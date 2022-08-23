Lithological and Drill Chip Pile Sampling Confirms Anomalous Copper – Molybdenum Values at the Avispa Property in northern Chile
Figure 1: Satellite image of the northern Atacama/Antofagasta region showing the Avispa property relative to major copper molybdenum porphyry mines and Caliche nitrate-iodine mines (amended after Lopez et al, 2019).
Figure 2: Satellite image with location of Montero’s lithological sampling sites (yellow circles) and RC drill chip pile sampling sites (red circles). BHP drilled widely spaced RC holes while Quantum completed intense drilling.
Figure 3: Geological map of copper (Cu) assay results for lithological grab samples collected along the San Salvador River section. Seven samples returned >100 ppm Cu (red dots) with the highest assay of 476 ppm Cu.
Figure 4: Geological map of the San Salvador valley showing molybdenum assay results of lithological samples collected. Anomalous values of 10-25 ppm Mo were obtained from altered andesite volcanics.
Figure 5: Satellite image showing the location of RC drill chip sampling sites with Cu results in Cu ppm (left image) and Mo results in Mo ppm (right image).
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) (“Montero” or the “Corporation”) is reporting the assay results of surface geochemical sampling undertaken within areas of interest on the Avispa property (“Avispa “or “Project”). Company geologists collected lithological samples from the San Salvador River valley and from reverse circulation (RC) drill chip piles from drilling sites completed by BHP and Quantum Pacific Exploration Chile (“Quantum”) on the Avispa property. Some samples returned anomalous copper and molybdenum values which require further investigation and supports Montero’s belief the Avispa project area has been only cursorily explored for potential concealed copper molybdenum porphyry deposits beneath surficial sediments and gravels.
Avispa is located about 40 km to the west of the supergiant Chuquicamata copper porphyry deposit in an area currently being explored by major mining companies. It is situated within the defined north-south trending Palaeocene–Eocene Cu-Mo porphyry belt and 40 km north of BHP’s Spence Cu-Mo mine and KGHM/South32’s Sierra Gorda Cu-Mo mine. Avispa is 20 km east of the extensive north-south trending Caliche Nitrate belt hosting the nearby Maria Elena and Pedro de Valdivia Nitrate-Iodine mines operated by SQM (Figure 1). Avispa project has an extensive cover of sedimentary and evaporite salt deposits underlain by gravel deposits of Miocene age. These sediments overlay and partially cover Cretaceous volcanics and sediments which are intruded by the target Palaeocene monzodiorite and diorite porphyries and Cretaceous andesitic and diorite porphyries that potentially host copper porphyry mineralization.
Dr. Tony Harwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montero commented: “Montero is pleased to report that the strategy of increasing our land position has paid off with the results of mapping showing altered intrusive outcrop on the property. Geochemical sampling of these lithologies and samples taken from RC drill chip piles left by previous operators yielded exciting copper and molybdenum anomalies on the property. Copper anomalies of > 100 ppm Cu and between 10-25 ppm Mo were returned from the program. The Company is further evaluating the geochemical results and has engaged a consulting company to undertake propriety algorithmic geochemical analysis of the results with a goal of generating 3-D targets indicating the location of possible copper molybdenum porphyry mineralization.” Avispa is also assessing for its lithium, iodine, and nitrate mineral potential.”
The extensive Quaternary and Miocene sedimentary cover at Avispa only allows for geochemistry, structural mapping, remote sensing techniques or, more costly geophysical surveys and drilling to help target Cu-Mo porphyry mineralization in the underlying Cretaceous rocks.
The San Salvador River valley located along the southern boundary of the property provides a window into the Cretaceous geology below the Quaternary and Miocene rocks. The river valley is some 120-160 m below the Miocene plateau and exposes the underlying Cretaceous volcanics and sediments as well as providing information on the thickness of the Miocene sedimentary overburden. Montero conducted detailed mapping and of these rocks along this valley and its tributaries. (Figure 2). A total of 37 grab samples of rock types exposed along a transect were sampled and subjected to 4 acid digest and 48 element ICP-MS assays. Individual analysis, location and sample description for the lithological samples are shown in Table 1.
The results for copper and molybdenum analyses in the San Salvador lithological samples are provided in Figures 3 and 4, respectively. Copper was anomalous in 7 locations returning values of >100 ppm Cu with the highest value of 476 ppm Cu coming from sample of Cretaceous andesite volcanic rock (Figure 3). Molybdenum showed anomalous values of > 5 ppm Mo and in 3 locations highly anomalous values of >10-25 ppm Mo were obtained (Figure 4). The latter values were obtained from altered Cretaceous andesite volcanic rock.
The Company completed sampling of rock chips piles from previous RC drilling site at Avispa (Figure 2). The origin of the RC drill chips piles is unknown and it assumed they are mixed and originated from an unknown depth at each drill site. A total of 48 grab samples from drill chip piles were submitted for 48-element analysis by 4 acid digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis. The results for copper and molybdenum analysis are provided in Figures 5. The highest copper concentrations of >100 ppm Cu were obtained from the area of intense drilling. In contrast the highest molybdenum anomalies of 10-25 ppm Mo were collected from 3 BHP RC drill hole sites. Individual analysis for the drill chip samples are shown in Table 1.
The lithological sampling in the San Salvador area and the drill chip sampling confirmed the occurrence of altered, intrusive rock as part of the underlying geology, from which several grab samples returned anomalous copper and highly anomalous molybdenum concentrations. For reference, exploration geochemical results during the exploration of BHP’s Spence deposit south of Avispa reported anomalies up to 100 ppm Cu and 5 ppm Mo (Cameron and others 2004, 2009) in surface gravels. Similarly, EMSA/Codelco reported anomalies of up to 43 ppm Cu and 7 ppm Mo in gravels at their Pampa las Torres property east of the Chug Chug prospect. (Expatriate Resources, 2001).
Table 1: Location, lithology and results for Cu, Mo, Pb and Zn analysis by 4 acid digestion ICP-MS of samples obtained from lithological grab samples from the San Salvador River valley and surrounds.
Sample ID
Rock Type
Cu ppm
Mo ppm
Pb ppm
Zn ppm
Sample ID
Rock Type
Cu ppm
Mo ppm
Pb ppm
Zn ppm
612060
Tuff
78
2
9
79
612141
Andesite
37
4
11
46
612061
Tuff
50
<2
2
68
612142
Andesite
74
9
58
261
612062
Tuff
61
<2
8
72
612143
Altered volcanic
58
12
623
340
612063
Tuff
49
<2
2
47
612144
Altered volcanic
41
13
193
24
612064
Andesite
35
3
9
53
612145
Volcanic?
99
2
3
59
612065
Andesite
57
<2
4
81
612146
Intrusive
27
11
47
605
612066
Intrusive
36
6
62
55
612147
Andesite faulted
112
4
42
231
612067
Intrusive
63
4
14
85
612148
Altered volcanic
76
3
7
100
612068
Intrusive
107
<2
12
80
612149
Igneous Breccia
68
4
7
53
612069
Volcanic
32
3
5
13
612150
White carbonate
15
<2
6
33
612070
Conglomerate
99
<2
<2
64
612151
Altered volcanic
29
7
12
36
612071
Conglomerate
476
<2
6
69
612152
Intrusive
119
<2
8
62
612072
Conglomerate
121
<2
8
73
612153
Intrusive
117
<2
<2
35
612073
Gravel
45
2
11
35
612280
Andesite
68
9
7
51
612074
Conglomerate
54
<2
3
71
612281
Altered volcanic
59
6
8
84
612075
Conglomerate
89
<2
4
76
612282
Andesite
93
<2
7
63
612136
Intrusive
40
4
14
109
612283
Altered volcanic
76
8
10
58
612137
Intrusive
68
3
3
77
612284
Andesite
53
<2
5
118
612138
Andesite
46
<2
6
15
612285
Andesite
28
<2
<2
93
612139
Intrusive
66
<2
5
42
612286
Intrusive
34
3
13
55
612140
Intrusive
143
2
13
118
612287
Intrusive
56
3
25
58
Table 2: Location, lithology and results for Cu, Mo, Pb and Zn analysis by 4 acid digestion ICP-MS of samples obtained from previous drill holes sites.
Sample ID
Rock Type
Cu ppm
Mo ppm
Pb ppm
Zn ppm
Sample ID
Rock Type
Cu ppm
Mo ppm
Pb ppm
Zn ppm
506504
Volcanic
44
4
13
58
506528
Gravel
38
5
17
58
506505
Andesite
31
3
13
63
506529
Gravel
37
25
14
92
506506
Andesite
30
6
14
63
506530
Gravel
32
5
12
70
506507
Andesite
40
3
14
80
506531
Andesite/Intrusive
84
5
7
82
506508
Andesite
33
9
14
71
506532
Andesite/Tuff
68
3
13
70
506509
Andesite/Intrusive
16
5
21
75
506533
Andesite
99
7
13
76
506510
Dacite
22
6
12
49
506534
Andesite
137
4
12
76
506511
Gravel
32
2
16
75
506535
Andesite
84
9
17
99
506512
Gravel
41
8
22
89
506536
Andesite
58
2
16
105
506513
Gravel
33
11
18
79
506537
Andesite/Intrusive
60
9
11
76
506514
Gravel/Andesite
21
2
8
57
506538
Andesite
93
5
14
82
506515
Gravel
12
7
12
53
506539
Andesite/Intrusive
84
6
14
74
506516
Gravel
38
4
37
122
506540
Andesite/Intrusive
80
3
9
83
506517
Andesite/Intrusive
34
9
12
70
506541
Andesite/Intrusive
56
8
12
58
506518
Andesite
18
4
19
95
506542
Gravel/Andesite
64
3
11
66
506519
Andesite
55
3
8
81
506543
Andesite
73
7
7
80
506520
Gravel
34
8
18
80
506544
Andesite/Intrusive
137
5
12
71
506521
Gravel
37
6
17
86
506545
Gravel/Andesite
64
6
11
78
506522
Gravel
43
9
23
110
506546
Gravel/Andesite
59
2
8
69
506523
Andesite
25
5
13
83
506547
Gravel
60
4
9
79
506524
Gravel/Andesite
45
4
10
67
506548
Intrusive
102
9
13
70
506525
Gravel
29
14
13
66
506549
Gravel
214
5
47
126
506526
Gravel
25
5
13
48
506550
Gravel/Andesite
55
7
12
83
506527
Gravel
41
5
14
103
506551
Gravel
30
6
12
70
To assist the Company in defining potential porphyry drill targets, management has engaged Fathom Geophysics to evaluate all current project data with the objective of identifying potential vectors to buried porphyry-type Cu-Mo deposits. The results of this work are expected in Quarter 3 2022 and will be integrated into the targeting program for an eventual initial drilling program at Avispa.
Montero has also undertaken initial geological mapping and sampling to evaluate Avispa’s potential to host lithium, iodine, and nitrate (fertilizer) mineralization. The target lithologies are Quaternary to Miocene in age and consist of lacustrine sediments and evaporite deposits that have previous reported anomalous values of these elements and minerals (PR February 26, 2019). The Company has conducted remote sense data interpretation and field mapping can confirm that these lithologies are exposed over an area of more than 100 km2 at Avispa. The Company has outlined 44 locations on the and complete a detailed mapping and sampling and the results of this work are expected in Quarter 3, 2022.
Qualified Person's Statement
This press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Mike Evans, M.Sc. Pr.Sci.Nat. and Sr. Marcial Vergara B.Sc. Geology who are qualified persons for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Sr Vergara is based in Santiago and has more than 30 years’ experience in copper exploration experience in Chile.
About Montero
Montero is a junior exploration company focused on finding, exploring, and advancing globally significant gold, silver, and base metal deposits in Chile. Montero’s board of directors and management have an impressive track record of successfully discovering and advancing precious metal and copper projects. Montero trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON and has 38,647,485 shares outstanding.
