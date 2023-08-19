Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.65

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of September to $0.65. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Littelfuse's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Littelfuse's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 27.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Littelfuse Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.80 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Littelfuse has impressed us by growing EPS at 23% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Littelfuse Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Littelfuse is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Littelfuse analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

