U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.94
    -29.39 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,401.30
    -211.72 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,816.14
    -149.35 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.21
    -42.89 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.61
    -0.53 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    27.08
    -0.24 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0140 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3964
    +0.0100 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6860
    -0.1850 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,977.54
    +694.57 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.46
    +1.69 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.15
    -93.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,236.09
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Lithoquest Resources Announces Terms for Non-Brokered Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Not for distribution to the United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $200,000.

The Offering will consist of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one full warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share (the "Warrant Share") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions including sales to accredited investors, family members, close friends and business associates of directors and officers of the Company, to purchasers who have obtained suitability advice from a registered investment dealer pursuant to the exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-536 (the "Investment Dealer Exemption") and to existing shareholders of the Company pursuant to the exemption set out in British Columbia Securities Commission BC Instrument 45-534 (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption").

The Offering is not subject to a minimum amount and the maximum offering is 2,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of $200,000. The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. If the Offering is over-subscribed, subscriptions will be accepted at the discretion of the Company and subject to the approval of the Exchange; therefore, it is possible that a subscriber's subscription may not be accepted by the Company even though it is received within the Offering period unless the Company determines to increase the size of the Offering.

The Existing Shareholder Exemption is available to shareholders residing in all Canadian jurisdictions. Shareholders of record of the Company as at February 17, 2021 (the "Record Date") are eligible to participate under the Existing Shareholder Exemption. To rely upon the Existing Shareholder Exemption, the subscriber must: a) have been a shareholder of the Company on the Record Date and continue to hold shares of the Company until the date of closing of the Offering, b) be purchasing the Shares as a principal, and c) either may not subscribe for more than $15,000 of securities from the Company in any 12 month period or have received advice from a registered investment dealer regarding the suitability of the investment. Existing shareholders interested in participating in the Offering should consult their investment advisor or the Company directly.

The Offering may be closed in one or more tranches as subscriptions are received. The minimum subscription amount is 20,000 Units for $1,600.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities laws.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Subject to Exchange approval, finder's fees may be paid to persons who introduce the Company to investors. As required by the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company confirms that there are no material facts or material changes that have not been disclosed.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, completion of the Offering. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Offering and the ability of the Company to locate suitable purchasers for the Offering. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Lithoquest Resources Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
info@lithoquest.com

SOURCE: Lithoquest Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630609/Lithoquest-Resources-Announces-Terms-for-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

Latest Stories

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $80 Million of First-Hour Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its first day of trading, with investors exchanging $80 million worth of shares in the first hour.The Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), which debuted in Toronto on Thursday, invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement. It’s the first product ever for Bitcoin that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund, although Europe has several “physically backed” Bitcoin products that function like an ETF.Bitcoin has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. The largest cryptocurrency may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to the cryptocurrency’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While Bitcoin has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in financial markets -- the digital asset is grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.While it’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, the trading volumes are well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research. “Unlike pre-existing products, an ETF is unlikely to trade a significant premium- to-net-asset-value. While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC.”The U.S. currently has several active filings for Bitcoin ETFs including ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval.(Adds more context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • Ark Invest Backs SPAC Merger For Quantum-Si, A Company Founded By Butterfly Network's Jonathan Rothberg

    A SPAC deal announced Thursday will see a company working on a new protein sequencing on a chip go public. The SPAC Deal: Semiconductor company Quantum-Si is going public in a SPAC merger with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CAPA). The deal values Quantum-Si at $925 million. An oversubscribed PIPE of $425 million included investment from accounts advised by Ark Invest, the firm led by Cathie Wood. PIPE investors will own 29.1% of the company after the merger. Shares will trade as "QSI" on the Nasdaq if the merger is approved. Current HighCape Capital Acquisition shareholders will own 7.9% of the new company. About Quantum-Si: Planning to launch a chip-based proteomics solution, Quantum-Si believes it can change the protein and genomics markets. Quantum-Si created the first next-gen protein sequencing platform with the goal of revolutionizing the field of proteomics. The company will start by decoding the molecules of life starting with proteins with the potential to expand the scale to genomics. The company is led by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, who is also the founder of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY). Rothberg founded over 10 companies and is an award winner in the technology and medical fields. Butterfly Network, which is backed by Bill Gates, recently completed its SPAC merger. Related Link: Cathie Wood Adds Longview Acquisition SPAC Ahead Of Deal With Butterfly Network Growth Ahead: A commercial launch for Quantum-Si is scheduled for 2022 beginning with research use. The company is targeting a $21 billion market. Applications for the chips from Quantum-Si could include diagnostic applications and drug discovery. Quantum-Si uses protein to show what is happening instead of DNA which shows what could happen, according to the company’s presentation. The company believes it has a scalable semiconductor chip that could expand to home testing sometime after the year 2024. Financials: Quantum-Si is a pre-revenue company with no revenue anticipated until 2022. The company sees revenue of $17 million in fiscal 2022. The fiscal years of 2023, 2024 and 2025 have respective revenue projections of $49 million, $104 million and $186 million. By 2025, Quantum-Si anticipates it can have over 5,000 devices installed. Price Action: Shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition are up 51% to $15.70 in early Thursday trading. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNo 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Sequel Reveal At Nintendo DirectCathie Wood Talks Tesla, Bitcoin, SPACs And More On CNBC: Here Are The Highlights© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • Palantir stock drops toward record 6-day losing streak as lockup expires

    Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. sank 7.0% on heavy volume toward a sixth straight loss in morning trading Thursday, putting them on track to suffer their longest losing streak since going public, as the expiration of the lockup period puts all of the outstanding shares available to trade. Trading volume spiked to 165.4 million shares, already nearly triple the full-day average of 66.2 million shares over the past 30 days, and enough to make the big-data software company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock has tumbled 34.0% during its losing streak, and has now dropped 35.4% since closing at a record $39.00 on Jan. 27. Helping fuel the declines are investor concerns about the lock up expiry, and a disappointing fourth-quarter report earlier this week, in which the company reported a surprise loss, although revenue rose more than forecast. The company had roughly 1.6 billion shares outstanding when it went public, but less than 500 million shares were permitted to be sold at the time. Despite the recent selloff, the stock, which went public on Sept. 30, has still rallied 40.7% over the past 30 days, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 28.5%, the SPDR S&P Software and Services ETF has hiked up 31.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 9.3%.

  • Why SunPower Stock Is Falling by Double Digits

    (SPWR) stock was dropping by more than 11% on Thursday as Wall Street’s expectations for the solar-power installer have shifted. It’s gone from a company with strong potential whose stock rose 400% last year despite losing money, to one that’s now expected to produce consistent profits. Its fourth-quarter earnings report, released late Wednesday, didn’t quite match those expectations on the revenue side.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% in the first hour of trading Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In New Year?

    Nio is growing its lineup of electric vehicles as sales boom for the emerging Tesla of China. But is Nio stock a buy right now as it tests key support?

  • When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • If you want to get rich with marijuana stocks, you need to know the crucial difference between U.S. and Canadian companies

    U.S. companies are overlooked by many investors. But any state and federal legalization favors them over Canadian rivals, fund managers say.

  • Sundial Growers: Well Positioned for Strong Organic and Inorganic Growth

    In recent weeks, Sundial Growers (SNDL) has been on a high. Trading at $0.56 on Jan. 26, SNDL stock skyrocketed to a 52-week high of $3.96 on Feb. 10. The hyperbolic move has been followed up by a sharp correction, and the stock now trades at $1.72. With the outlook for the cannabis industry looking bright, there are several attractive company specific factors that make Sundial shares worth accumulating. On Feb. 16, Sundial announced a $22 million strategic investment in Indiva Limited. The latter is involved in the development and sale of premium cannabis products, including the likes of pre-rolls, dry flowers, gummies, chocolates, and infused sugar. With the introduction of new products and increased store penetration as a result of the investment, Indiva is positioned for top-line growth acceleration. The strategic investment by Sundial is likely to deliver value, and in all probability, is the first step towards acquiring a controlling interest in Indiva. It’s worth noting that Sundial has also been on a fundraising spree. On Feb. 4, the company closed a $74.5 million registered offering, after which, the company reported $610 million in unrestricted cash. Taking all of this into consideration, the company is well positioned to pursue aggressive organic and inorganic growth. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the markets are excited, and the stock has delivered multi-fold returns in a short period of time. Well Positioned for Strong Growth Sundial is focused on premium cannabis products, with inhalables being its largest segment. The good news for the company is that branded cannabis sales have been increasing as a percentage of total sales. For Q3 2020, branded cannabis sales accounted for 77% of total sales, with the medium to long-term implication being that the EBITDA margin should improve on a sustained basis. It should be noted that for Q3 2020, the company reported 120% growth in sales and marketing expenses on a year-on-year basis. With a strong cash buffer, the company is likely to continue investing in brand visibility. This will translate to revenue growth in the coming quarters. In terms of product portfolio expansion, there are two potential triggers. First and foremost, Sundial has collaborated with Choklat for the launch of cannabis-infused chocolate bars, infused sugar and drinking chocolate. A wider product portfolio with new premium products will most likely support growth. Furthermore, the company has a 50% equity interest in Pathway Rx. The license agreement with Pathway will allow the company to use certain cannabis strains for commercial production, which will help Sundial make inroads into the medicinal cannabis segment. Is Sundial a Potential Acquisition Target? With its recent fundraising, Sundial looks well positioned to accelerate growth. However, a potential acquisition cannot be ruled out. It seems that the cannabis industry is moving towards consolidation. In December 2020, Tilray (TLRY) and Aphria (APHA) announced a business combination agreement to create the world’s largest cannabis company. This might just be the beginning of the industry consolidation phase. Specific to Sundial, the following point from the Q3 2020 management discussion puts things into perspective. “Sundial’s Board has authorized management and its external advisors to consider a broader range of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the Company, merger or other business combination, investments in other Canadian cannabis companies.” Clearly, with the ramp up in its cash position, the company will be looking to acquire strategic interest in other cannabis players. However, a merger with a bigger player remains a possibility, and any such news could trigger a sharp upside move for SNDL stock. Analysts Weigh In Looking at the consensus breakdown, only one analyst has thrown an opinion into the mix recently, rating the stock a Hold. So, SNDL has a Hold consensus rating. (See Sundial Growers stock analysis on TipRanks) Final Thoughts on Sundial Stock For Sundial Growers, the latter part of 2020 was focused on fundraising and strengthening the balance sheet. This year, the focus has shifted to organic growth, brand visibility and strategic investments. This is likely to result in accelerated top-line growth and a potential improvement in margins. Therefore, despite the recent spike in SNDL shares, fresh exposure at current levels remains an attractive option for investors. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Walmart Q4 revenue soars, boosted by strength in web sales during COVID-19; stock drops

    The retailer's results were boosted by strength in e-commerce, and it's handing some of that back to workers.

  • Why Grayscale And Mark Cuban Bullish On Ethereum At $1,900

    What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), reached a new all-time high of $1,900 earlier today. This new high means that ETH is officially up 2000% since March 2020, while Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1200%. Why it matters: In the wake of Bitcoin’s disruption, the second-largest cryptocurrency might have been overlooked by newer investors in the crypto space. However, many analysts and crypto industry proponents believe that at current levels, ETH is undervalued. Institutions are currently choosing to buy more $ETH than $BTC. Couldn't be more clear that they see $ETH as undervalued. https://t.co/7E4dV8lLc6 — James Spediacci ⟠ (@JamesSpediacci) February 12, 2021 Leading digital asset manager Grayscale recently opened its Ethereum trust to accredited investors and has since been buying large amounts of ETH each day. On February 12, the asset management firm bought 52,730 Ethereum, which over $94 million worth of ETH, or $8 million worth of BTC. Institutional buying and the belief of industry proponents aside, the asset did receive some new backing from popular investors. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban recently stated that “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value.” The Dallas Mavericks owner is most excited about smart contracts that are developed on the Ethereum blockchain, powering decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to Cuban, most of this innovation is happening on Ethereum, which leads him to believe ETH is becoming a better store of value than BTC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Surpasses Bitcoin To Become Largest Network For 'Trustless' Money Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mortgage rates soar to highest level in months amid inflation concerns

    ‘The market’s outlook seems to suggest that the days of all-time low rates may be a thing of the past.’

  • What to Do After Maxing out Your 401(k) Plan

    Fear not: There are smart ways to ensure that your retirement nest egg keeps growing. Just be aware of the risks and be sure to read the fine print.