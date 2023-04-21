U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

Lithium Stocks Are Falling Today: What's Going On?

4
Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Lithium stocks, including Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB), Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. (NYSE: SQM), and Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) are trading lower Friday after Chilean President Gabriel Boric shared plans to nationalize the country's lithium industry and create a separate state-owned company to produce the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

  • Boric proposed to issue future lithium contracts as public-private partnerships with state control, Reuters reports.

  • He added that the government would not terminate existing contracts with Sociedad Quimica Y Minera and Albemarle but seek state participation before contracts expire.

  • In 2022, Chile accounted for nearly one-third of global lithium production, with its lithium mine output estimated at 39 thousand metric tons.

  • Also, Warren Buffett-backed EV maker BYD Company (OTC: BYDDY) (OTC: BYDDF) proposes to build a $290 million lithium cathode factory in Chile in Chile's northern Antofagasta region.

  • The Chilean government has named BYD as a qualified lithium producer.

  • The facility will use lithium carbonate to produce 50,000 tonnes of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) per year for the cathodes.

  • The factory will likely begin operations in 2025 and create 500 jobs.

  • Price Actions: ALB shares traded lower by 3.26% at $186.75 premarket on the last check Friday. SQM shares traded lower by 8.93% at $71.05, and LTHM shares traded lower by 2.88% at $21.22.

