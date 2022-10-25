U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,794.25
    -15.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,365.00
    -180.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,467.75
    -11.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.40
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.61
    -0.97 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -5.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    +0.14 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8480
    -0.1720 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.67
    -101.76 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.21
    -0.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.73
    -57.26 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Litmus Announces Speakers for Litmus Live 2022

·3 min read

Keynote speakers Kason Morris, Morgan Matthews, Jenny Hoffman and Karelle Gordon to headline premier event for email practitioners

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus, a leader in email marketing, unveils its premier conference for email marketers, Litmus Live 2022. The seventh annual event will virtually convene CMOs, VPs, directors and email professionals from around the world on Oct. 25 and 26.

Litmus (PRNewsfoto/Litmus)
Litmus (PRNewsfoto/Litmus)

Despite the proliferation of social media tools, 4 out of 5 marketers would rather give up their social media presence than email. Moreover, with email send volume at an all-time high — over 10 billion emails in 2021 alone — the channel has never been as important for businesses. In fact, over 90% of companies indicate email marketing is critical to overall business success. Litmus' action-packed, two-day conference will be full of insights, networking and learning and development opportunities as industry experts and email marketing leaders showcase Email, Elevated — this year's Litmus Live theme.

"Litmus Live will equip every marketing professional with the proper training, tools and innovative tactics to maximize email results and ROI," said Cynthia Price, SVP of Marketing for Litmus. "With marketing budgets under increased scrutiny and privacy standards constantly changing, marketers have never been under more pressure to deliver effective, personalized outreach to customers. At Litmus Live, we'll demonstrate exactly why email is the most critical component of the marketing mix."

At Litmus Live, marketers will learn how to optimize their email programs and foster meaningful, personalized touchpoints with customers, prospects and leads. The conference will feature over 20 live sessions and 20 on-demand sessions, covering wide-ranging email topics from email deliverability and email accessibility and design to SEO and AMP in email marketing. Attendees will hear from the best and brightest in the marketing industry and network with other email visionaries and leaders. Keynote speakers include Kason Morris, Morgan Matthews, Jenny Hoffman and Karelle Gordon:

  • Morris, the Head of Learning Experience Design at Salesforce, helps upskill and reskill thousands of career professionals, lead L&D functions at SaaS start-ups and plays many executive consulting roles across industries and disciplines for high-powered Fortune 100 organizations.

  • Matthews, Head of People and Finance at the National Cycling League and Cornell University's Certified Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion leader, provides companies and their employees with a unique understanding of the importance of ROI with DEI.

  • Hoffman is the Creative Strategy, NA Lead at Spotify, where she leads her team's creative outreach strategy, facilitates workshops with Spotify's top partners and pens thought leadership.

  • Gordon, as Marketing Director, Education at Fortune Media, is responsible for the growth and partnerships of Fortune Education, a newly launched business.

In addition to thought leadership sessions and keynote addresses, the conference will include interactive roundtables hosted by speakers, sponsors and the Litmus team, and daily live email optimization sessions.

For more information on Litmus and its email marketing solutions, visit litmus.com. To keep updated with Litmus Live 2022 updates, visit litmus.com/conference.

About Litmus:

Litmus provides the leading email personalization, optimization, and collaboration software for marketers. From pre-Send campaign development, testing, and AI-driven content recommendations through Kickdynamic, to post-send insights for future content optimization, Litmus improves marketing performance and boosts customer engagement. Drive conversion and revenue with Litmus' suite of solutions that enable users to efficiently build, test, and collaborate on large volumes of emails, while simultaneously creating highly personalized email experiences at scale. With offices in Boston, San Mateo, and London and backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry, including 80% of the Fortune 100, the top 10 retailers, 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands and U.S. banks, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com, subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media contact:
BLASTmedia for Litmus
Ryan Hecker
litmus@blastmedia.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/litmus-announces-speakers-for-litmus-live-2022-301658107.html

SOURCE Litmus

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer

  • Why Accelerate Diagnostics Shares Are Plummeting Today?

    Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) said that according to recent discussions, the FDA has clarified that the company must obtain a 510(k) clearance to continue marketing and distributing the Accelerate Arc Products in the U.S. Accelerate Arc Products include Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit. The company had been listing the Accelerate Arc Products as a Class I device exempt from 510(k) clearance requirements. The company intends to continue fully cooperating with the FDA, promptly

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • GM Posts $3.3 Billion Quarterly Profit as Shipments to Dealerships Rise

    General Motors posted a 37% third-quarter net-profit rise as output snapped back from supply-chain problems and buyers continued to pay up for new vehicles.

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GE cuts full-year earnings forecast on troubles at renewable energy business

    (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Tuesday trimmed its full-year profit forecast after reporting a decline in third-quarter earnings, primarily due to higher warranty and related reserves at its renewable energy business. Excluding a $500 million warranty and related reserves at its renewable energy business, quarterly profit would have been 75 cents a share. The company, which is in the process of breaking up into three companies, is facing challenges at its onshore wind business.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • PhaseBio Files for Bankruptcy Following Blackstone-Backed Partner’s Lawsuit

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded heart-disease drug developer, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection weeks after being sued for breach of contract by a Blackstone Inc. portfolio company.

  • Volkswagen: we have never had supply chain shortages like today

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas to tackle the worst supply chain shortages the company has seen, its purchasing chief Murat Aksel said on Tuesday. The carmaker was also building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply chain risks ahead of time, as it did for financial risks after the 2008 financial crisis, Aksel added. Volkswagen was experiencing a shift in power from a buyer's market to one where the carmaker was increasingly a smaller and less powerful customer for suppliers in newly important areas, such as software, Aksel said in his speech at the Automobilwoche Kongress conference.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    Intel Corp. Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s annual Tech Live conference, Mr. Gelsinger said the restrictions, which require chip companies to obtain a license to export certain advanced artificial-intelligence and supercomputing chips as well as equipment used in advanced manufacturi

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Trading Schlumberger and Halliburton, the Pick of the Oil Services Companies

    If oil prices were headed higher, one needed exposure to oil services. If production was on the rise in North America, one wanted to be in Halliburton. If production was rising more quickly globally, then Schlumberger was the obvious choice.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • Markets: Bitcoin falls as mining difficulty hits record high, rest of crypto top 10 also decline

    Bitcoin dipped in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, but held above the US$19,000 support line where it has been fluctuating for several weeks.

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • Activist investor Peltz meets possible Unilever CEOs

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is on the board of Unilever Plc, has approached former CEOs of consumer goods companies as candidates for the top job at the Dove soap-maker, two sources familiar with the matter said. London-based Unilever is seeking a successor to CEO Alan Jope, who said last month he would retire at the end of 2023. Along with other consumer goods companies, Unilever has faced a surge in labor, freight and ingredients costs.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • What to Consider Before a Pension Rollover to an IRA

    Private sector employers that once offered workers traditional pensions, typically defined benefit plans, have been encouraging people to roll over their pensions into tax-advantaged plans like individual retirement accounts (IRA) and 401(k)s. If you're considering such a move, it's important … Continue reading → The post How to Roll Over a Pension Into an IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.