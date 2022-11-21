U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Lithotripsy Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.61 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.57% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The rising demand for non-invasive treatment methods along with the growing cases of urolithiasis or kidney stones, along with this, the increase in the geriatric population which is highly prone to urolithiasis is estimated to assist in Lithotripsy Market growth during the forecast period.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Lithotripsy Market” By Type (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices), By Application (Kidney Stones, Bile Duct Stones), By Geographic Scope, And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Lithotripsy Market size was valued at USD 1.60 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.61 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.57% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=27930

Browse in-depth TOC onLithotripsy Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Lithotripsy Market Overview

Lithotripsy is the non-invasive treatment method for treating urolithiasis and stones in various other organs such as the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Lithotripsy is a Greek word that translates to breaking rocks. As per the name, Lithotripsy breaks the stones formed in various organs using ultrasonic shock waves. These stones are formed when various minerals found in the kidney, liver, and gallbladder create crystals. Ultrasonic shock waves sent using lithotripsy crushes these crystals into small debris which then can be passed through urination. Based on the technique used, there are two types of lithotripsy devices such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy devices and intracorporeal lithotripsy devices.

In recent years, the demand for non-invasive treatment methods has increased significantly, which has boosted the demand for lithotripsy. Along with this, the population suffering from urolithiasis, generally the senior population has also increased. It has created the need for lithotripsy, thus driving the market in the future. The technological advancements related to lithotripsy are also expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, rising funding by the manufacturers for new product development leading to innovation is anticipated to fuel the market during the predicted years. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. The ultrasonic waves used in lithotripsy can cause adverse health effects which are predicted to act as a market restraint.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Olympus, Siemens AG, Dornier Medtech, Medispec, Boston Scientific, Storz Medical AG, and Novamedtek.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Lithotripsy Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Lithotripsy Market, By Type

    • Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices

    • Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

  • Lithotripsy Market, By Application

    • Kidney Stones

    • Bile Duct Stones

    • Pancreatic Stones

    • Ureteral Stones

  • Lithotripsy Market, By Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Lithotripters Market By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Application (Kidney Stones, Ureteral Stones, Pancreatic Stones), By Geography, And Forecast

Lithotripsy Device Market By Type (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices), By Application (Kidney Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Ureteral Stones, Bile Duct Stones), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Epigenetics Market By Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, Instruments and Consumables), By Application (Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology), By Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Modification), By Geography, And Forecast

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Market By Type (Mechanical Lithotripsy, Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy, Laser Lithotripsy, Ultrasonic Lithotripsy, Others), By Application (Kidney Stones, Biliary Duct Stones, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Molecular Spectroscopy Brands improving levels of environmental screening

Visualize Lithotripsy Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


