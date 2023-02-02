U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

LITTLE CAESARS® LOVE KITCHEN® PARTNERS WITH NFL FOR TWO SERVINGS SURROUNDING PRO BOWL GAMES AND SUPER BOWL

·4 min read

Pizza Kitchen on Wheels Continues Support of NFL Tentpole Events Through Community Giving

DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars® Pizza, the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL), is building on the pizza chain's long history of philanthropy through a charitable giving partnership with the NFL. The Little Caesars® Love Kitchen®, a restaurant on wheels, will be visiting the Las Vegas and Arizona communities to give back to those in need.

The first serving, tied to the upcoming Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, will take place on February 2. Partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the NFL and the Love Kitchen will be serving pizza meals at the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada. In addition to pizza, the league and Little Caesars will be providing a monetary donation that will fund special projects for the facility, as well as handing out giveaways and NFL PLAY 60 activities for the youth present at the serving.

Less than a week later, the big rig pizza kitchen will travel to Arizona for a serving leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The Love Kitchen and the NFL will be partnering with U.S.VETS to benefit local homeless and at-risk veterans and their families. This serving will take place at the U.S.VETS– Phoenix new headquarters and will serve the community in which the Super Bowl will take place.

"Little Caesars is always looking for ways support people when they need it and to help make communities stronger," said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "The Love Kitchen was created to provide quality meals for people who need them, and we are proud to work together with the NFL to help combat the food insecurity that impacts many of the children and veterans in the communities we're serving. It is important for us to continually build on our legacy of community service."

The Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl servings are a continuation of the Love Kitchen's support of tentpole NFL events that began in September in Los Angeles.

In addition to the September serving, the Love Kitchen, in tandem with 175 of its franchisees, served nearly 70,000 people over 300 servings, traveling 50,000 miles across 250 cities in 2022 alone. The pizza kitchen on wheels responded to four disasters – Hurricane Ian in Florida, the Kentucky flooding, the Gaylord, Michigan tornado, and the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. 2022 was also a year of firsts – the Love Kitchen aired its first-ever national TV commercial in its nearly 40-year history during Thursday Night Football.

The Love Kitchen also has some exciting upcoming plans – including building two brand-new trailers, with one slated to be launched next year – as well as continuing its traditional servings for people around the country in need and further enhancing its partnership with the NFL.

Since its inception in 1985, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen has served nearly 4 million people in the 48 contiguous states and four Canadian provinces.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

FOR MEDIA INFORMATION ONLY

In order to reach those truly less fortunate, we feel that we should devote our attention to serving the clientele at each location, who are familiar with the meal schedule. In covering the serving as a news story, we would therefore appreciate that you not mention the time of the serving. Media are welcome to attend on site.

DATE: Friday, February 3, 2023

TIME: 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

LOCATION:
Donald W. Reynolds Boys and Girls Club of Sothern Nevada
2980 Robindale Rd.
Henderson, NV 89074

DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

TIME: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION:
U.S. VETS Phoenix Headquarters 
12027 N 28th Dr.
Phoenix, AZ 85029

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-caesars-love-kitchen-partners-with-nfl-for-two-servings-surrounding-pro-bowl-games-and-super-bowl-301737680.html

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

