ranges from less than 4.5V, 4.6V to 12V, 13V to 18V, 19V to 24V, 25V to 36V, 37V to 48V to above 48V and are available as rechargeable and non-rechargeable. Lithium batteries are used in aerospace and defense, medical, industrial and other applications.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the lithium batteries market in 2021.Western Europe is the second-largest region in the lithium batteries market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing demand for consumer electronics contributed to the growth of the lithium primary batteries market.Non-rechargeable primary batteries such as dry-batteries and button-type batteries are commonly used in consumer appliances like remote controls for TVs, clocks, and toys.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, electronics manufacturing is expected to grow at an annual rate of 30% between 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the Indian appliances and consumer electronics market was valued at $10.93 billion in 2019 and projected to double to reach $21.18 billion by the end of 2025. Lithium primary cell batteries are central units in many consumer electronics goods. The primary batteries market experiences huge demand from the consumer electronics segment, which in turn is anticipated to propel the revenues generated for the lithium primary batteries market.

During the forecast period, the demand-supply gap in the lithium industry is expected to hinder the growth of the lithium primary batteries market.Lithium is an integral component of batteries which are widely used in daily life.

Due to the soaring demand for lithium batteries, there is growing concern about whether there is enough lithium to keep up with rising demand.For instance, the demand for the metal is predicted to grow by 600,000 to 800,000 tons over the next 10 years.

Furthermore, growth in the number and size of the batteries will be responsible for more than 90% of the demand for lithium by 2030.Since the recycling of lithium batteries is still under development, and there are also certain regulatory challenges coupled with challenging technical processes and collection procedures, a shortfall in supplies of lithium, as well as other metals used in batteries is expected.

This is likely to slow down the production of batteries which would affect the lithium primary batteries market growth.

The launch of paper-based bio-battery powered by bacteria has created immense demand in the lithium primary batteries market.Paper has unique edges as a material for biosensors.

With its unique advantages as a material for biosensors, it is being used in the development of paper-based bio-battery.By integrating bacteria into paper batteries, researchers created a cheap, sustainable way to power billions of sensors and devices.

The paper battery currently has a shelf life of about four months and is for one-time use. As commercial batteries are too wasteful and expensive and cannot be integrated into paper substrates, the best solution is to shift to a paper-based bio-battery.

In May 2019, Ultralife Corporation, a global company that designs and manufactures batteries announced the acquisition of Southwest Electronic Energy (SWE) for $25 million.The acquisition is expected to enhance Ultralife Corporation’s extensive portfolio of battery and charger technologies and expands the company’s technical expertise into new industry segments.

Southwest Electronic Energy (SWE) is a Texas-based battery power system designer and manufacturer.

The countries covered in the lithium batteries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247470/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Fresh Selloff in China Tech Stocks Sparked by Earnings Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slumped Friday amid continued concern about the sector’s earnings and the risk of local firms being kicked off American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens as Evidence Suggests Midair BreakupThe H

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • How the U.S. and allies can freeze Russian gold

    The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

  • A financial shock could wreck retirees' or pre-retirees' finances. Here's how to be ready.

    When financial catastrophes happen in retirement, it's harder to recover without a payday. Here's how to get yourself prepared.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.