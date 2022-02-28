U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Lithuania asks Google and Apple to remove Yandex ride-hailing app -transport ministry

A driver of Yandex.Taxi online ride-sharing service sits inside a car in Moscow
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania's transport and economy ministers said on Monday they asked Google and Apple to remove, in Lithuania, the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Uber and Russia's Yandex.

The app is a threat to Lithuanian national security, Lithuania's transport minister Marius Skuodsi said in his ministry's statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik and John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Yandex Stock Sinks Before Trading in Russian Search Engine Halted

    Shares of Russian search engine Yandex were poised to continue their precipitous decline on Monday as Western economies tightened sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trading of Yandex (ticker: YNDX ) stock was halted on the Nasdaq on Monday, citing news pending. Before the halt, the shares were down 21% to $14.90 in premarket trading.

  • Kingsbarn buys Elk Grove office buildings for $11.9 million

    A prolific investor in Sacramento region office properties has bought its first one in Elk Grove. Property records show Las Vegas-based Kingsbarn Realty Capital paid $11.9 million to acquire 2208 and 2218 Kausen Drive, each a single-story office building in Elk Grove's Laguna West area.

  • Intel, AMD reportedly halt processor sales to Russia amid Ukraine invasion

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses how Intel and AMD have reportedly halted some processor sales to Russia and how other tech companies are responding to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

  • Japan Will Freeze Russia Foreign-Exchange Reserves, Nikkei Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will join other Group of Seven nations and freeze the Russian central bank’s foreign-exchange assets, the Nikkei newspaper reported -- preventing Vladimir Putin’s government from accessing tens of billions of dollars held in Japan.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Milita

  • U.S., Allies Discuss 60 Million-Barrel Oil-Reserve Release

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and its allies are discussing a coordinated release of about 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency stockpiles after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed crude prices above $100.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Som

  • Top 10 Millennial And Gen Z Stock Picks: Should You Buy Them Too?

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?

  • Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

    Retailers are adding new brands, advanced technology, more logistics and warehouse space to keep customers hooked to online shopping.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • 1 Disappointing Metric from fuboTV's Q4 Earnings

    The streaming content provider that's a replacement for cable TV is proliferating, albeit unprofitably.

  • Beyond Meat will resume widespread in-store samples, which the company says is key to a business rebound

    Beyond Meat reported quarterly earnings that sent shares tumbling, but says in-store sampling as well as a number of shifts will reap rewards going forward.

  • U.S., allies weigh oil reserves release as IEA to meet - sources

    The United States and its allies are weighing an oil reserve release amid soaring prices and concern about supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine, an OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters. Oil prices have hit the highest since 2014 following the invasion, as a result of which Western allies have imposed sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause disruption to its oil exports. The International Energy Agency, the Paris-based body which represents mostly industrialised nations, will hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday, the agency's head Fatih Birol said.

  • Defense stocks rise as Germany boosts military spending

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Brian Sozzi discuss how defense stocks are rising after the German chancellor announced a foreign policy pivot.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Monday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was a major new partnership that should make accessing its services even more convenient. Teladoc announced on Monday that it is teaming up with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch Teladoc on Alexa, the company's digital assistant, bringing its services to Amazon's wide range of hands-free smart speakers, including the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. To reach out to a healthcare professional, users simply say "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor," to their Echo device in order to be connected to a Teladoc call center representative.

  • World’s Largest Sovereign Wealth Fund to Vote Against Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Pay Package

    Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, plans to vote against Apple's compensation plan at the tech giant's annual shareholders' meeting later this week.

  • North Korea blames Ukraine crisis on 'hegemonic high-handedness' of U.S

    North Korea broke its silence on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday, blaming the "hegemonic policy" and "high-handedness" of the United States and the West. Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday as Moscow faced U.S.-led economic sanctions four days after its invasion of Ukraine, which has been roundly denounced in the West. In its first official statement on Russia's attack, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the West was guilty of "abuse of power".

  • Russian oil buyers struggle with payments and vessels, BP annuls loadings -traders

    Buyers of Russian oil have faced difficulties over payments and availability of vessels after imposition of Western sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine, traders said on Monday, while BP Plc has cancelled fuel oil loadings from a Black Sea port. The West has introduced wide-range sweeping sanctions, including on the banking sector, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Russia calls its action a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine.

  • Google, Facebook, Twitter must combat Ukraine fake news - Polish, Baltic leaders

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google and its subsidiary YouTube, Facebook and Twitter must do more to tackle disinformation related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the premiers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said. "Although the online platforms have undertaken significant efforts to address the Russian government's unprecedented assault on truth, they have not done enough," they said in the letter. "Russia's disinformation has been tolerated on online platforms for years; they are now an accessory to the criminal war of aggression the Russian government is conducting against Ukraine and the free world."

  • NIO, Novavax, Lockheed, Yandex, First Horizon: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Wall Street stocks fell and oil prices jumped as investors rushed to adjust to geopolitical developments including new sanctions against Russia. Defense stocks were ticking higher, including Northrop Grumman Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies and Raytheon Technologies European nations have signaled a new push to build up their military strength and to send aid to Ukraine. Shares of Yandex  a search-engine company that provides services in Russia, Ukraine and other countries in the region, dropped in morning trading.

  • Zelensky urges "citizens of the world" to join fight against Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement Sunday calling on all "citizens of the world" to join the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, New Voice of Ukraine reported.Why it matters: Zelensky's appeal comes on the fourth day of Russia's invasion, following a night of heavy fighting in Kyiv and Kharkiv.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At least 368,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since the start of the invasion. What

  • Shell faces pressure over Gazprom after rival BP pulls plug on $25bn Russia assets

    ENERGY giant BP’s decision to sever links with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has piled pressure on other oil majors to follow suit, with FTSE 100 rival Shell facing calls to dump its Russian assets. BP’s share price plunged by 7.5% today, despite a surge in Brent Crude and natural gas prices, as investors were taken by surprise at its decision to abandon a 20% holding in the state-run oil company, ending a lucrative 30-year association with Russia. Rosneft accounted for almost a fifth of BP’s $12.8 billion profits in 2021.