U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.53
    +37.86 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,335.71
    +215.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.65
    +227.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.47
    -0.17 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0108 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6740
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,634.18
    +796.36 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.66
    -8.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Litify Selected to Power Leading Automobile Insurance Company's Legal Operations

·3 min read

Acceptance Insurance Joins Growing List of Insurance Company Legal Departments Running on the Litify Platform.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litify, the legal operating system built on Salesforce.com, continues its rapid expansion into the insurance community and is pleased to announce that Acceptance Insurance has adopted the Litify platform. Having already integrated the Salesforce platform into its business practices, Acceptance Insurance was eager to extend the same value into the legal and risk departments via the Litify product suite. This effort is building off their current initiatives to drive more efficiencies, reduce risk and deliver greater value to the entire organization.

Sarannah McMurtry, General Counsel at Acceptance Insurance, said that her organization selected Litify because it needed to find a dynamic, seamless way to help the growing legal department connect with the rest of its business. "Litify will help better manage matters and predict time of closure and case fulfillment for all lines of our dynamic business. We look forward to this continuing partnership and the ultimate value it will drive for our clients," said McMurtry.

Litify's product suite offers increased visibility into an organization's legal matters and allows in-house counsel to improve its oversight of each file, which is critical for an insurance company managing thousands of unique claims. Litify ensures total transparency of the entire legal matter and document lifecycle and offers the ability to easily create and merge documents all from one centralized location. Additionally, by leveraging Salesforce's best-in-class reporting engine, Litify helps enable a balanced workload for each legal team member and ensures that the team is equipped to meet the needs of the entire Acceptance Insurance organization.

"We are committed to empowering Acceptance Insurance to revolutionize their legal department and enable added operational efficiency," said Steven Mandel, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Litify. "Understanding Acceptance's desire to make its staff's user experience better, we knew that our products would be an excellent fit. Our team of customer success professionals will be working closely with Acceptance Insurance to ensure our platform evolves as their needs do."

About Acceptance Insurance
Acceptance Insurance (FACO) is both an omni-channel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 15 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1,300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life's uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Additional information can be found online at acceptance.com.

About Litify
Founded in late 2016, Litify's mission is to transform how legal services are rendered through integrative, intuitive technology. The singular platform streamlines and automates task management, document generation, intake management, and client communications while providing data-driven insights that help law firms, in-house legal departments, government agencies, and nonprofits scale and improve their financial performance. Built on Salesforce.com, Litify is a secure, extensible, and rapidly evolving platform. Earlier this year, Litify was named by LawFuel, the Industry-Leading Legal Publication, as #1 in Practice Management Software for Law Firms, In-House Counsel, Government Entities, and Nonprofits. Visit www.litify.com and sign up for a demo to learn more.

Media Contact
Christine Brown
Litify
cbrown@litify.com

Related Images

litify.png
Litify
Litify Logo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/litify-selected-to-power-leading-automobile-insurance-companys-legal-operations-301360868.html

SOURCE Litify

Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Is Making Gains Today

    The data technology specialist's share price was up roughly 3.7% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. After suffering volatile dips in last week's trading, growth-dependent technology stocks enjoyed strong recovery momentum on Monday, and Snowflake's share price is also getting a boost thanks to favorable coverage from analysts. Rosenblatt's Blair Abernethy published a note on Snowflake on Monday morning, maintaining a buy rating on the stock and hiking the firm's one-year price target from $265 to $295 per share.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • City Office REIT Jumps 27% on a Massive Deal That Could Repay Its Entire Debt

    City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) stock is on fire today, rallying a whopping 27% as of 3:10 p.m. EDT. Last Friday after market close, City Office announced it will sell all of its assets in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego in deals that should fetch it $576 million in two tranches: $395 million by the end of this year and the remaining $181 million by February 2023. City Office owns office properties primarily in the southern and western United States, including San Diego, which accounted for 12% of its total net rentable area as of June 30.

  • Bitcoin $100,000? Bulls see crypto at $50,000 as a pit stop to much higher prices

    Bullish investors in bitcoin are cheering the virtual asset's reclamation of a perch above $50,000 over the weekend, but the rally back to that price has only served to renew bold predictions that the world's No. 1 crypto will end the year at or above $100,000 a coin.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Why Doximity Stock Surged on Monday

    The networking and productivity platform for doctors is riding a wave of positive investor sentiment.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]

  • Palo Alto Stock Pops On Earnings Beat, Fiscal 2022 Outlook

    PANW stock popped after the cybersecurity firm's earnings topped estimates and fiscal 2022 guidance came in above views.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.