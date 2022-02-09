U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,556.25
    +43.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,598.00
    +256.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,926.00
    +191.50 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.10
    +19.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.32
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    -0.0180 (-0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    20.61
    -2.25 (-9.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4010
    -0.1470 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,947.57
    +309.37 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.05
    -6.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.75
    +55.68 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

LITTLE CAESARS® LEVERAGES WORLDWIDE GROWTH MOMENTUM FOR AMBITIOUS EXPANSION PLANS IN 2022

·3 min read

Leading global pizza chain continues to experience widespread growth and plans to open new stores across the U.S. and in Brazil, France, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines and United Arab Emirates

DETROIT, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with locations in 27 countries and territories, is riding considerable growth momentum from 2021 into what is shaping up to be a year marked by even more worldwide growth in 2022.

Little Caesars store, Barcelona, Spain
Little Caesars store, Barcelona, Spain

"Little Caesars has ambitious plans to continue expanding globally and is actively seeking franchisees interested in joining our world-renowned brand," said Jeremy Vitaro, Little Caesars Chief Development Officer. "In the U.S., we've developed tailored incentives to assist franchisees in lowering startup costs and further penetrating markets, like the Northeast. From an international standpoint, we just opened our first restaurants in Russia and are in the process of opening several other new markets this year, including Ecuador and the United Kingdom."

In the coming year, the brand intends to continue its domestic growth by adding more multi-unit and single-unit franchisees, offering special incentives for military veterans and first responders. With these targets in mind, Little Caesars is pursuing franchise candidates who strongly align with the brand's values and eligibility requirements in the following key markets:

  • New England

  • New York City

  • Minneapolis

  • Denver

  • Pacific Northwest

Little Caesars has grown its international presence over the past few years in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific, most recently opening restaurants in Russia, Colombia, Spain and Barbados. The brand is currently seeking multi-unit developers in:

  • Brazil

  • France

  • Malaysia

  • Netherlands

  • Philippines

  • United Arab Emirates

To fuel the brand's future growth, Little Caesars expanded its development team. Vitaro joined Little Caesars as Chief Development Officer in April 2021, bringing decades of franchise development experience. Over the past year and a half, Little Caesars also hired Craig Sherwood as Vice President of U.S. Development, Marc DaSilva as Vice President of International Development and Basil Kazepis as Vice President of Real Estate and Construction.

In addition to an enhanced development team, Little Caesars is relying on its convenience-driven business model and advanced digital technology to offer increased support to Little Caesars franchise owners worldwide.

"The Little Caesars business model resonates with potential franchisees now more than ever following the popularity of our convenience-driven system throughout the pandemic," said Vitaro. "We saw a significant increase in Pizza Portal® pickup and delivery usage during 2020 and 2021, and those ordering options remain a top choice for our customers today."

Domestic franchising investments start around $360,000. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com for more information. For initial requirements and to request information about international franchising, visit International.LittleCaesars.com.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-caesars-leverages-worldwide-growth-momentum-for-ambitious-expansion-plans-in-2022-301478278.html

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Recommended Stories

  • 12 National Pizza Day Deals You Don't Want To Miss

    February 9 is the official day to celebrate pizza, so you know tons of pizza chains and restaurants are rolling out deals you have to take advantage of.

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Br

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Airbus revokes more plane orders in Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -A $600 million contractual and safety dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways deepened on Tuesday when the European planemaker revoked orders for two A350-1000 jets, days after ripping up an order from the Gulf carrier for 50 A321neos. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives a formal analysis of erosion to the painted surface and underlying lightning protection on 21 of the jets. Airbus, which has two completed A350s ready for delivery to Qatar Airways, has said it has provided the necessary information on the problem of surface degradation and that the damage does not amount to a safety issue.

  • Oil edges lower ahead of supply data as traders watch Iran talks, Ukraine tensions

    Oil futures trade slightly lower Wednesday morning, extending this week's pullback from seven-year highs as traders await data on U.S. supplies.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Starbucks fires 7 Memphis employees seeking union

    Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. “Most of these partners had never had a write-up or anything,” said Beto Sanchez, 25, one of the workers who was fired.

  • EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants

    The European Union announced a blueprint on Tuesday to make one-fifth of the world's microchips, saying it was "open for business" to semiconductor giants from Taiwan and other industry leaders. The European Chips Act provides at least €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 in public and private sector capital behind an ambitious plan to effectively double the bloc's chip production, to 20 per cent of the global supply of semiconductors, the tiny processing units that will power the industries of t

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • Affirm Holdings' Charts Offer Little Affirmation of What's Ahead Post Earnings

    A rally in the shares could occur in the short run, but without a strong base pattern there could be weakness down the line.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Oil prices stable at $90/bbl, Iran supply prospects add pressure

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable around $90 a barrel on Wednesday but the prospect of increased supply from Iran and the United States kept pressure on the market. Brent crude futures edged down 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $90.42 a barrel by 1150 GMT. The contracts slid about 2% on Tuesday as Washington resumed indirect talks with Iran to revive a nuclear deal.

  • T-Mobile wraps up $160M renovation of Bellevue headquarters

    T-Mobile, like other tech companies, is invested in its employees returning to the office. One of those investments is its 1.4 million-square-foot campus renovation, completed after more than three years.

  • GSK racks up £1.4bn in COVID sales ahead of consumer health split

    Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline racked up £1.4bn in COVID-related sales as the company remains on track to split its consumer healthcare business.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.