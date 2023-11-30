Litigation over Milan Bridge project in western Minnesota continues

Nov. 30—MILAN

— The $7.7 million project to replace the historic Milan Bridge with a concrete span while restoring the hand-placed stonework on its east and west shorelines was expected to be completed in the 2019 construction season.

The project officially spanned two years and five months from start to finish.

High water conditions on Lac qui Parle Lake and the work to remove and return 24,000 square feet of granite stone riprap by hand to the shoreline's original, historic characteristics delayed the project's official completion until Aug. 27, 2021, when the stonework was done.

Traffic on the bridge was open to one-way traffic in July of 2020, or 14 months after the start of construction work, and to two-way traffic in November 2020, or 18 months after the start of construction.

Litigation related to delays in the project has now been in the court system for two years and five months.

It is not over.

A 24-page, Minnesota Court of Appeals decision filed Nov. 20 returns much of the dispute to the district court in Chippewa County.

The litigation includes Robert R. Schroeder Construction, the project's general contractor; W. Gohman Construction Company, doing business as Artistic Stone and Concrete, as a subcontractor for the project; and the

Minnesota Department of Transportation

. The subcontractor, Artistic Stone and Concrete, filed for the appeal.

In this decision, the Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by the Chippewa County District Court granting a summary judgment in favor of MnDOT. In the summary judgment, the district court had agreed with MnDOT's claims and facts it stated in the lawsuit.

The Court of Appeals also reversed the District Court's decision to approve a settlement agreement between MnDOT and Robert R. Schroeder Construction.

The Court of Appeals affirmed the denial by the district court of a request by Artistic Stone and Concrete for a summary judgment in its favor. However, the Court of Appeals reversed a district court ruling that dismissed a counterclaim by Artistic Stone and Concrete's against the general contractor, effectively bringing that portion of the litigation back to the district court as well.

The litigation began with a court filing in June 2021 by general contractor Robert Schroeder Construction against MnDOT.

According to the court file, MnDOT withheld $2,377,000.67 in payments to Robert Schroeder Construction as general contractor due to project delays.

In turn, Schroeder Construction withheld $665,262 in payments to its subcontractor, Artistic Stone and Concrete. It was part of a $2,965,370 contract for the stonework.

Efforts by the parties to settle their claims through mediation failed, according to the Court of Appeals. MnDOT and Artistic Stone and Concrete each had asked the court for summary judgments in their favor.

Before the court acted, MnDOT and Robert R. Schroeder Construction reached a separate settlement.

The compromise settlement, now reversed by the appeals court, had called for MnDOT to release $1,961,738.66 of the $2,377,000.66 it withheld.

The contractor alleged that the delay in completing the stonework was due to staffing mismanagement by the subcontractor and, as a result, was "inexcusable" under the contract.

Artistic Stone alleges a subcontractor of its own is to blame for some of the delay, and consequently "excusable" on its part.

The Court of Appeals instructed the Chippewa County District Court to look anew at whether the subcontractor's delays were "inexcusable."