Lithium Silicon Battery Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 10 Million by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 48.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Lithium Silicon Battery Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 10 Million by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 48.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030

·8 min read
Farmington, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lithium Silicon Battery Market Size Is Estimated To Grow From USD 10 Million In 2022 To USD 247 Million By 2030, at a CAGR Of 48.4% From 2023 To 2030. As the number of people grew and the quality of life got better, so did their need for power. There are a lot of clean and renewable energy sources that only work part of the time, so the supply of energy may not match the demand. So, a device is needed to store the energy so that it can be used when it is needed. Some equipment has backup power systems and portable power supplies that work with batteries.

Since lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) came out 20 years ago, they have changed how portable devices, electronic equipment, and cars are used. LIBs have a lot of potential to make people's lives much more comfortable. Despite its enormous potential, LIB is unable to meet current requirements.

Request Sample Copy of Report "Lithium Silicon Battery  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030"

Recent Developments:

  • In July 2019, India reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on electric vehicles and chargers to 5% respectively from the previous GST of 12% and 18%. Local authorities in India are also exempt from GST for the hire of electric buses with 12 or more seats.

  • In May 2019, Western Farmers Electric Cooperative entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NextEra Energy Resources to combine wind, solar and energy storage projects. The PPA includes a 200 MW, 4-hour battery storage project and is scheduled to begin operation by the end of 2023.

  • In October 2018, Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled the industry's first patented lithium-silicon battery. This patented technology is likely to be used in upcoming Huawei smartphones.

Regional Outlook:

It is anticipated that the markets in North America and Europe will dominate those for lithium silicon batteries. The research and development industries in North America and Europe receive major financial support from both regions. The next major advancement in lithium-silicon batteries will come from research carried out in the laboratories of academic institutions and other research facilities in Europe and North America. Additionally, China, Australia, and Japan are focusing their attention on cutting-edge technologies of the future generation, such as lithium silicon batteries. Several companies that already produce lithium ion batteries (also known as LIBs) are currently engaged in the research and development stage of lithium silicon batteries. A number of venture capitalists are providing investment to new businesses in order to help them build silicon anodes that are suitable for commercial use.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/7796?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 48.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 247 Million

By Type

Below 1500 mAH, Between 1500-2500 mAH, Above 2500 mAH, Other

By Material

Micronized silicon-carbon powder, SILA Silicon Anode material, Porous silicon anodes, Nano-Porous Silicon, SiFAB, Other

By Application

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Grid & Renewable Energy, Other

By Companies 

Huawei Consumer Business Group, Sony, Targray, XNRGI, Sila Nanotechnologies, ENOVIX Corporation, Enevate Corporation, Global Graphene Group, EoCell, Inc., NEXEON LTD., Albemarle Corporation, Paraclete Energy, 3M, VARTA Microbattery

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Lithium-ion batteries with graphite anodes are very efficient and are used in everything from small consumer electronics to large grid energy storage systems. Graphite is in high demand around the world because it is used a lot in anodes. But since most of the world's graphite comes from China, battery makers are having trouble getting what they need. Researchers have predicted that there will be a huge supply-demand gap for graphite in the next few years. Even though graphite is efficient, it can't deliver energy quickly or be used in small, high-capacity devices. This has made people interested in other materials, like silicon.

By adding silicon to the anode, the battery's energy density and capacity can both be increased. If graphite is used instead of silicon as the base material, it can hold more ions because each silicon atom can hold up to four lithium ions. Graphite, on the other hand, only takes one of its six carbon atoms. Since silicon anodes can hold more energy than other metal anodes, they could change lithium-ion batteries in a big way. It can hold about 10 times as many electrons as graphite, so lithium-ion batteries can store 20–40% more energy with the same amount of space.

Market Opportunities:

EVs get their power from lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are used a lot in the car business. Lithium-ion batteries are becoming more popular because electric cars and plug-in hybrid electric cars are becoming more popular. This trend is expected to continue in the future. The electric vehicle (EV) market for transportation is growing quickly because EVs save energy and reduce pollution. EVs have already been made by a lot of car companies. For example, Tesla Motors, Inc. (US) has already taken a fair share of the market and become one of the top manufacturers of high-performance EVs.

EVs are also made by companies like Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), and Ford Motor Company (USA). The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that in 10 years, the number of electric vehicles will be nearly 30% higher than it is now.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Huawei Consumer Business Group, Sony, Targray, XNRGI, Sila Nanotechnologies, ENOVIX Corporation, Enevate Corporation, Global Graphene Group, EoCell, Inc., NEXEON LTD., Albemarle Corporation, Paraclete Energy, 3M, VARTA Microbattery, and others.

By Type

  • Below 1500 mAH

  • Between 1500-2500 mAH

  • Above 2500 mAH

  • Other

By Material

  • Micronized silicon-carbon powder

  • SILA Silicon Anode material

  • Porous silicon anodes

  • Nano-Porous Silicon

  • SiFAB

  • Other

By Application

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Industrial

  • Grid & Renewable Energy

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

  • Micro Battery Market - The global Micro Battery Market value was marked at USD 326 million in the year 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 842 million by the year 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.9%. It is anticipated that Asia and the Pacific would experience the highest growth rate of any other region.

  • Lithium Metal Polymer (LPM) Battery Market - The Global Lithium-Metal-Polymer Battery Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.9% From 2022 To 2030. Asian companies control most of the battery business. European and American companies are racing to win this arms race, which they think will take added value away from Japan, China, and South Korea.

  • Custom Battery Pack Market - The Custom Battery Pack market size was valued at USD 23320.57 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.46% during the forecast period, reaching USD 47185.92 million by 2030. During the time frame of the forecast, the custom battery pack market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Contact Us:
