Littelfuse (LFUS) Rose in Q1 on Positive Sentiments

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released “Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund was up 0.83% compared to a 2.57% return for the S&P Small Cap 600 TR benchmark and the Morningstar U.S. Fund Small Blend’s 3.17% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is a circuit protection, power control, and sensing products manufacturer. On June 13, 2023, Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) stock closed at $272.31 per share. One-month return of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was 5.02%, and its shares gained 8.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has a market capitalization of $6.848 billion.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in Technology, a manufacturer of electric circuit management and protection products rebounded with improved sentiment around the company’s end markets of automotive and industrial, where increased electrification is taking place."

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 27 in the previous quarter.

