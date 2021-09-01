U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Litmus7's C-Commerce - commerce like never before!

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus7's C-Commerce professes to move from a static, unidirectional product-catalog-based approach to a dynamic bidirectional wish-fulfillment regime. Today, brands and retailers have limited scope for consultative sales, and the innate awareness of consumers' purchase needs and goals is missing.

Litmus7's C-Commerce - commerce like never before!

Founder and CEO, Litmus7, Venu Gopalakrishnan says "Today's Retail calls for a Humanized personalization. One that understands the consumer 'need' before it's made explicitly known on any of their channels. C-Commerce is aimed at achieving this specific experience to progressively understand the wishes made by the consumer, recognize consumers across channels, and create a more simplified experience".

As things stand, the burden of product and pricing research is on the consumer, thereby swaying the consumer towards price comparison and the market towards commoditization. This current system well serves behemoths like Amazon that offer a 300 million SKU marketplace but is a letdown for category specialists. Forward-looking retailers must rework and revamp their current channels and modes of consumer engagement to stay in the business.

"Litmus7's C-Commerce is an attempt to reimagine retail transactions and retailer-consumer relationships that are more integral, timely, humane, and value-oriented. As Litmus7 continues to garner industry support and put the technology pieces together, C-Commerce is showing a lot of promise", said Ashish Chaturvedi, Principal Analyst – ISG.

Litmus7 has envisaged a new retail paradigm that it calls Consumer Commerce, or C-Commerce, ― a value-based experiential commerce approach that goes beyond traditional transaction-based consumer-retailer relationships.

To read the full report - https://litmus7.com/isg-features/

About Litmus7
Litmus7 is a Retail Maximization company specialized in accelerating digital revenue and profitability for Retailers, Brands and CPGs. The full spectrum of Litmus7's Retail Maximization services include solutions, products and concepts that are essential for a retailer's survival in this fast changing consumer industry, coupled with Technology services to stabilize and scale their digital ecosystem. Rated No.1 in credibility, Litmus7 established its digital leadership with world's leading retailers in Grocery, Fashion, Beauty, Pet Care and General Merchandise, from 2009. Reputed for outstanding engineering excellence and deep involvement in digital transformations, it has created unique success stories making it one of the most loved retail engineering companies. A network of five worldwide centres across USA, India, Canada, UK and UAE are driven by technologists who are passionate creators and problem-solvers.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/litmus7s-c-commerce---commerce-like-never-before-301367450.html

SOURCE Litmus7

