Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 1.00 billion, Use of Nanotechnology in Batteries to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The use of nanotechnology in batteries is one of the trends in the market. The use of nanotechnology in the production and development of batteries will improve the compatibility of power supplies. The increasing adoption of EVs, plug-in hybrid EVs, and hybrid EVs and the growing focus on renewable energy will drive the growth of the market. Li-S nanotechnology-enabled batteries can deliver an energy density that is at least three times higher than traditional Li-ion batteries. Thus, the use of nanotechnology will boost the lithium-sulfur battery market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The lithium-sulfur battery market size is expected to grow by USD 1.00 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 30.78% during the forecast period.

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market: Driver

Lead pollution and stringent laws are driving the growth of the lithium-sulfur battery market. The production of batteries involves the use of toxic materials due to the lack of safer substitutes. For instance, the Government of China shut down most of its Li-S battery manufacturing plants to curb lead poisoning. It requires a high quantity of lead, and a portion of this lead is often mixed with discharged fumes, which lead to health problems caused by air pollution. As a result, many governments have enforced stringent regulations and standards for battery disposal and production. Improper dumping of batteries in landfills can lead to the seeping of sulfuric and lead into groundwater. This contaminates the drinking water supply and leads to lead poisoning. Hence, to ensure the safety of people and the environment, a proper management system for battery waste is needed. Such factors will drive the lithium-sulfur battery market growth during the forecast period.

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This research report segments the lithium-sulfur battery market by end-user (aviation, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Europe will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing adoption of Li-S batteries in the aerospace and defense sectors. Germany is a key country in the lithium-sulfur battery market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa.

By end-user, the aviation segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Li-S batteries are mainly used in drones. Drones have several applications and functionalities such as 4K image capturing, GPS, geo-tracking, and obstacle avoidance. Hence, several commercial enterprises and businesses are adopting drones. Thus, the increase in the adoption of drones in the aviation sector will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 30.78%
Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.00 billion
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 56.51
Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution Europe at 43%
Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Key companies profiled BASF SE, CALB Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HY Tech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., OXIS Energy Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Poly Plus Battery Co., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sion Power Corp., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Ube Industries Ltd., Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd., and Zhuhai Smoothway Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

