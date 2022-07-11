U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 1.00 billion, Use of Nanotechnology in Batteries to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·13 min read

 NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The use of nanotechnology in batteries is one of the trends in the market. The use of nanotechnology in the production and development of batteries will improve the compatibility of power supplies. The increasing adoption of EVs, plug-in hybrid EVs, and hybrid EVs and the growing focus on renewable energy will drive the growth of the market. Li-S nanotechnology-enabled batteries can deliver an energy density that is at least three times higher than traditional Li-ion batteries. Thus, the use of nanotechnology will boost the lithium-sulfur battery market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The lithium-sulfur battery market size is expected to grow by USD 1.00 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 30.78% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Request a Sample Report

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market: Driver

Lead pollution and stringent laws are driving the growth of the lithium-sulfur battery market. The production of batteries involves the use of toxic materials due to the lack of safer substitutes. For instance, the Government of China shut down most of its Li-S battery manufacturing plants to curb lead poisoning. It requires a high quantity of lead, and a portion of this lead is often mixed with discharged fumes, which lead to health problems caused by air pollution. As a result, many governments have enforced stringent regulations and standards for battery disposal and production. Improper dumping of batteries in landfills can lead to the seeping of sulfuric and lead into groundwater. This contaminates the drinking water supply and leads to lead poisoning. Hence, to ensure the safety of people and the environment, a proper management system for battery waste is needed. Such factors will drive the lithium-sulfur battery market growth during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This research report segments the lithium-sulfur battery market by end-user (aviation, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Europe will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing adoption of Li-S batteries in the aerospace and defense sectors. Germany is a key country in the lithium-sulfur battery market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa.

By end-user, the aviation segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Li-S batteries are mainly used in drones. Drones have several applications and functionalities such as 4K image capturing, GPS, geo-tracking, and obstacle avoidance. Hence, several commercial enterprises and businesses are adopting drones. Thus, the increase in the adoption of drones in the aviation sector will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment and region of the lithium-sulfur battery market. Request a Sample Report

Related Reports

Battery Monitoring Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 30.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

56.51

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BASF SE, CALB Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HY Tech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., OXIS Energy Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Poly Plus Battery Co., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sion Power Corp., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Ube Industries Ltd., Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd., and Zhuhai Smoothway Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Envision Energy USA Ltd.

  • 10.5 Johnson Matthey Plc

  • 10.6 LG Chem Ltd.

  • 10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • 10.8 OXIS Energy Ltd.

  • 10.9 Poly Plus Battery Co.

  • 10.10 Sion Power Corp.

  • 10.11 Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithium-sulfur-battery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-00-billion-use-of-nanotechnology-in-batteries-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301583084.html

SOURCE Technavio

