Liti Capital Launches Staking for Token Holders

Liti Capital
·3 min read

The litigation funding provider is offering token holders the ability to earn up to 9% APY without having to lock up their funds

GENEVA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liti Capital SA, a Swiss-based litigation funding provider that has opened up private equity investing to the masses through blockchain technology, is launching staking for its wLITI token.

Starting on September 13, wLITI token holders will be able to stake their tokens and receive wLITI in return.

“Staking is a crucial tool to be attractive in the DeFi space and to reward our community for supporting us long term,” says Jonas Rey, Liti Capital’s co-founder.

Token holders can stake their tokens by heading to the Liti Capital app, on the Liti Capital website, connecting a compatible wallet and selecting staking. The product does not require holders to go through any know-your-customer (KYC) checks.

At launch there will be three options for users to stake their wLITI tokens:

  • 4% APY for 30 days

  • 6% APY for 60 days

  • 9% APY for 90 days

Users will be able to withdraw their tokens whenever they need to. If a user decides they want to un-stake their tokens, instead of losing all the rewards, the system calculates how much interest the user has accumulated and issues the relevant amount back to the token holder.

“The community is one of the most important factors in the success of blockchain projects,” says Jaime Delgado, Liti Capital’s chief technology officer.

“The staking program is one of the mechanisms by which the community is rewarded for its fidelity to the project and at the same time reduces the market share of wLITI in circulation which is beneficial for both the holders of wLITI and the company,” Delgado continues.

More information on the staking program can be found at: https://liticapital.medium.com/liti-capital-launches-staking-rewards-61fef8437317

Liti Capital is spearheading an arbitration lawsuit on behalf of a group of traders who lost millions of dollars of trades on 19 May 2021 when Binance inexplicably froze their accounts for approximately one hour.

It is believed that this case — the first ever group action case in the crypto sector — will be a landmark event in defining how organisations operating in the industry behave and treat their customers.

Since the company’s launch in early 2021, it has raised USD 19 million to secure assets of up to USD 200 million, which if successful, will pay out a dividend to token holders.

About Liti Capital
Switzerland-based Liti Capital is a Swiss limited liability company specializing in litigation finance and fintech. Liti Capital buys litigation assets to fund lawsuits and provides a complete strategic solution along with connections to top law firms to help clients win their cases. Tokenized shares of the company lower the barrier of entry for retail investors and give token holders a vote in the company’s decision-making process. Dividends are distributed to LITI token holders upon the success of the plaintiff. Jonas Rey, co-founder of Liti Capital, also heads Athena Intelligence, one of the most successful intelligence agencies in Switzerland. His two co-founders, Andy Christen and Jaime Delgado, bring operational, innovation and technical skills to round out the leadership team.

Liti Capital recently onboarded seasoned industry leader David Kay as chief information officer and executive chairman. Boasting more than a decade of experience as funding partner and portfolio manager of a billion-dollar private equity fund in the litigation financing space, Kay successfully enforced what was at the time the largest international arbitration award in history, bringing in over $1 billion in cash and securities.

For project information, please read the Whitepaper.
For token distribution, please read Tokenomics.

Liti Capital Official Channels
Liti Capital Website: https://liticapital.com
Liti Capital Telegram: https://t.me/Liti_Capital_Official
Liti Capital Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/Liti_Capital_Official_ANN
Liti Capital LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/liti-capital
Liti Capital Twitter: https://twitter.com/liticapital
Liti Capital Medium: https://medium.com/@liticapital
Liti Capital Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/liticapital

Media Contacts

Dean Baker, yourPRstrategist.com
dean@yourPRstrategist.com

Cecilia Wong, yourPRstrategist.com
cecilia@yourPRstrategist.com


