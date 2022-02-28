Lithuania asks Google and Apple to remove Yandex ride-hailing app -transport ministry
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania's transport and economy ministers said on Monday they asked Google and Apple to remove, in Lithuania, the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Uber and Russia's Yandex.
The app is a threat to Lithuanian national security, Lithuania's transport minister Marius Skuodsi said in his ministry's statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik and John Stonestreet)