U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,877.85
    +56.23 (+1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,369.52
    +519.78 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,707.85
    +160.74 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.46
    +25.44 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.46
    +2.23 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.40
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    -0.0098 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3400
    +0.6100 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,780.88
    -84.88 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.98
    -0.26 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

Lithiumbank Resources Corp.
·1 min read
Lithiumbank Resources Corp.
Lithiumbank Resources Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSX-V: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) (“LithiumBank” or the “Company”) announces the filing of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Technical report entitled “Updated Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimates for LithiumBank Resources Corp.’s Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West- Central Alberta, Canada” effectively dated December 20, 2022, originally announced November 7, 2022.

The Technical Report includes NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates of 393,000 tonnes of Indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mg/L and 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mg/L lithium. The report is available on www.sedar.com.

The Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimates were prepared by the following Qualified Persons; Roy Eccles, P. Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., Jim Touw, P. Geol. of HCL, and Egon Linton, P. Eng. of Hatch Ltd.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank currently holds over 4 million acres of mineral titles, 3.68M acres in Alberta and 326K acres in Saskatchewan. LithiumBank’s mineral titles are strategically positioned over known oil and gas reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade, exceptional flow rates and access to deep subsurface brines that are necessary for large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

Contact: 

Rob Shewchuk
Chairman & CEO
rob@lithiumbank.ca
(778) 987-9767

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management: Here's an Ultra-High-Yield Stock I'd Buy First

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) pays one whopper of a dividend. As tempting as that big-time payout might be, investors seeking a monster yield should first consider Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Annaly's business model plays a big role in its outsized dividend yield.

  • What Makes The Boeing Company (BA) Shares Attractive?

    Jackson Square Partners, an investment management firm, released its “Large-Cap Growth” Q3 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -10.08% (net), underperforming its benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index, which returned -3.60%. The most significant performance contributor during the quarter was industrials, while the healthcare […]

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Why Rite Aid's Shares Dropped 17.3% on Wednesday

    Shares of pharmacy stock Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) fell as much as 17.3% in morning trading on Wednesday after reporting fiscal third-quarter 2023 financial results. Quarterly revenue fell 2.3% to $6.08 billion, and net loss nearly doubled to $67.1 million, or $1.23 per share. Management now expects full fiscal-year 2023 revenue to be between $23.7 billion and $24 billion, with a net loss of $584 million to $551 million.

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • 1 Unique Stock-Split Stock I'm Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now

    This unique stock split provided investors with an entity that offers an attractive and fast-growing dividend.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • After Taking a Beating in 2022, Can Upstart Return to Growth Stock Status in 2023?

    This AI-powered loan company faces significant headwinds from a terrible economy over the next year.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Enphase Energy (ENPH) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • What Makes Nine Energy (NINE) a New Strong Buy Stock

    Nine Energy (NINE) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Institutional investors in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) see US$220m decrease in market cap last week, although long-term gains have benefitted them.

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ), it is important to understand...

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 26 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.