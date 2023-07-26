"A little bit like home:" New Fountain Square chai café aims to create community

To Pravy Nijjar, chai is not merely a drink — it’s an opportunity for connection.

“In India, it's not just a beverage,” she said. “It’s like a social event. Every evening, family gets together. We all have a cup of chai and we unwind and talk about our day.”

Nijjar is the owner and founder of A Cup of Chai, a new café located at 1028 Shelby St in Fountain Square. The menu includes a plethora of chai and beverage options, as well as traditional Indian snacks and pastries.

Though the café officially opened Saturday, it’s been in the works in Nijjar’s mind for years — since she attended IU in Bloomington in the early 2010s, desperately wishing for a place to get chai.

Pravy Nijjar mixes the chai latte as it cooks on the stove Sunday, July 23, 2023, at A Cup of Chai on Shelby St. in Indianapolis.

“I always used to be like, ‘Man, I wish there was a café that would give me a good cup of chai,” she said. “... It’s so hard to find.”

Eventually, Nijjar took that dream into her own hands. She worked at the state health department during the pandemic, pulling 90-to-100 hour weeks. The rigor of the job left her feeling exhausted and burnt out, so she took a corporate desk job last year, but realized she missed working with other people.

Her long-held dream of making food and chai her career materialized when, with her husband's encouragement, she decided to leave her job in May to officially start A Cup of Chai.

“I'm meant to do more,” Nijjar said. “I'm meant to bring people together. I know that because I've done it my whole life.”

Chai as community

A Cup of Chai, with its eye-catching red design on a white storefront, invites customers to sit and stay awhile with its deep blue-green walls and a variety of seating options, from squishy couches to tables perfect for patrons to work remotely.

Outside of A Cup of Chai cafe Sunday, July 23, 2023, on Shelby St. in Indianapolis.

While most coffee shops serve a chai latte or blend of some sort, Nijjar’s aiming to do the real thing — true, Indian chai full of spices like cardamom, ginger and cloves — far different and superior, in her view, to its westernized distant cousin.

“I think (chai’s) been reduced down to a latte with a bunch of cinnamon in it,” she said. “And it's definitely not like that.”

Nijjar is from a farming family in India and she’s passionate about sourcing ingredients from family-owned businesses. All of A Cup of Chai’s ingredients will be sourced from India, benefiting local farmers and merchants — and Nijjar knows exactly where every single product, down to the spices, came from.

“I didn't want to be that person that's bringing corporate stuff and trying to sell it,” said Nijjar. “I wanted to know … that my money is going to a family that really needs it.”

She’s planning to brew chai several times a day to make sure it's as fresh and delicious as possible.

“We're putting ingredients into people's bodies and they're gonna affect them in one way or another,” she said. “We want to make sure that we're doing the best that we can as a business.”

Pravy Nijjar strains the chai latte into a cup Sunday, July 23, 2023, at A Cup of Chai on Shelby St. in Indianapolis.

Her goal, Nijjar said, is to be part of what she sees as the growing movement of South Asian culture and cuisine in Indianapolis, growing the city into a microcosm of Indian culture similar to larger cities.

Chai feels “a little bit like home” for her and others who grew up drinking it with their families and friends, and that’s what she wants to bring to the table.

“It's like a gathering spot for all of us,” she said. “So I think just bringing a little bit of that to Fountain Square — not just for the South Asian community — but also for everyone to feel the warmth that comes from it.”

