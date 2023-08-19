Lithium Royalty Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Lithium Royalty (TSE:LIRC) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$887.0k (down by 118% from US$4.84m profit in 2Q 2022).

US$0.016 loss per share (down from US$47.19 profit in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Lithium Royalty Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 64%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 107%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 58% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 14% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 16% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Lithium Royalty you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.