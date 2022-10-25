Litmus Announces Speakers for Litmus Live 2022

Keynote speakers Kason Morris, Morgan Matthews, Jenny Hoffman and Karelle Gordon to headline premier event for email practitioners

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, unveils its premier conference for email marketers, Litmus Live 2022 . The seventh annual event will virtually convene CMOs, VPs, directors and email professionals from around the world on Oct. 25 and 26.

Despite the proliferation of social media tools, 4 out of 5 marketers would rather give up their social media presence than email. Moreover, with email send volume at an all-time high — over 10 billion emails in 2021 alone — the channel has never been as important for businesses. In fact, over 90% of companies indicate email marketing is critical to overall business success. Litmus' action-packed, two-day conference will be full of insights, networking and learning and development opportunities as industry experts and email marketing leaders showcase Email, Elevated — this year's Litmus Live theme.

"Litmus Live will equip every marketing professional with the proper training, tools and innovative tactics to maximize email results and ROI," said Cynthia Price , SVP of Marketing for Litmus. "With marketing budgets under increased scrutiny and privacy standards constantly changing, marketers have never been under more pressure to deliver effective, personalized outreach to customers. At Litmus Live, we'll demonstrate exactly why email is the most critical component of the marketing mix."

At Litmus Live, marketers will learn how to optimize their email programs and foster meaningful, personalized touchpoints with customers, prospects and leads. The conference will feature over 20 live sessions and 20 on-demand sessions , covering wide-ranging email topics from email deliverability and email accessibility and design to SEO and AMP in email marketing. Attendees will hear from the best and brightest in the marketing industry and network with other email visionaries and leaders. Keynote speakers include Kason Morris , Morgan Matthews , Jenny Hoffman and Karelle Gordon :

Morris, the Head of Learning Experience Design at Salesforce , helps upskill and reskill thousands of career professionals, lead L&D functions at SaaS start-ups and plays many executive consulting roles across industries and disciplines for high-powered Fortune 100 organizations.

Matthews, Head of People and Finance at the National Cycling League and Cornell University's Certified Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion leader, provides companies and their employees with a unique understanding of the importance of ROI with DEI.

Hoffman is the Creative Strategy, NA Lead at Spotify , where she leads her team's creative outreach strategy, facilitates workshops with Spotify's top partners and pens thought leadership.

Gordon, as Marketing Director, Education at Fortune Media , is responsible for the growth and partnerships of Fortune Education, a newly launched business.

In addition to thought leadership sessions and keynote addresses, the conference will include interactive roundtables hosted by speakers, sponsors and the Litmus team, and daily live email optimization sessions.

About Litmus:

Litmus provides the leading email personalization, optimization, and collaboration software for marketers. From pre-Send campaign development, testing, and AI-driven content recommendations through Kickdynamic , to post-send insights for future content optimization, Litmus improves marketing performance and boosts customer engagement. Drive conversion and revenue with Litmus' suite of solutions that enable users to efficiently build, test, and collaborate on large volumes of emails, while simultaneously creating highly personalized email experiences at scale. With offices in Boston, San Mateo, and London and backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry, including 80% of the Fortune 100, the top 10 retailers, 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands and U.S. banks, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com , subscribe to the Litmus blog , or follow us on social media - Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

